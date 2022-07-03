Local school officials discuss safety, security

In the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, school districts around the nation are reviewing and upgrading school campus safety programs this summer. Schools in this area are processing new regulations proposed in recent days by Texas governor Greg Abbott and will spend the summer evaluating the existing policies and procedures on all campuses.
Abbott has asked the Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath to “take steps to ensure existing school facilities are held to heightened safety standards following the recent active shooter event at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.”
Specifically Abbott requested Morath to identify actions that can be taken prior to the start of the new school year in August that will make their campuses more secure; to instruct all school districts to conduct weekly inspections of exterior doors to verify they are secure during school hours, and to develop strategies to encourage school districts to increase the presence of trained law enforcement officers and school marshals on campuses. Districts are also asked to form a special School Safety and Security Committee to facilitate implementation of additional security procedures on campuses statewide.
“We sadly recognize we cannot do anything to bring back the precious lives that were taken,” Abbott stated in a letter to Morath, “however, we must do everything in our power to prevent the same tragic ending from happening again.”
An important part of these prevention efforts must focus on proper training of law enforcement and school administrators on how to respond when they face the threat of an active shooter on their campus, Abbott added.
Abbott requested that officials at the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University in San Marcos, a nationally recognized active shooter training provider, make the training available to all school districts in Texas before the next school year begins.
Center Point Superintendent Cody Newcomb said he welcomes the opportunity to have TEA come to look over the three campuses in CPISD. All three campuses in the district are located in a three-block area and Newcomb said they have a safety plan in place.
The district has its own police force with two officers. One serves the middle and high school campuses and the other serves on the elementary campus.
“Our police department has been undergoing tactical training this past year,” Newcomb said, “and we contracted with a private security company to do the training and consulting for the district. We have been doing advanced training since Aug. 2021.”
Newcomb said the security company has come to the campus to help with active shooter responses and other tactics.
“Sheriff Leitha is also working on training for all the school districts in the county,” Newcomb said.
The district already implemented single entry to each of the campuses, but do not currently have the school marshal or guardian program in place.
“We will continue to explore all options provided by the state at this time for safety and security in the schools,” Newcomb added.
CPISD Police Chief Michael Earney said the age of the Center Point school buildings presented a real challenge to security since there are a total of 106 rooms on the three-school campus and many of them have doors that open directly into the courtyards…no common halls.
“Each room has an intercom and two years ago we added a phone system that has pinpoint 911 capability which shows exactly where on campus the call is coming from,” Earney said.
An additional security challenge is a farm-to-market road goes through the campus and cannot be closed, but Earney has asked Kerr County Commissioners to close one block of Kelly Street during school hours. A public hearing is scheduled on July 11 on the topic. The two homeowners on the street have expressed support for the closing.
“All exterior doors are equipped with a key lock from the inside,” Earney said, “but they must open to the outside. We use no key fobs or key cards,” he said. “We explored the idea but the price quote was $175,000.”
Earney said most of the office staff at the schools went to school at Center Point and have children in the schools, “so they know most everybody who comes on campus already.”
“We have already been in contact with Texas State in San Marcos and also Region 20 Education Center about the training,” he said, “and, so far, everything they are coming out with that we need to do, we’ve already done and we are ready to do any new recommendations.”
Kerrville ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust said the district already has school resource officers (trained law enforcement personnel) on both the Tivy High School and Hal Peterson Middle School campuses.
“We will be considering adding personnel to serve the elementary campuses in the fall,” Foust said. “Of course, there are budget barriers which, I believe, can be overcome, but the ability to hire and train the new personnel before school starts is the biggest challenge.”
KISD has campus-wide notification systems in place on all campuses already and single entry provisions on all campuses. Text, email and phone notification simultaneously is also in place. All campuses in the district are also equipped with cameras.
“We updated the elementary campuses with door handles that have interior locks and added security vestibules as part of the most recent bond program,” Foust said. “Each campus has two points of entry for use in the morning and evening as the students arrive and leave.” The vestibules are equipped with bullet-proof glass.
Hal Peterson Middle School, completed in 2021, has up-to-date security throughout the building but the high school campus, built 20 years ago, required some updating of security measures, Foust said.
“Uvalde has caused us to review our current and recent practices for school safety and consider what we can do differently and better than we’ve done in the past,” Foust added.
“This is close to home. It will be a hot topic for the school district this summer. We are shaken by what happened in Uvalde.”
KISD has previously worked with the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University. They have a School Safety and Security Committee already set up and have already met twice and have one more meeting scheduled.
“Our active threat plan is on track and will be implemented next school year. The plan includes behavior threat assessment teams at the district and campus levels and we will be updating training for campus personnel. We want to make sure everyone is prepared,” Foust said. “We will be on track for compliance by the time school starts on Aug. 15.”
Although the governor and TEA have no real control over private or parochial schools in the state, most have implemented school safety and security programs in recent years also.
Our Lady of the Hills Catholic High School Principal Bridget Collins said the OLH campus is “pretty secure” with a single entry and key fobs required to enter the building plus an alarm system. The campus has cameras and more are being added.
“We had a former school resource officer do a walk-through and make recommendations,” Collins said.
Collins said she is diligent about checking the cameras for after-hours activity also. She said diligence and being conscious that you always have to be aware were very important to safety on campus.
“A best laid plan can’t prevent something from happening, but being aware and being prepared will help us with the situation,” she added. She said both the sheriff’s office and police department have been “very responsive and quick” whenever they have been needed on the campus.
There is bullet-proof glass at the single entry and a buzzer that is required to be activated to get into the reception area and then another buzzer to enter into the school itself.
“We have a totally enclosed campus,” Collins said, “so there’s no need to travel outside of the building during the school day.”
Neither OLH nor Notre Dame have school resource officers or school marshals.
Notre Dame principal Ellen Kenalty said their campus, because it is centrally located in Kerrville, has regular “drive-thru and around the campus” patrol by the police department plus cameras throughout the campus. The school has active shooter training scheduled for this fall. They have a single entry onto the school grounds which is fenced all the way around with auto-lock doors at the entrance and gates.
“We’ve done due diligence on our campus such as changing locks on doors, installing security cameras and lighting that lights the campus at night,” Kenalty said.
A security guard on the adjacent church campus during the school day would be available to the school, if needed, Kenalty added.
Overall the Kerrville and Center Point communities should rest easy that the schools have already set up appropriate and timely steps to provide for the safety and security needed for both students and staff when school starts this August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.