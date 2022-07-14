‘Hot Car Demonstration’

in an effort to educate local citizens on the dangers of leaving children or pets in vehicles during the current heat wave, a demonstration was conducted at H-E-B Saturday morning in a collaboration between Peterson Health, Kerrville Fire Department and H-E-B. Pictured, from left, KFD’s Gabriel Winchester, Jess Connor, Lt. Joel Bryant, Peterson Health’s Darin Smith, H-E-B’s Jeanette Bocock, Peterson Health’s Stacey Cianchetti and KFD’s Bobby Cummings and Daniel Fuege. After only 20 minutes, the temperature inside the car had risen past 120 degrees.