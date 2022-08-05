Kyle Park to headline River Festival

The City of Kerrville Parks & Recreation Department has announced country music favorite Kyle Park as the headliner for the Kerrville River Festival, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Louise Hays Park.
The parks department established this free event to celebrate Kerrville’s incorporation and heritage while encouraging people to get outdoors, be active, and play. The festival consists of live music, children’s activities, performances, food vendors, and fireworks.
Event Details
The festival gates open at noon with the first community performance taking place shortly after. This year’s festival will feature an array of family activities, community exhibitors and major entertainment, capped off by a fireworks display at approximately 9:45 p.m. On top of incredible live music, Kerrville River Festival will also include a circus thrill show and performances by local organizations.
The headliner for the 2022 Kerrville River Festival concert is Texas country music star Kyle Park. Shake Russell, Walt Wilkins, and Michael Salgado will also be performing. The entertainment and band lineup for this event is as follows:
• 12:15 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. – Community Showcase Performances
• 3:00 p.m. – Circus Thrill Show
• 3:30 p.m. – Walt Wilkins
• 4:45 p.m. – Shake Russell
• 6:00 p.m. – Michael Salgado
• 7:30 p.m. – Circus Thrill Show
• 8:15 p.m. – Kyle Park
• 9:45 p.m. – Fireworks
For a full list of currently scheduled activities, please visit www.kerrvilleriverfestival.org. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Coolers are allowed, but outside alcohol is prohibited. Glass containers, smoking (including e-cigarettes), and pets are prohibited.
The 2022 Kerrville River Festival would not be possible without our major sponsors: Ken Stoepel Ford, H-E-B, the Ranch Radio Group, Schreiner University, and State Aire.
Additional information and updates regarding the festival will be released soon. Don't miss out on your chance to be a part of the Kerrville River Festival. When you become a festival sponsor, you're giving back to your community. Your sponsorship will allow us to continue expanding festival activities. With even more exhibitors and vendors at this year’s festival, there will be a lot to discover. Those who are interested in becoming a festival sponsor or exhibitor are encouraged to visit https://kerrvilleriverfestival. org to learn more about getting involved.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
