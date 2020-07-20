SU to offer online cert programs

Schreiner University and Condensed Curriculum International (CCI) have partnered to better serve the community by providing online, certificate training courses - starting this Fall - for high-demand healthcare worker jobs. As the demands for these specialized careers are increasing in the Hill Country, state and nation, Schreiner University saw its role to help fill these critical fields.
“We are seeking to serve our community and provide training for health care worker jobs that are much in demand, all from the convenience of home,” said Dr. Diana Comuzzie, developer of the Health Professions Program at Schreiner University. “For people who feel that they need to stay at home, this is a tremendous advantage.”
Student tuition includes: E-Learning Course with 12 month access to the e-learning program, funding options and student payment plan options, all hard copy student textbooks, workbooks, handouts and other student material, student access to technical support, course mentors and instructor resources, national certification review and exam registration coordination, clinical externship placement and coordination providing hands-on skills for interested students (on most courses), student access to the CCI Secure Student Portal Site which includes career resources and other free content and Certificate of Completion.
Program offerings include: Pharmacy Technician, Clinical Medical Assistant, Dental Assistant, Medical Billing & Coding, EKG Technician, Phlebotomy Technician, Medical Administrative Assistant, Dialysis Technician, Veterinary Assistant, Personal Care Assistant, Home Health Aide and Assisted Living Technician.
Since 1993, CCI has supported educational institutions in communities nationwide with leading eLearning and traditional content focused on healthcare and other in-demand disciplines. Dedicated to high-quality classroom solutions, best-in-class eLearning content, and solid community partnerships, CCI has the professional expertise and experience to meet Schreiner University’s program needs.
For more information on the Online Certificate Programs offered by Schreiner University, contact Dr. Diana Comuzzie, Director of the Health Professions Program, at comuzzie@schreiner.edu or 792-7244.
