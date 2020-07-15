West urges Republicans to become ‘warriors’

Col. Alan West, ret., was the featured speaker at last week’s Hill Country Republican Club meeting.
West began and ended his speech with the theme from the quote, “The devil whispers, you cannot withstand the storm. And the warrior replies, ‘I am the storm’.”
He began with some history, that the 13 original colonies became an independent nation by facing what was then the greatest power in the world. And he noted the Republican political party was originally founded in 1867 by a group of Black men.
West said President Abraham Lincoln and executive processes created in his administration were influenced by Frederick Douglass, and in turn led to the slaves being freed in Texas and then to the Republican Party here.
West, who is on the ballot for the election of the Chairman of the Republican Party in Texas at this week’s convention, noted a need for leadership in the Texas Republican Party, a rugged individual spirit and more continuous communication from the party leadership to members statewide.
He also thanked the Kerrville members for their well-wishes recently as he recuperated from a motorcycle accident in May on a group ride on Interstate 35.
On the “state of the nation,” he said citizens and especially Republicans need to look at events in Chicago and Atlanta, and the recent racial events when black children were gunned down.
“The path America can take is not so much Republican versus Democrat, but how to take responsibility to keep the nation’s democracy; and remember why individual freedom is important,” West said.
He reminded the audience the Democrats flipped the overall government of Virginia in 2013 to their party by spending $20 billion during election cycles.
“What codifies us is, you are sovereign. And you are sovereign because of God.”
“Every single major population center in Texas is now run by the other guys,” West said. And noting all the new residents arriving from other states (he called them “immigrants”) West said he would say to each one of them, “Welcome to the Hill Country. Now, why are you here?”
He reminded the local club members that protestors are tearing down statues in the United States the same way the Taliban tore down temples in the Mideast.
“The fight for the future of America is in Texas,” West said, to the applause of the approximately 45 people attending. He noted this state’s 38 electoral votes in the Presidential election will be rising to 41 with the increasing population, but Texas Republicans are close to losing their majority in the State Senate.
“The call to arms is happening in Texas,” he said.
West noted his birth in 1961 in a segregated hospital in Atlanta; and said his dad and mom taught him respect for authority, and that it’s honorable to serve in uniform.
“They taught me the greatness of America; and now I have a nephew up for Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army.”
West said the problem now is, the Republican Party leadership hasn’t been presenting a “united front” in today’s situation.
He recommended the club members read a book titled “White Guilt” by Shelby Steele.
“I can be fearless. You better be fearless. There’s something at stake for us and for our children,” West said. “What are our choices – the rule of law or the mob; economic improvement or slavery; to be victors or the victims? This is a ‘Travis’ line in the sand. Now is the moment to challenge people, especially in the urban centers. We have to find the courage to stand up and say, ‘That’s wrong.’”
West told the audience, “This is the battlefield of our moment. The challenge is what you decide to do with it.”
He said he planned to personally and directly challenge the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party to a televised debate, adding, “I will skin him alive.” And West called the Democrats “charlatans and chuckleheads.”
West said Texas cannot have elected officials who are cowards, that we come from a country not of fearful men and women. “We created the Republican Party in the times of the Klu Klux Klan. And in Texas, ‘Come and take it’ is the way we live our lives. It’s not a bumper sticker.”
Audience questions
West took audience questions after his speech, and one club member asked how he came to return to Texas to live. He said he served in the Army at Fort Hood, leaving in 2004, and it was mainly his wife’s decision to return to Texas in 2014, which he agreed with, too.
Another audience member announced that West recently agreed to be become an advisory board member for the Former Texas Ranger Foundation, and recited the five attributes of the Rangers – courage, integrity dedication, determination, and respect. He added that West has those attributes, too.
West thanked him for the compliment.
He then challenged the audience to name the most important elected position in government because of its life-changing and lifelong influence. And when several people answered, “school board,” he agreed.
He also reminded them that the first thing those new Democratic “immigrant” Texas residents did in recent years was to run for seats on school boards and city councils.
“It takes a special kind of stupid for protestors to tear down a statue of Frederick Douglass and the one in honor of the Black ‘Massachusetts Regiment.’ And now the Texas National Guard has been activated to stand guard over the Alamo!” West said. “And the Alamo doesn’t need to be ‘re-imagined’.”
He said, “The kids who threw tantrums in grocery store aisles and weren’t punished for it, are now throwing tantrums in the cities.”
Asked from the audience why no nationally elected Republicans seem to have the grit to stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats, West said the Republican leadership needs a “rally on me” focus and to stand up to the mob.
West said he dislikes saying it but Texas Governor Greg Abbott is providing “cover” to the Democratic despots in Dallas and Austin.
“The COVID virus has caused deaths, but we have a 98 percent recovery rate. We’re not about executive orders,” he said.
West called himself a servant of God, of his country, and of Texas; and “a walking miracle” after his recent accident.
“I pray I will always be obedient to that calm and quiet voice,” he said.
He told the audience, “We can register people to vote, but you have to show up to actually vote. Did you know that 25 million Christians did not vote in the last national election? You either believe in the rule of law, or it will be the rule of the mob.”
Club President Jack Pratt presented West with a donation from the local club toward West’s campaign to be elected chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, and “endorsed” him on behalf of the local club.
Some Kerrville area members will be attending the state convention as delegates.
Members and guests attended the in-person dinner at the Kroc Center, with tables socially- distanced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.