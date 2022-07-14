‘Hot Car Demonstration’

Local residents are definitely feeling the effects of the current heatwave, but some may not be aware of the dangers that lurk in addition to external temperatures.
Peterson Health officials, along with local first responders from the Kerrville Fire Department and Kerrville Police Department, partnered with H-E-B on Saturday to provide a visual image of just how hot a vehicle can get, and to remind citizens to never leave a child or pet inside a vehicle, even for a short period of time.
Members of all participating agencies met at 10 a.m. to set up a vehicle and the thermometer display system provided by Safe Kids San Antonio.
While the outside temperature was 97 degrees, after only 20 minutes the reading inside the vehicle had already reached 122 degrees.
The mercury continued to rise until it hit the peak temperature of 190 degrees.
According to data provided by Safe Kids San Antonio, a child dies from being left in a hot car every 10 days in the United States. The temperature inside a vehicle will rise by 19 degrees in just 10 minutes, SKSA research shows.
Often times, parents of child heatstroke victims simply forgot they had their child with them, data shows. Some tips to avoid this from happening are to place your cell phone, briefcase or purse in the back seat when traveling with your child.
Another tip offered by SKSA is to leave a child’s stuffed animal in the carseat when not traveling with your child and move it to the front seat as a reminder when the child is with you in the vehicle.
Citizens are urged to call 9-1-1 if they see a child left alone inside a vehicle.
Darin Smith, a registered nurse and Peterson Health trauma coordinator, said the demonstration was meant to educate the public and remind parents and pet owners about the dangers leaving them inside a vehicle.
“We are proud to be a Designated Trauma Facility designated by the State of Texas, but it’s not just about Peterson, we are truly a part of the trauma system locally in Kerr County, and regionally within STRAC.
We are all aware that trauma can happen at any moment, but injury prevention awareness within the community is vital to reducing trauma-related injuries and deaths,” Smith said. “We are proud that we are able to collaborate and partner with KFD EMS, KPD, and all first responders.”
For more information on how to prevent heatstroke, visit www. safekids.org/infographic/steps-prevent-heatstroke.
