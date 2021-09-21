County provides COVID-19 surge update

Kerr County’s hospitalizations and active cases attributed to COVID-19 have decreased again for a third consecutive update since a plateau in the surge was first cautiously identified on Sept. 10.
“Our hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Peterson Regional Medical Center are now down to 20 as of today,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “That’s a drop by 9 more patients in a week’s time since our last report issued a week ago on Monday, Sept. 13.”
Local hospitalizations mirrored those across the 28-county region to which Kerr County belongs. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 204 patients, from the 1,213 reported on Sept. 13 to the 1,009 reported today by the Regional Medical Operations Center. “And today’s number is the lowest we’ve seen in the region since Aug. 2,” Thomas added.
“As of today, 13.9% of the capacity of our medical facilities regionwide is being consumed by COVID-19 sufferers needing inpatient care,” he said. “While that’s not where the number needs to be to get our medical centers and staffs back to ‘normal’, it sure is an improvement over the 16.4% capacity reported last week and the 17.9% reported on Sept. 10. As long as we are seeing lower numbers in our hospitalizations each time, then we’re happy.”
Another positive indicator is in Kerr County’s active cases, which were reported today to be 193 -- some 43 people fewer than was reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services last week.
“And, while we’re encouraged by lower hospitalizations and active cases, our news isn’t all good,” Thomas said. “Unfortunately, we have to report that we lost more citizens in this pandemic battle.”
Kerr County’s death toll has risen to 111 with the addition of 4 more fatalities over the past week, the DSHS reported.
“But, if we’re looking at the trends of areas that are improving, then the signs are pointing to us finally getting a handle on this latest surge,” Thomas added.
The county’s “recoveries” column -- reflective of people once confirmed positive for the virus, but who have since timed out beyond its short-term challenges -- has risen to 5,536. That’s another 132 people who have gotten over the virus this past week, Thomas said.
“When we look at how many people are getting over COVID-19 and how many fewer people are needing to be hospitalized by it, as well as the slow-down in new cases, it is natural then for us to also note that the county gained 895 residents to “fully vaccinated” status over the last week,” Thomas said. As of today, there are 22,113 local residents fully vaccinated, compared to last week’s reported 21,218.
Booster News
Earlier this summer, the Centers for Disease Control announced that booster shots would be recommended 8 months after someone received their second shot of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines. (Those who received the Janssen vaccine are not approved for boosters at this time.)
The first people to qualify for a booster shot would be the same individuals who first qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine – healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, older citizens and those with at-risk conditions.
Currently, there are no plans for mass booster vaccination clinics, Thomas said.
Individuals who feel they qualify to receive the booster, and who have had at least 8 months of time lapse since their second COVID-19 dose should contact one of the vaccine providers in Kerrville concerning availability, he said.
More information about booster vaccines is available on the CDC’s website: http://cdc.gov/.
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Update
As of Sept. 20, 2021
• 193 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. (*This reflects a reduction of 43 positive cases from those reported Sept.13 but does not reflect the 28 new cases confirmed by Peterson Health today.)
• 5,536 recoveries (*Shows an increase of 132 more individuals getting over the virus successfully since a week ago today, on Sept. 13.)
• 111 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19 (*This number shows an increase of 4 additional deaths from those reported by DSHS on Sept. 13.)
• 20 hospitalizations of patients currently receiving treatment for active COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville (*A decrease of 9 patients since the 29 reported a week ago.)
• 1,002 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients across the 28-county region that includes Kerr County. (*This figure represents a substantial decrease of 211 patients since the 1,213 reported Sept. 13. This means that COVID-19 patients are now taking up 13.9% of the capacity of hospital facilities across the region – down from the 16.4% reflected on Monday, Sept. 13.)
Vaccine Totals, Kerr County/Sept. 20, 2021
• 20,100 vaccines allotted to Kerr County, Texas
• 45,370 vaccine doses received by Kerr County residents (*Up a whopping 1,469 individuals who received a vaccine than those reported a week ago today, on Sept. 13.)
• 25,583 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine (*Up 630 people in a week’s time.)
• 22,113 locals who are now “fully vaccinated” (defined by the Centers for Disease Control as both shots of the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the 1-shot Janssen vaccine.) This figure is up by 895 people since a week ago.
Kerr County Breakdown into Age Divisions of
People Considered Fully Vaccinated – Sept. 20, 2021
• 12-15 years old – 540 people fully vaccinated
• 16-49 years old – 6,623 people fully vaccinated
• 50-64 years old – 5,567 people fully vaccinated
• 65-79 years old – 6,901 people fully vaccinated
• 80+ years old – 2,477 people fully vaccinated
• UNKNOWN – 5 people fully vaccinated
TOTAL AS OF 9-20-21: 22,112 people – 47.97% of the population -- in Kerr County, Texas, fully vaccinated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.