Kerr program offers second chance

Friends, former graduates and the multi-disciplinary court team that created the Kerr County Specialty Court program gathered recently to celebrate the completion of the program by Jeana Castillo.
Castillo became the fifth successful graduate of the innovative program created three years ago to provide an option for persons charged in substance abuse cases in Kerr County.
“This is a small program in numbers,” Court Coordinator Andrea Bode said, “but is a really intensive treatment program (both outpatient and inpatient) and provides a continuum of care throughout the phases of the program.”
The program requires the participant to commit to at least a year and up to two years to successfully complete the requirements. Castillo joined the program in Sept. 2020. There is no cost to the participant but they must pay the fees related to probation during the duration of the individualized time required.
“My life hasn’t always been dandelions and daisies,” Castillo told the crowd, “I grew up in a toxic home and had to grow up way too fast. I started running the streets and hanging out with what I thought were cool people.”
Castillo said she has two younger brothers who she had to raise and both are currently incarcerated.
“I dropped out of the seventh grade because schooling was hard for me,” she said, “and I didn’t have the help and support that a child needs. I started using drugs at an early age to cope and hide my hurt and all the pain of my childhood.”
Castillo got pregnant at age 18 and shortly after Child Protective Services got involved because of her addiction. She continued to use drugs and when her son was five he was removed from her. She witnessed her mother and brothers being physically abused from an early age and was a victim of sexual abuse herself.
“I was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon due to a toxic relationship and then caught a drug charge while on probation which lead to SAFPF (a state drug rehab program). I have to say that SAFPF saved my life.”
Three years ago she moved to Kerrville to a sober living facility but was later arrested for her second DWI and was referred to the specialty court program.
“When I came to court I was lost and angry,” Castillo said. “I didn’t know who I was because I built my life on drugs and lies. I never aspired to anything great.”
Castillo told others in the courtroom who are in the program that if they decide to change they have to change everything, not just the areas that are convenient to them.
“Drug Court is not easy, but I will tell you that you can make it if you want to. The program is designed to push you to your limits, to see how you are going to react after pressure, and to use the tools that you have learned in treatment. You have a great support team. Be prepared because they will push you. My best advice is don’t let anyone label you.
“Be more than a recovering addict because you are someone special. Figure out who you want to be and define yourself. You don’t have to live under a negative label for the rest of your life and only you can change what you are viewed as. Don’t be ashamed of your past. Use it.
“My real journey begins now and this is where my real test starts,” Castillo said, “I have overcome so much that there’s no stopping me now.”
Kellie Early, a volunteer with the Christian Women’s Job Corps, mentored Castillo during her time in the program.
“She is a leader, direct, results-oriented, firm, strong-willed and forceful,” Early said, “Jeana had a wall up, but I watched as God began to show her that she is fearfully and wonderfully made. He has equipped her with strengths and abilities unique to her.”
Castillo graduated from the WCJC program in November of 2021 and was able to get her driver’s license back after 2 ½ years of trying. She is employed full-time in a managerial position with a local restaurant.
“Jeana may not be in her forever job at the moment, but she is building her resume for that forever job to come,” Early said. “But the Holy Spirit guides us one step at a time.”
Early said everyone has setbacks, heartbreaks and failures in life but told Castillo, “you cannot go wrong.”
CWJC Executive Director Ann Buck and Edna Vandiver from CWJC were also at the graduation to recognize Castillo.
There are currently 10 other participants in the Specialty Court Program, according to Bode.
198th District Judge Rex Emerson serves as the official judge of the specialty drug court but both 216th District Judge Pat Pattillo and County Court at Law Judge Susan Harris are involved in the program. Other Specialty Court Team members include 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold, Defense Attorney Lucy Pearson, treatment providers Chad Warner and Deborah Demerson, Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Flores, Probation Officer Alaina Flores and Court Coordinator Andrea Bode.
