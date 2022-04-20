Citizens enlightened on local child abuse

For the average person, understanding the depths of child abuse is difficult, but for the child enduring abuse inside or outside the household, much more help and awareness is needed to provide assistance and only 10 percent of victims report the crimes against them, according to statistics.
In an effort to raise awareness of child abuse locally, staff with the Hill Country Crisis Council, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Hill Country CASA hosted an informational session last week and began with actual statements from local child victims.
“One day, my mom came in my room and asked me if anyone had ever made me feel uncomfortable or touched me in any way. I told her Daddy had been touching me and did it that morning. Mommy took me, my sister and our puppy to the police station to tell them about Daddy. They took me to a place where I talked to a lady about what Dad had been doing for the past three years. I didn’t want my daddy to get in trouble. I love him. I told the lady I just wanted this stuff to stop,” read one victims statement.
“When I got home form school, I knew it was going to be a bad day. I saw the clear bottles that dad was drinking, and every time I see clear bottles, it’s bad. My sister and I tried to stay out of his way, but I got hungry and wanted ice cream. My dad was asleep on the couch, so I snuck by him and got an ice cream drum stick from the freezer. When my dad woke up, he noticed I had taken one of his drumsticks. he started yelling really loud at me and then came in my room and smeared another drumstick in my face, all over my hair and yelling really loud in my face. After he did that, he pushed me on the ground and it hurt really bad. When I tried to get up he slammed my head onto the hard floor three times. He picked me up by my hair and threw me in the shower to clean up before my mom got home. Now, I have a big bump on my forehead and it really hurts,” another child recount of abuse read.
A third statement detailed more abuse: “Mommy and Daddy were yelling really loud one night, like louder than they normally yell. I heard crashing and Mom screaming, so I came out of my room. Daddy had Mommy up in the air by her neck. Mommy couldn’t breathe, but I saved her and told daddy to stop. He put Mommy down and she ran and broke the window so we could get out. I went to get my sister and the glass cut our feet. Mommy jumped out the window and helped us get out, too. My fee really hurt from the glass, but we had to run to the neighbor so we could be safe. I just want Daddy to be nice.”
Another child shared how a step-mother had been physically abusing him/her: “My dad started dating this lady and they got married super fast. She’s never really been nice to me, but I have to like her, because my dad seems happy. Dad lets her spank me, even though she isn’t my mom. A lot of times she spanks me with a spatula and a spoon all over my body. One time, she made my knee bleed. I’ve seen her hit my brother with a metal hanger and a spaghetti thing. It left little holes on his back. He gets it a lot worse than me because he talks back. I wish my dad would listen to me when I tell him she’s mean, but he won’t.”
Finally, a 15-year-old girl detailed how an innocent social media relationship evolved into a painful situation that nearly caused her to attempt suicide.
She recounts how she and a male met online, became friends and then became romantic. She said the male encouraged her to send nude photos of herself and then wanted to meet up with her, but she was asked to babysit for her younger siblings.
“He got mad that we didn’t meet up, so he started saying all kinds of mean things and told me he was going to send my pictures to all his friends and my parents,” the girl wrote. “I didn’t want that to happen, so I invited him over and was just going to sneak out. He wanted to go farther in hooking up than I did, and after the fifth time I said ‘no’ he left really mad. That night, I though about killing myself because I just knew he was going to send my pictures out. I ended up self-harming instead and cried myself to sleep.”
Stephenie Cantu, program coordinator for the Kid’s Advocacy Place, welcomed guests.
“All of those stories that we read are all real accounts that have come to our center,” Cantu said “Hill Country Crisis Council and Kid’s Advocacy Place aid law enforcement, CPS and prosecution in the investigation of child abuse. We are the ones that get the kids’ stories and then ensure they get the services that they need afterward.”
Cantu said that in the State of Texas, 98 percent of victims know their abuser.
“I know that growing up in here in Kerrville it was all about “Stranger Danger,’ but strangers are not who we should be afraid of. It’s the people that come over to our house … friends, aunts, uncles, dads, moms.”
She said of those perpetrators, 19 percent were juveniles.
“One in 10 children will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday,” Cantu said.
Kerr County statistics
During the 20-21 school year, Cantu said Kid’s Advocacy Place and Hill Country Crisis Council served 133 children. During the 2021-22 school year, she said the center’s have served 118.
“Our biggest abuse area that we serve is sexual abuse,” Cantu said.
She said they also serve children of physical abuse or witnessing domestic violence.
Cantu said KAP serves both males and females, with more female victims being seen.
“I’ve been doing this six years and these numbers are getting closer to even,” Cantu said. “Boys are being abused and now that there is more prevention and awareness, they are outcrying more.”
Of the children being served, Cantu said most abuse is being reported among the 6 to 12-year-old victims.
The age breakdown of local victims is as follows for the current year (August 2021 to present):
• Total children served: 118;
• Victims age 0-5 years old: 28;
• Victims 6-12 years old: : 51;
• Victims 12-17 years old: : 39.
Cantu said in the youngest age group, abuse is generally discovered due to an “accidental outcry” that includes the child acting out at school or behaving inappropriately, because they are not able to verbalize their abuse at that age.
“They don’t really know and understand what’s going on with them,” Cantu said.
She explained that the number of reported victims has increased from last year to this year so far.
Warning signs of abuse
Cantu said some of the warning signs of abuse are:
• Constant belittling or put-downs;
• Explosive temper;
• Physically inflicting pain or hurt in any way;
• Repeatedly pressuring someone to have sex;
• Telling someone what they can and cannot do;
• Making false accusations;
• Extreme jealousy or insecurity;
• Checking cell phones, emails or social networks without permission;
• Isolation from family and friends;
• Possessiveness.
“This isn’t just for grownups,” Cantu said. “I feel like teenagers who are dating do similar things.”
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office
KCSO Criminal Investigator Sgt. Greg Longenbaugh explained that the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children have reported a 106 percent increase in online sexual exploitation over the past year.
“That’s massive, just massive,” Longenbaugh said. “Part of that is because of COVID and the other part is just the increase in technology.”
In addition, the Internet Watch Foundation has seen a 77 percent increase in child self-generated sexual material and 57 percent of girls and 48 percent of boys have experienced at least one online sexual harm in North America.
“And, in North America, we’ve had the highest increase in online children exploitation,” Longenbaugh said.
Longenbaugh then shared some of the habits of online predators, saying they all groom victims in similar ways.
“They start sending your child message after message after message, trying to wear them down,” Longenbaugh said. “Every single predator will tell you child to keep their conversations secret. They don’t want the parents to know what’s going on. They will ask the child if they are alone in the room while messaging them. I’ve seen it in messages. They know they can push the envelope if the child is alone, because they know they can get what they want.”
Longenbaugh said the predator will send sexual messages disguised as compliments or questions about past sexual experiences.
“They also try to get personal information about the child or where they live,” Longenbaugh said. “They will manipulate the child into sending photos or will blackmail them with photos the child may have already sent.”
Longenbaugh said people send nude photos every day.
“When I talk to children, I try to explain that once you send that photo, it’s out there forever,” Longenbaugh said. “Once the predator gets ahold of that piece of child pornography, they either sell it online to other predators or they trade it with other predators, so they can get other pictures in return. It’s there for ever and you can’t get it down (off the internet).”
Longenbaugh also warned about the use of gaming apps popular among young children, such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnight.
He said these interactive games allow predators to contact troves of potential victims.
“Roblox is the worst one,” Longenbaugh said. “Interesting fact about Roblox is that it is designed so anybody can create their own game within that game. Predators on this game right now are creating sex rooms that they invite children into.”
Longenbaugh said the predator creates inappropriate behaviors among the cartoon characters in the private room within the Roblox game.
“Predators try to get kids in this room to normalize this behavior and then they start chatting with them through this and once they are more comfortable, they will say ‘lets move to this other platform’,” Longenbaugh said.
Longenbaugh said predators use these games for many reasons, but also because they are designed to be anonymous.
“It’s not impossible to track them down, but it’s very difficult,” Longenbaugh said.
He also said predators will create multiple accounts in an attempt to key on a certain victim through online chat conversations.
He listed 21 phone apps that parents should be concerned about, saying they are designed to allow children (and adults) to “hide” things on their phones.
The apps are:
• SnapChat;
• WhatsApp;
• Tick Tok;
• Calculator%;
• Bumble;
• Plenty of Fish;
• MocoSpace;
• MeetMe;
• LiveMe;
• Ask FM;
• Hily;
• Best Secret Folder;
• Grindr;
• Holla;
• Zoosk;
• Money;
• Skout;
• Badoo;
• Kik;
• Whisper;
• Hot or Not.
He said SnapChat is designed for messages to disappear on their own. Whisper exists to share nude photos with strangers.
“On WhatsAp, you can set the messages to delete whenever you want … in 10 minutes, 30 minutes or whenever,” Longenbaugh said. “So, you as a parent are trying to monitor your child, but you’re never going to see the messages they are sending and receiving.”
He pointed out the Calculator% app, saying it is incredibly misleading.
“If you saw that on someone’s phone, you would think that is just a calculator, but that app is so you can hide and store pictures on your phone,” Longenbaugh said. “If you click on that, it’s going to require a password, it’s not going to let you in, so you can hide things.”
Longenbaugh encouraged parents to check their children’s phones for these social media apps.
Children are being tricked into participating in sending inappropriate photos or engage in sexual conversations and then are becoming victims of “sextortion,” Longenbaugh said.
“This is a type of blackmail used by offenders to acquire additional sexual content from the child or to coerce them into engaging in sexual activity or to obtain money from the child,” Longenbaugh said. “The blackmailer is known to the victim 60 percent of the time.”
Longenbaugh said once a child sends a nude photo, the blackmail begins with threats for sending the photo to parents or posting online.
“For a 15-year-old girl, that’s the worst thing that can happen, so the blackmailing goes on and on and on,” Longenbaugh said. “We’ve seen, because of all the pressure, these kids attempt suicide and need lots of therapy.”
Longenbaugh said that best thing a victim can do if they have sent nude photos is to not comply with any threats.
“If you’ve already done it, just stop it right now,” Longenbaugh said. “It (blackmail) won’t stop. Just don’t comply and report it to law enforcement.”
At the end of his presentation, Longenbaugh had a message for young victims of any type of abuse.
“Don’t be embarrassed to come forward. It’s not your fault. They are predators. They are manipulators. This is what they do every day,” Longenbaugh said. “I listen to stuff like this every day. You’re not going to tell me anything that I haven’t heard before. You’re not going to tell me anything that will shock me. Nobody in our office is going to judge you. Let us help you.”
For younger children, Longenbaugh encouraged parents to keep an open line of communication with their children and to talk to them about the dangers of online predators and make it clear that your child can trust you to help and not punish them if they have been taken advantage of or abused in any way.
As a tool for parents, Longenbaugh offered links to YouTube videos detailing safety tips for parents. For more information, contact Longenbaugh at (830) 896-1216 or e-mail him at glongenbaugh@co.kerr.tx.us.
Hill Country CASA
Amy Harding, volunteer coordinator and case supervisor at Hill Country CASA said in 2021, Texas had over 45,000 children in foster care. 184 victims in Texas are confirmed daily.
“That’s more than seven children who are being maltreated every hour,” Harding said. “In 2021, Hill Country CASA advocated for more than 200 children in foster care from Kerr, Kendall, Bandera and Gillespie Counties, so tonight I look forward to sharing some of the victim’s stories and information about awareness and prevention.”
