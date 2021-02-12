Winter storm to continue through Tuesday, single digit temps expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that begins at 6 a.m. Saturday and continues through noon on Monday, warning of single digit temperatures, snow, sleet and icy road conditions more sever than today.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the notice reads. "Light icing accumulations will be possible Saturday and any icing on already frozen surfaces will quickly become problematic. A more robust system will arrive Sunday afternoon and Sunday night and bring total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org.
Day-by-day predictions
The National Weather Services is warning of freezing conditions throughout the weekend, with Sunday and Monday conditions expected to more severe, bringing sleet and snow.
The Winter Weather Advisory across northern portions of the region was allowed to expire as precipitation has ended. However, many roadways still have icy areas, especially bridges and overpasses.
With temperatures not expected to warm much today, improvement is unlikely. Travel is discouraged across portions of the Hill Country and northern I-35 corridor today.
Saturday
Another round of freezing rain and sleet is forecast Saturday and Saturday evening roughly along and north of U.S. 90 and I-10.
Light ice accumulations are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses, making travel difficult. Additional power outages could be possible in areas where Thursdays ice is unable to melt away.
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
A stronger disturbance is forecast to move across the region Sunday night and Monday at the same much colder air moves into the region. A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow is expected. Snowfall accumulations 1 to 3 inches will be possible across portions of South-Central Texas. Significant disruptions to travel will likely result.
A final round of wintry precipitation is forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Bitterly cold air is forecast Sunday through Tuesday, with record low temperatures expected. Much of the region will be see continuous freezing temperatures from Sunday night through early afternoon Tuesday. Lows temperatures in the single digits to around 20 are forecast Monday and Tuesday mornings. Wind chill values will be even colder, ranging from -10 to 10 degrees both mornings. A Wind Chill Advisory may be required.
Now is the time to prepare for this hard freeze and winter precipitation.
