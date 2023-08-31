Tickets on sale now for MOWA’s 40th Annual Roundup Sept. 8-9

The highly-anticipated 40th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale at the Museum of Western Art in Kerrville Is set to open its biggest art show of the year with an event-filled weekend on Sept. 8-9.
“This year promises to be one of the most important art sales this museum has ever done,” said Darrell Beauchamp, Executive Director. “This juried show has received national interest from the most respected western artists in the industry. We’re also hearing from many collectors eager to purchase their original art.”
Art and Artists
Among the artists this year are several local talents including pastel artists Carol Arnold and Kathleen Cook, sculptor Jason Scull, and well-known ranch life artist, Herman Walker. Over 60 artists will participate in Roundup.
“We have artists exhibiting in our 40th sale coming from the mid-west and west including Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, California, Utah and Texas. Collectors will recognize many names of our chosen artists, including Todd Connor, Jason Scull, Eric Slocombe, Brandon Bailey, Andy Thomas and Jennifer Johnson, and for anyone just beginning an interest in western art, this is the show you’ll want to attend. Every one of the paintings and bronzes will be for sale and every piece is done to perfection. What’s even more special is that exhibition attendees will be able to meet many of the artists.”
The Events
Roundup opening weekend will be held Sept. 8 and 9 this year, dates chosen specifically to avoid being in conflict with other area events. “Kerrville is such a vibrant arts community and fall is a busy season for events and fundraisers. Locals have told us they’ve had to choose which event to attend, so we moved our dates up to avoid conflict.”
Friday, Sept. 8, will be their Education Day, an open-to-the-public free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the exterior museum grounds with activities centered on western heritage.
On the line-up is Mountain Man Roy Neal, arrowhead demonstrations by Gary Lott, western songs led by local artist Misty Erland, crafts, artist demos and museum tours.
Friday evening will begin with a cocktail reception and art preview in the main galleries, followed by a steak dinner, artist awards and special recognitions. Those interested in purchasing art can do so by placing their names in a container by each work, or by proxy online through the museum’s website.
A preview of the art can be seen by clicking on the exhibition catalog at museumofwesternart.com.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, the grounds and museum will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will include artist demonstrations and craft making of pioneer dip candles and leather tooling. A Saturday evening cocktail party and meal will be held in the main galleries, at which time drawings will be held and announcements made of art that has been sold.
“This is the museum’s 40th year of doing Roundup,” Beauchamp says. “The exhibition will be up through Oct. 28, but the excitement starts at our Friday and Saturday events. This is the chance to support our nationally-recognized museum by purchasing fine western art for your home or office.”
Tickets may be purchased through the website, www.museumofwesternart.com, at the museum at 1550 Bandera Highway, or by phoning (830) 896-2553.
