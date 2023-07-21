VFD’s seek funds for ‘Zodiac Boat’ to assist in rescue efforts

Monday’s county budget workshop saw Kerr County commissioners begin to look for more solid solutions to the additional budget requests by elected officials and department heads. The morning began with a request from several of the county’s 13 volunteer fire departments for additional funds and possibly the purchase of a “Zodiac” boat for high water and flash-flood rescues.
“We know we are asking for more just like everyone else this year. Many of the volunteer firefighters are having to pay for things out of their own pockets,” Center Point VFD Chief Charles Holt told the court.
The VFDs asked commissioners for a 15 percent increase in county funding, after receiving a 10 percent increase in last year’s budget, citing increased fuel costs, the need to upgrade radios to be compatible with the new county emergency radio system expected to go online shortly, and other costs.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz admonished the VFD leaders that “at some point somebody is going to say no” to budget requests, especially those not submitted earlier in the process.
“I’m proud of the no-new-tax revenue budget you’ve sent us the past three years, but with the inflation issues that all of us are facing now that’s an issue,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris to Judge Rob Kelly, who submitted the proposed budget to the court.
Harris pointed out that the VFDs “are always there when we need them” and indicated support for making the increase.
“I respect the VFDs and I appreciate all that you do. It’s where we’re going to get the money that’s the issue,” said Kelly.
Kelly pointed out that the proposed budget now reduces the county’s fund balance from 44 percent down to 18 percent, when the recommended amount by the state is 25 percent.
“We are talking about a huge amount of money. Everybody knows we need to raise more money and the only way we can do it is to raise taxes. Nobody wants to talk about it, but today we need to talk about it. I do not want to tax people for this much more money. It is borderline irresponsible not to talk about it,” Kelly added.
Harris expressed concern that the VFDs were leaving the meeting without giving them a firm answer on whether the county could increase their funding.
Kelly apologized to the VFD leaders and admonished them that they should have submitted their request earlier in the process and then told his fellow commissioners, “we have not taken the measures to tighten the budget enough at this point.”
Letz brought up the question of where the boat would be stored and how accessible it would be to the VFDs around the county. He was told it would have to be stored at the Mountain Home VFD location because they are the only place that has adequate space.
He then suggested the Zodiac boat be added to the list of capital outlay items to be possibly paid for out of tax anticipation notes rather than the county’s general budget. Letz proposed last week that bonds be issued to pay for the upgrade of the information technology budget requests and road and bridge equipment needed to replace the out-of-date and worn out items in the department.
Kelly pointed out that the county had funded the purchase of several pieces of property two years ago with the bonds at a 1.5 percent interest rate. County Auditor Tanya Shelton told the court that today’s bond market would probably be around three percent interest.
“We’d be getting 100 percent more than we’ve got now,” Harris said, apparently supporting the tax anticipation bond proposal by Letz.
Shelton reported that the tax appraisal rolls from KerrCAD are expected to be sent to the county on July 25th. Letz proposed they schedule another workshop to discuss the tax anticipation bond issue and other possible solutions to infuse additional funds to help with the budget.
“I hate to be ‘Debbie Downer’,” Kelly said, “but we don’t have a lot more time for another workshop.”
Shelton pointed out that the court has a deadline of Aug. 15 to get the final proposed budget to the county clerk, and currently the schedule is for it to be available on Aug. 10 for the public’s scrutiny.
On the topic of the salary adjustments the court discussed the various possibilities, but ultimately decided to stay with the proposed five percent wage adjustment in the budget for all county employees originally proposed by Kelly. The court in last week’s meeting asked the county auditor to submit the numbers for three or four percent increases also. They agreed to leave the proposed 10 percent additional increase for road and bridge employees who get their CDL, but decided to reduce the proposed 20 percent increase for emergency responders requested by the sheriff to 18 percent in the proposed budget.
Kelly pointed out that the inflation rate last year at this time was 8.8 percent, but now is only 3.7 percent. Last year employees received a five percent wage adjustment.
“It’s the least we can do for our employees. We’ve got to take care of our employees,” Kelly stressed.
District Clerk Dawn Lantz supported the wage adjustment, but pointed out that “just because you get more money doesn’t mean you are going to do a better job. Everybody is having the same problem of hiring qualified employees. We have to train them. I am willing to give up my request for an additional part-time employee if I have to in order to give my employees the five percent increase.”
“My concern is keeping staff. I don’t think three percent is enough to keep staff onboard,” County Clerk Jackie Dowdy added.
“There are some positions that you have to raise wages to keep the employees,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces said supporting the five percent increase.
Letz added that he believes five percent is fair and added “we need to treat our employees right.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, who arrived late to the workshop, admonished the department heads and elected officials to look at their current staff and make sure they have the best people in their positions.
“I don’t want to see anybody fired, but if we don’t stay competitive with the local labor market, then we’ll be losing employees. We’ve got to keep our current employees,” Belew said.
“Our employees are the heart of the county. I am concerned about the big picture. The worst thing we can do in this budget is to forget about our employees. Trimming the budget on the back of our employees is just wrong,” Kelly said.
“This budget will be ya’ll’s budget. You need to decide,” Kelly said to the commissioners.
Leitha pointed out that even with the proposed increases the county will still be behind other agencies in the area.
The court agreed to look at the use of remaining uncommitted ARPA funds and the possibility of funding capital projects with tax anticipation bonds.
Shelton warned that the county needed to be sure that anything proposed to be funded with ARPA money needs to be cleared through GrantWorks as eligible. County Grant Administrator Noel Putnam also reminded the court that ARPA funds have not been fully committed for the Veterans Pathway project, and that would need to be done before all the ARPA money is spent.
The next meeting to discuss the proposed budget and tax rates is scheduled during the regular court meeting on July 31. No decision was made Monday to hold another workshop before that date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.