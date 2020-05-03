Tivy HS seniors adapting, looking ahead to big day

The calendar may say late April, with May and the end of school a month away, but for high school seniors there’s an added sense of loss in their blank calendars where a host of senior activities and farewells to friends and teachers should be happening.
THS Principal Shelby Balser provided this list of “usual” activities, based on what the previous years’ school calendars included.
She said 317 seniors are scheduled to graduate in the Class of 2020.
She also added personal comments, as she and the staff continue to work with Kerrville ISD officials to try to make even a few of these possible under COVID-19.
Upcoming Dates
The April 18 Prom didn’t happen this month.
“We don’t have a plan yet,” Balser said, “but we’d love to get them this experience.”
May 1 was supposed to be “Decision Day.”
“We celebrate the seniors’ next step - their college choice, career choice, military, etc.,” Balser said. “We are looking at ways to combine this with awards, somehow.”
On the original school calendar, May 11 was to be the “Senior Awards” ceremony,” she said — scholarships, merit awards, class honors, announcements of the top 10-15 percent of students in the graduating class, and who the Valedictorian and Salutatorian are for this year.
May 4-15 would have been the students’ AP Testing.
Balser said required testing has transitioned to online testing.
May 13 was supposed to be the morning for taking the Senior Panoramic Picture, with seniors wearing their graduation gowns.
Balser said they are looking at digital options for this tradition, after delivering the seniors’ caps and gowns in a “drive-through” event at THS.
May 17 was to be the date for “Senior Baccalaureate,” a service hosted by Calvary Temple and local youth ministers. “We have not heard any plans for this event so far,” Balser said.
May 18 was to be the “Senior Walk” to elementary campuses, when seniors visit the campuses wearing their graduation robes, where many of them started in KISD.
“We’d love to address this one and Decision Day together in our community, and we have some ideas,” Balser said, but again they are still trying to work this one out.
May 26 was the date chosen for the seniors’ pilgrimage to Tivy Mountain, the burial site of Joseph Tivy, the namesake of the high school.
One idea that might be possible would be a video visit by a drone, and broadcast it later so the seniors could at least see where they should have been in person. Balser said she likes this possibility, but still would have to work on this one.
May 27 was the planned date for the “Senior Trip” to Lazy Hills Ranch, but “social distancing” and restrictions on gatherings ended this plan.
May 28 was supposed to be practice for graduation.
May 29 was to be the scheduled graduation ceremony and the free “Project Graduation” overnight party for the seniors, planned by the volunteer parents’ committee.
“We await Governor Abbott’s direction on this and continue to be hopeful,” Balser said. “We’re trying to be creative. And we’re looking for guidance from the Texas Education Agency, but so far they said, ‘Wait and see.’ So we’re still working on it. We can do the Senior Awards virtually, maybe. We’re not sure we can pull off the ideas we have thrown around so far.
“Different seniors have different ideas, of course,” she said. “I think because we were forced to close and separate, the seniors are missing their time in the halls and with friends. They’re missing the social things, and it doesn’t feel like the last six weeks, without senior goodbyes. It’s not the closure they need.
“I want them to know, we haven’t forgotten about you. To not return to campus is fairly devastating. But we are not ‘writing off’ your senior year.
“But all the states are in the same situation,” Balser said.
“The other thing is, some of their summer plans are uncertain, too. They had summer camps and tours of colleges planned.”
Added events
“There are other events that would have happened on campus, so far without specific dates,” Balser said.
She listed yearbook distribution to all students, a Senior vs. Faculty Volleyball Game, “Lunch on the Lawn,” “Special Olympics Pep Rally,” Spanish Honor Society induction; and “Senior nights” and good-byes at various UIL and Fine Art events.
“We already had a senor night at a National Honor Society event,” she said.
“It is really emotional when I put it all in writing,” she said.
When so many plans were cancelled or are still in limbo, Balser and her administrators and teachers created a new project they could still accomplish.
They ordered yard signs for every senior saying, “We love our Class of 2020 Tivy High School Seniors.” They divided the list of seniors’ home addresses by bus routes; and the adults split into teams and delivered the signs to every graduating senior’s home.
Seniors’ reactions
Bella King, president of the senior class of 2020, said so far this spring, a friend took her on a “virtual Prom tour.” She said, “One of the things I’m most disappointed in is, no panoramic picture. In the past, it’s brought tears to my eyes from seeing all my friends. And I was looking forward to the ‘Senior Walk’ at the elementary campuses. The building doesn’t mean a whole lot, but the teachers and students do. They brought us up.
“I wouldn’t say I have any regrets. I believe the ending doesn’t define the story. It doesn’t make any previous events less important or mean we wasted our motions. Even the days we were doing ‘normal’ things when nothing special happened, they were really the best.”
King added, “”I’m going to Angelo State University. I had a lot of options, and planned a lot of visits in March. Now my decision is based on never having seen the campus. I didn’t get that ‘aha’ moment on a campus to show ‘this is where I’m supposed to be.’ I’m hoping that will happen when I get there.”
Brady Maguire, secretary of the senior class and a Student Council member, said he really enjoyed the Prom last year, that it was a lot of fun.
“My girlfriend Sydney (Ives) and I decided to do something fun; and we drove to a drive-in movie,” Maguire said.
“I feel bad for the spring sports people; it’s hard to see it end that way,” he said. “It feels frustrating to work for 12 years to get here, to see all the seniors before do all these traditions, and it comes full circle. But not now. The administrative team is doing the best job possible, and it’s appreciated.”
Senior Will Johnston said, “After four years, this is a huge lifestyle change to end the year this way. It’s a challenge to learn ‘virtually,’ having to learn motivation to get on the computer every day. The year is already winding down, but without seeing the teachers, it’s hard to log on and start working. It’s not seamless, but we’re doing it.”
Asked about the Senior Walk to elementary campuses, Johnston said he now lives in the Nimitz ES district, but didn’t move to KISD until he was past those grades. “I could go there with the others, though.”
He’s been a four-year member of the Antler basketball team and the Debate team, plus serving as vice president of the National Honor Society. He said he had been looking forward to getting all his finals out of the way, and getting to “the fun stuff’ the last week.
“I was especially looking forward to graduation itself. I went to the last two to support classmates and their families. This would be our last big hurrah before summer,” Johnston said. He said if there was a normal ceremony on May 29, he was blessed with the support of family including grandparents who were planning to come from Oklahoma. Now they probably won’t be coming.
“We had a drive-through recently to pick up our caps and gowns. I imagine it will be about the same, to graduate,” he said.
Johnston will be leaving Kerrville to attend Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.
