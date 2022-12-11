Kerr County Victim Services receives state grant funding

Grant funding for FY 2022-23 for the continuation of the Kerr County Victim Services program for another year was announced recently by Governor Greg Abbott’s office. Kerr County Crime Victims’ Rights Coordinator Pam Peter and her assistant, Cathie Rae, serve both felony and misdemeanor victims in Kerr and surrounding counties.
The one-year grant to fund the program was for $98,783 for this fiscal year. For the past two years, during COVID, the required 20 percent match by the county has been waived and the state has funded the entire amount with ARPA funding. The waiver will be good for one more year, according to the Alamo Area Council of Government’s information from the governor’s office.
Peter has been the Kerr County VAC since January of 2019. She is also a licensed professional counselor which is a bonus to dealing with victims in crisis that come to the office for help. Her assistant has more than 20 years of experience in social services in another state. Peter also has a limited private counseling practice not associated with her county employment.
“The opportunity to work with victims and their families and helping them recover from victimization has been a really great opportunity for me for the past four years,” Peter said, “and also working with the judges and prosecutors who handle the cases that involve victims that our office deals with.”
Peter is the third victim services coordinator for the program in its history. The Kerr County program is unique in the state of Texas because it not only serves Kerr County victims, but also felony victims in both Gillespie and Bandera counties.
The multi-county, multi-agency office is headquartered in the lower level of the Kerr County Courthouse Annex in Room BA 107 and is a one-stop location for victims to seek a large number of different services available to them locally and through the state. They also provide services and support to victims from Kerr County involved in misdemeanor assault cases and other violent crimes. They travel to Gillespie and Bandera counties, as needed, especially if the victim needs to be accompanied to a court proceeding.
Victims can receive help to apply for benefits from the Texas Crime Victims Compensation Fund, a source of monetary support to pay for medical bills, relocation expenses or other costs related to a criminal incident through the office. Peter and her staff also work closely with local non-profits that also provide help to victims.
Chapter 56 of the Local Government Code requires all law enforcement agencies and prosecutor offices to have a designated person to provide victim services and, since October of 2004, when the first coordinator was hired on a part-time basis, that system has been in place. Victims are referred to her office by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrville Police Department, Ingram Police Department, Kerr County Attorney’s Office and both the 198th and 216th district attorney offices. Multi-county, multi-agency victims service programs are rare in the state of Texas.
When the original program began in 2004 primarily with a coordinator working on a part-time basis, only victims in Kerr County were served.
The first grant to fund the program was approved and funded beginning in 2005. As the years passed by, the program was extended to serve all felony victims in the rural counties of both of the two judicial districts.
From 2011 to 2013 the 198th Judicial District included Kimble, Mason, Menard and McCulloch counties and for one year, Edwards County.
When the legislature created the 452nd Judicial District in 2013 the western counties left the 198th, and the victim services program was reduced back only Kerr, Gillespie and Bandera counties for the two courts.
“The biggest challenge we face is dealing with all the differing needs that victims have. Sometimes victims are resistant at first to seek help for several different reasons, but as the case progresses through the justice system they realize the support and services we offer are more useful to them,” Peter said.
Peter stressed that when victims use the services through her office it helps the prosecutors deal with the case itself and not have to spend time answering questions and explaining the judicial process to victims.
“We can do that, especially In the initial phases of the case,” she added.
Another important role the office plays is to locate and stay in touch with victims (who often move to get away from the aggressor) during the period, sometimes up to two years or more, that the case makes its way through the phases of the criminal justice system. Prosecutors often need help in locating victims when it comes time to go to trial…and in most cases, the victim must be available to testify if the case goes to trial before a jury.
“We also work with victims who want to make a victim impact statement, either written or oral, at the time of sentencing. We accompany them to court and give them the support they need when they are making the statement, or, in some cases, we actually deliver the statement for the person, if asked to do so,” Peter added.
The program is funded through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) through a federal block grant to the state and the governor’s office controls the actual selection of grantees. Recipients must make an annual proposal to their area council of governments which screens and ranks the applications. The COG then sends the results and recommendations for funding to the governor’s office, but the final decision is with that office.
Kerr County’s grant request for the victim services program has received approval all but one year since 2005 when the funding at the state level was cut after the applications were screened and ranked.
All applications seeking grant funding in three different categories (juvenile, victim services and law enforcement ) from the 13-county Alamo Area of Council of Governments go through a rigorous submission process.
The COG aided in the selection of more than $10 million of funding for agencies within the region this fiscal year.
Grant proposals are reviewed and ranked in April each year by the AACOG Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (CJAC), a committee of persons, most of whom have a background in one of four areas that are eligible for funding, including several members from non-profits. Bexar County, because of its population (and the number of agencies in that county that qualify to apply), has half of the seats on the CJAC and the other 12 counties in the COG each have two members. Lt. Mary Krebs from the Kerrville Police Department and retired victim services coordinator Rosa Lavender are Kerr County’s representatives to CJAC, with Pct. 3 Constable Paul Gonzales and Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Jason Davis serving as alternates.
For more information about the Kerr County Victim Services program contact Peter at (830) 792-2297 or at victimservices@co.kerr. tx.us.
