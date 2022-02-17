Intense fire claims local home

Kerrville Fire Department firefighters battled an intense blaze ignited by a space heater being used at a home at the intersection of Jefferson and A Street Wednesday evening.
According to Kerrville Fire Marshal Jason Lackey, KFD was called to the residence at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 and arrived to the home to find an active fire.
Lackey said KFD responded with three fire engines, one rescue truck, two medic units and batallion chief.
“The crew performed an interior attack to stop the fire from spreading to an adjacent building,” Lackey said. “There was heavy fire located inside the house that caused the fire to get extremely hot until we could ventilate the roof.”
Lackey said the fire was under control in 23 minutes.
“One occupant and her dog were in the house, but able to safely exit the structure,” Lackey said, adding that the resident was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.
The fire was investigated by the KFD Fire Marshal’s office, with Lackey stating the cause of the fire was determined to be from a space heater being used in an enclosed patio.
Lackey said Fire Marshal’s Office personnel remained on scene until 8:30 p.m. and was the last unit to leave.
“Tragically, the structure is a total loss with heavy smoke and fire damage,” Lackey said.
