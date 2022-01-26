Council approves development, gets COVID update

Kerrville City Council members continued debate on a proposed residential development project planned in the Coronado Street area, received an uplifting financial report and were provided an update on the current COVID-19 situation at Tuesday night’s regular meeting.
Coronado Drive
The second reading of ordinance annexing land for a planned residential development on Coronado Drive brought the most discussion during council’s relatively short meeting.
On first reading, council heard from residents on Laurel Mountain Way share concerns on existing storm drainage issues and their fears that those drainage issues would worsen with the development, while the developer and City Planning Director Drew Paxton explained that drainage would be addressed in the next phase of planning.
It was also presented with a recommendation for the Planning & Zoning Commission to approve the annexation with an RE zoning code as opposed to an R1 zoning code, with the difference being that fewer homes would be built on larger lots in an RE Zone.
The developer’s attorney, Gregory Richards, explained that the developer's plans were for lots under an R1 status, which aligned exactly with the lots on the adjacent street, which runs parallel to the proposed project site.
All agreed that the property should be annexed, however, disagreed on what to zone the property with council member split on an R1 and RE designation.
On first reading, council ultimately voted 3-2 to approve the ordinance on first reading with the R1 zoning status, with Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia and Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes voting against approval, both preferring the RE status.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson, Mayor Bill Blackburn and Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner voted in favor of the R1 status, saying that it addresses the problem with the city’s housing shortage and the lots already match the existing lots surrounding the development.
Fast-forward to Tuesday’s meeting and the second reading of the ordinance, where drainage concern discussions continued, as did the previous questions about the P&Z recommendation, which contradicted council’s vote regarding the zone category.
Two citizen speakers were signed up to speak the issue and were allowed to begin the discussions.
Phillip Coppin, a Mountain Laurel Way resident, asked council to reconsider the RE versus R1 status. He asked that the Coronado Drive lots be zoned R1, but the rest of the development be zoned RE.
He said that the developer has said that residents in the proposed subdivision would be “piggy backing” on two existing entrances to the Village Glen subdivision.
“I don’t have an issue with the annexation, but everybody has an issue with the drainage,” Coppin said. “It was not a unanimous vote last time, so maybe reconsider RE to start, subject to a comprehensive drainage plan and similar deeds and covenants in the new development to match closely to those in Village Glen.”
Former councilman George Baroody also phone in a response via Zoom.
“I was just going to call in and reiterate what I said last time, which is I think the land needs to be annexed the zoning is correct in my opinion, because there really isn’t a link between the zoning and drainage, which is what everybody’s concerned about,” Baroody said.
However, he said that he has concerns about the development itself and suggested that the city conduct an accountability study on the project.
“While it is not the developers responsibility to fix the current drainage problems, it is absolutely the obligation of the developer to not worsen the drainage situation in the area,” Baroody said.
He discussed the planned use of existing retention ponds to avert storm waters and said they are already at capacity and were approved for the existing subdivision not the proposed development.
After Baroody spoke, Blackburn read written letters from citizens requesting a signed contract between the city and the developer on the project and asked for Richards or city staff to address the question of the contract after council members discussed the matter.
Clarkson was first to speak.
“I really appreciate and I really feel for the situation,” Clarkson said. “Any situation that changes the land use is going to be uncomfortable for the people that are in the area most of the time.”
Clarkson then addressed citizens request for a written contract between the city and the developer, saying that timing is such that there is no negotiation under way, as the only matter on the table is annexation and zoning.
“If we don’t approve what is requested, then the developer can immediately pull their zoning,” Clarkson said.
City Manager E.A. Hoppe confirmed Clarkson’s statement saying “State law has changed and cities no longer have the ability to unilaterally annex property, so it is essentially voluntary only.”
Clarkson then said that the Zoning Review Committee has “done a good job” and requires a drainage plan prior to development.
“My question is, what happens if the drainage study does not bear out the results,” Clarkson asked.
Hoppe pointed out that the development has not yet been platted and through the platting process many of these concerns will be addressed.
“Through that platting process, there are construction documents, there are engineering elements that go into play that do go on to review,” Hoppe said. “The drainage standards have changed. They have gotten more stringent. We now have extra set of eyes that are looking at this, so it is not just our staff that are reviewing engineering plans. We actually have a third party, independent engineering firm, review this engineering documents just as a double check.”
Clarkson then asked what happens if the engineering review does not approve of the developers plans.
“They have to redesign their project and if they are not able to accommodate it, then the project doesn’t move forward,” Hoppe said.
Clarkson then asked what happens if the project is built and neighboring residents feel their drainage did become worse.
“I understand the upfront assurances, which are (that) we do our due diligence, we get engineering, we get planning, we get design, but what if they (neighboring residents) feel it is adding to their (drainage) problem,” Clarkson asked.
Hoppe explained it would become a civil issue at that point.
Blackburn said he was disturbed in seeing videos of current flooding at the last meeting presented by residents of Mountain Laurel Dr.
“It is my understanding that the city staff and the developer have taken that seriously and have a design can reduce that kind of out-of-control drainage,” Blackburn said. “I hear Mrs. Clarkson and Mrs. Eychner saying we really don’t want to make more of a problem for the folks on Mountain Laurel than they already have. I also understand that when you own a house and you have open land behind you, it’s generally not exciting to think you are going to have a whole series of homes behind you.”
He said but developments occur regularly to undeveloped areas.
Blackburn then asked Richards to speak.
Richards then explained that the processes currently being discussed are solely voluntary annexation and zoning of the newly-annexed land.
“The drainage, which I fully acknowledge is a significant and meaningful issue that needs to be addressed, at this stage of the game has become the tail that’s waging the dog,” Richards said. “Drainage has to be addressed, but at this stage, to me the issue is do we want this in the city and what is the correct zone considering the uses in the immediate area.”
He said that before a single shovel of dirt can be turned over, a significant drainage analysis and subdivision plat must be prepared.
“All of that will be subject to the rigor of both the owner's engineer, as well as the city’s engineering staff and any third party engineers that are going to review it,” Richards said.
He said that state law does require the developer to ensure that construction will not worsen existing drainage.
“This developer has gone to significant lengths to say that we are not going to add a drop (more) of water, but we are going to significantly reduce the storm water flow of the neighborhood that is affected,” Richards said.
He said his client believes that the development design could reduce storm water flow by 50-75 percent.
“So, the rigor of the storm water analysis is going to come at the next step,” Richards said. “And, this developer is not looking to skip that step, but rather to say ‘Hey, let’s approach Step 1 first and then let’s move to Step 2.”
Hughes asked of the developer has met with the concerned residents.
Mike Wellborn, of Wellborn Engineering & Surveying, spoke on behalf of the developer, saying they did meet with residents in their offices and showed them their drainage plan.
“If they had questions, we answered those questions,” Wellborn said. “Then it moved from drainage to really not wanting any kind of development at all behind their property.”
At that point, an unidentified Mountain Laurel Way resident stood up and said he was in that meeting and said Wellborn's description was a “gross mischaracterization of the meeting.”
While he had not signed up to speak, Blackburn let him approach the microphone.
He said while they did meet with Wellborn, they have not yet been able to meet with the developer.
He also said the P&Z had given a reasonable recommendation of annexation and RE zoning and asked council to adhere to RE zoning, the problem would then just take care of itself.
He also accused Wellborn of not having any design calculations for the development.
Garcia then said in speaking of adjacent uses, the north side of the identified property for development is zoned RE and the south side of the property is zoned R1.
“So when we talk about what best fits with the adjacent uses, really, we can go either way,” Garcia said. “We are not throwing in a random zoning here. We’re throwing one in that actually is compatible with adjacent use.”
He said it would be useful to have the storm drainage calculations for the project before voting.
“Because once we vote on it, it is out of our hands,” Garcia said. “I do think it needs to be annexed, like I said before.”
Hughes said she relies on the recommendation from the Planning & Zoning Commission, who recommended an RE zone for the project.
“There’s obviously some division going on, so as long as there is conflict there, I don’t feel comfortable overriding that and not taking their recommendation,” Hughes said. “And, there is so many people opposed to this … the drainage concerns. Yes, it does line up with the 2050 Comprehensive Plan, but these other things are a real issue for me ... primarily the Planning & Zoning that is divided right now.”
Clarkson then asked what was the final P&Z vote, to which Paxton replied it was 5-2 vote to approve annexation with an RE zone.
Eychner said she supports the R1 zoning designation.
“I have felt that R1 meets the 2050 Plan. It’s like for like. The annexation absolutely needs to take place. If that doesn’t happen and it remains county property, they could have almost anything in there,” Eychner said. “And I think with the R1, it addresses that big drainage problem that is there. And, the neighborhood will remain the same as far as type of houses, lot size, all of those things. So, for me, it just seems like it is a win-win.”
Blackburn said zoning decisions that affect existing residents are the most difficult decisions to make.
“But, we have to trust the process,” Blackburn said. “If this goes in and doesn’t address the drainage issue and help the existing neighbors, I’d be very upset, but I think we need to proceed.”
Blackburn then asked if there was a motion on the issue.
Garcia made a motion to annex the property and zone it RE. Hughes seconded the motion, which failed for lack of a majority when Clarkson, Blackburn and Eychner voted against it.
Eychner then made a motion to approve the ordinance with an R1 designation, which was seconded by Clarkson.
The motion passed 3-2, with Garcia and Hughes voting against it.
As it was the second reading, the property will be annexed as requested and the next phase of planning will begin on the proposed development.
Financial report
Julie Behrens, director of finance, gave a positive outlook on the city’s finances, citing tax collection increases and a significant windfall in sales tax revenue so far this year. The city’s fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 of each year.
“As of Dec. 31, property tax collections were $2.2 higher than this same period to date last year,” Behrens said. “Typically, January is your highest tax payment month. For whatever reason this year, we had a lot of property tax payments in December.”
For the first quarter of the city’s fiscal year, Behrens said the city has collected $2.2 million, which is a significant increase over budget.
“With an average increase of over 15 percent for the first quarter, we are continuing to monitor that as we go along,” Behrens said. “The trend seems to be pretty strong, primarily still coming from retail, food service, manufacturing and construction is hopping up there.”
She said sales tax revenue numbers for January indicate an even bigger increase.
“We do have January’s numbers. It’s not included in there, but we talked about this in EIC yesterday,” Behrens said. “So, for January, we are actually up 26 percent.”
Behrens showed a graph of sales tax revenue by month, with January historically showing to be the highest month of revenue and April being the lowest.
“Once we get through the second quarter, we will have a better idea of where we think we are going to be ending the year,” Behrens said.
COVID-19 Update
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney gave a detailed presentation on the current surge of the COVID-19 and its Omicron variant locally, saying new cases and hospitalizations are definitely on the rise.
Maloney began by saying local officials are no longer tracking “active” cases of COVID-19.
“The (active) numbers don’t always add up to what we are seeing,” Maloney said. “So, really what we’ve been watching is the hospitalizations. That impacts our healthcare and that impacts our community directly.”
Maloney said as of Tuesday night, 36 COVID-19 patients were being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center, with seven admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. The local death toll, he said, has risen to 150.
“I will note that KISD posted active cases of 330 on the 21st (Jan. 21), so 330 active cases at KISD alone,” Maloney said.
Maloney said the local positivity rate of those being tested and those testing positive is 28 percent.
The number of fully vaccinated local residents, Maloney said, is at 49 percent, which has not changed. However, locally, the number of residents receiving the booster has increased.
“That number (booster) has gone up by about 500 in the last two weeks,” Maloney said. “That is 39 percent of the fully vaccinated have received the booster.”
Due to the high transmission rate of the Omicron variant, Maloney said City of Kerrville officials have implemented procedures to protect staff.
“We’ve seen that directly in the City of Kerrville with our workforce,” Maloney said. “We identified (Transmissibility) that in December, so at the beginning of January we did a few things to make sure we could continue to protect the organization.”
He said that each department within the City of Kerrville reviewed procedures to maintain capacity and availability with a reduced workforce.
“We did the plan saying if you are 25 percent down or 50 percent down, what would that look like internally,” Maloney said. “We (KFD) are offering testing for City of Kerrville employees … if they need to return to work or if they are symptomatic and unable to find a test, because they have been so short lately.”
Maloney said isolation and quarantine guidelines have been adjusted to fit that of the Centers for Disease Control.
Maloney said non-medical guidance and messaging was created to protect the workforce from potential pocket outbreaks.
“Myself and Kim (Meismer) work daily on this when they come through, answering questions and just trying to identify them. You can see where it impacts the workforce,” Maloney said. “The fire department was hit early. We had up to 12 people out with COVID and that was sustained for about a week.”
Maloney then shared the COVID-19 data for City of Kerrville employees, saying that since Jan. 1, 2022, 66 staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 31 have reported close contact.
Comparatively, Maloney shared that since March 2020, a total of 184 positive cases have been reported among staff and 171 have reported close contact with someone who has tested positive.
“That is one-third (of all cases) in less than a month,” Maloney said. “So, you can see the difference that we are seeing with Omicron, compared to the other two variants out there and the other two spikes that we’ve dealt with.”
Maloney said that vaccines are still available at both H-E-B locations, Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Peterson Urgent Care and the local Department of State Health Services office.
“Testing availability is still short, there is limited availability of those at-home tests,” Maloney said. “We talked to a few of the pharmacies and they have said that as soon as they come in, they go out just as fast.”
At-home COVID-19 test kits are sold at both H-E-B locations and at Walmart, Maloney said.
Walgreens, Peterson Urgent Care and CVS are providing on-site testing with appointments, while Peterson Medical Associates is offering self-swab testing appointments every five minutes.
Maloney said the current CDC Guidelines for COVID-positive patients is that they must quarantine for five full days from the start of symptoms and encourage wearing a mask for an additional five days.
Ordinance tabled
An ordinance dealing with revisions of the City of Kerrville’s Zoning Code was tabled on the second reading after Garcia provided unidentified documentation to other council members prior to the meeting.
When Blackburn asked for the second reading of Ordinance No. 2022-02, noted:
“When we got here to the council meeting today, we had four proposed amendments to this ordinance from Mr. Garcia,” Blackburn said.
Clarkson then asked to postpone deliberations on the topic.
“Mayor, I’m going to move that we don’t act on this until next meeting,” Clarkson said. “I’m not OK getting this at my place, right before the meeting. So, I’m not going to approve those. That doesn’t mean I don’t agree with them. I just need more time to make sure.”
Eychner seconded the motion.
“I agree with that,” Eychner said.
Blackburn then asked for guidance from City Attorney Mike Hayes on how to proceed.
Hayes said that because it is a two-reading ordinance, it will come back to council at the next meeting.
Clarkson then asked if the citizen speaker who had signed up to speak on the topic should be allowed to speak, to which Hayes said “yes.”
During the first reading of the ordinance on Jan. 11, council directed Paxton to make wording changes to the zoning code change ordinance, which he did and presented to council to approve Monday. Neither the revised ordinance or the amendments brought by Garcia were discussed.
Citizen speaker Baroody acknowledged that he did not know what Paxton had brought and therefore his comments might not be valid, however he proceeded to pose concerns he had previously voiced during the first reading of the ordinance.
After Baroody spoke, Blackburn asked Paxton to review Garcia’s written suggested amendments and Baroody’s comments.
Clarkson asked Paxton to have a separate response to Baroody’s statements.
“Can we have a separate response that is not in the draft,” Clarkson asked. “So that the intent in the language that Mr. Baroody brings up is either recognized and will show as an amendment going forward in second reading or if there is a reason it is the way it is from staff’s perspective. I want to know the response to that and how that will affect the draft or not affect the draft.”
Garcia asked if he could explain what his amendments were. Blackburn said they will discuss them at the next meeting after all council members have had a chance to review them.
“We will get to that at the next meeting,” Blackburn told Garcia.
The motion to table the second reading of Ordinance 2202-02 passed unanimously among all council members.
Other business
• Council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2022-05 on the second reading, which is a request by Peterson Health to annex 168.84 acres of newly-acquired land located off of Lehman Drive and situated behind the existing Peterson Health campus. At the Jan. 11 regular Kerrville City Council meeting, Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson announced the property will be used for future expansion of Peterson Health facilities.
• A zoning change request made by First Baptist Church was unanimously approved in Ordinance No. 2022-06 on the second reading, which will change the zoning distinction for multiple lots along Washington street from a Residential Transition Zoning District to a Public and Institutional Zoning District.
• By a unanimous vote, council members voted in favor of Ordinance No. 2022-04 on second reading, allowing for the annexation of 6 acres of land near Holdsworth Drive and Paschal Avenue, paving the way for planned construction of a multi-family complex unit to be built.
Consent agenda
• Council approved entering into a lease-purchase agreement with De Lage Landen Public Finance LLC to contract for work by Professional Turf Products, L.P. and Lynx irrigation for work and equipment at Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course in the amount of $52,598.05 through Texas BuyBoard.
• Council approved entering into an into a Interlock Cooperation Contract between the Texas Heath & Human Services Commission and the City of Kerrville for pre-employment and fitness duty evaluations for police officers.
• Minutes for both the Jan. 11 workshop and regular meeting were approved by council.
