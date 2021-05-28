Jackson Enloe still changing lives

Denise and Frankie Enloe of Kerrville participated in a Tivy Antler award ceremony recently to present an annual scholarship in the name of their late son Jackson, who was a 2017 graduate.
“We established it in Jackson’s honor after he died in October of 2017, and gave the first scholarship the spring of 2018,” Denise Enloe said.
“I don’t think anyone ever said the words Downs Syndrome in his hearing. He was a ‘sparkplug’ and Prom King his senior year,” she said. “He did the regular schoolwork for classes and with the regular school population, but under the special education umbrella. And the students got to see someone with a disability. He was a ‘people person’ with a sixth sense about people and what they were feeling day to day. And he didn’t discriminate.”
Enloe said when Jackson started at THS, a few people weren’t convinced he could navigate as a regular student, but the Enloes and others at the school said, “Just give him one day and watch. He’ll be fine.” And he was.
“He had an incredible memory for music and maps and Texas history; and he was so crazy about Antler sports, especially football. The second day he was there, he found a table of football players and said, ‘Make room’ and sat down with them,” she said.
Enloe said the day they buried him, at the gravesite, “There was every kind of kid. Jackson was just everywhere.”
Two benches, marked with Jackson’s oft-repeated comment, ‘It’s a Good Day’ were placed on campus by the THS Interact Club in May 2018.
Her husband said Jackson just wanted to be with you, with people, she said. He was the youngest of the Enloe’s four children
As a junior and senior at Tivy, Jackson worked in the office and helped the staff and other students. Enloe said he pushed other disabled students in wheelchairs between classes and activities; and as an upperclassman told her the new incoming students didn’t know how to find their way anywhere.
“There were opportunities for people to see, if they considered him ‘disabled,’ that the term doesn’t mean disabled at all.”
She said, “Jackson’s life was defined by his impact on other people; and every day he expected that something wonderful would happen.”
Enloe said their son died suddenly of a massive pulmonary embolism, after hurting a knee the summer after he graduated. Enloe said he died on a Friday morning that October when the THS football boys were going to play Boerne.
She said after the word of Jackson’s death began to get out, Coach David Jones gathered the Tivy team to talk with them. And at the game, the two teams met in the center of the field and dedicated that game to Jackson – and Tivy won that one.
And immediately following that, there was an outpouring of responses – “We want to do something.”
The phrase on the benches came from Jackson one day at home, she said; and when the Interact Club called them about donating benches, it was a family decision to put not his name, but Jackson’s saying, “It’s a Good Day.”
She said music is “a big deal in the family” and there also were some blue t-shirts around town after that with a guitar and the same saying.
“We usually give a scholarship of $5,000 per year now. The first year we gave two scholarships. And then in 2020 we didn’t give one that year.”
Enloe said after presenting the 2021 scholarship in Jackson’s name to graduating senior Ashlynn Way, the Enloe family is considering helping future students who want to train in alternate routes than college and/or work in “trades” more specifically.
Those who want to contribute to the bank account set up at Security State Bank & Trust, can send donations made out to “Jackson Enloe Scholarship” care of Lynn LeMeilleur’s office at 956 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX 78028.
Possible contributors need to know the Enloe family scholarship is not registered as a nonprofit.
The Enloe family also is planning a music festival in Jackson’s honor. The date is uncertain so far but perhaps it will be scheduled in late September or in October; and they have some funds set aside for that project, and friends signed up to assist them.
Enloe noted that the Tivy students at the recent awards ceremony were the last group of students that Jackson actually went to school with; and THS Principal Shelby Balser spoke about Jackson in her speech at the 2021 Awards Ceremony.
Principal Shelby Balser
Balser included in her speech to Tivy High School juniors and seniors gathered recently for awards and recognitions her own personal inspiration from Jackson Enloe.
She said in part, “Many of you know that I park in the student parking lot and take the same path many of you take into the building … That path takes me past two benches we have on campus. Those benches read, ‘It’s a Good Day.’ Those benches honor Tivy Antler graduate Jackson Enloe.
“He was a good buddy to me and a great example of seeing the good in each day. There is no better year for that reminder,” Balser told that audience whose school years have spanned the COVID-19 Pandemic. “I am thankful for Jackson’s memory and the daily reminder the benches provide.
“Despite the challenges of the last two years of your high school career, I am confident we’ve had good days. Now my dad often reminds me, ‘They are all good days; some are just better than others.’ It is this mindset that will continue to propel you forward in success.”
She told the audience at Tivy they follow three simple rules on campus – show up every day with a positive attitude; try to get a little better each day; and take care of the people around you.
Balser told them they have accomplished all those things, and should continue to be life-long learners. But everyone there also has one other thing in common – they’ve all navigated and handled failure.
She listed five ways to make peace with failure. Don’t make it personal, but it takes grit to eventually get to success. Take stock, learn and adapt. Don’t dwell on it, but learn from it and move on. Release the need for approval from others; instead find “your team, or people” who will support you through the process. And try a new point of view.
“Congratulations again on your achievements. And remember, ‘It’s a good day’,” she said.
