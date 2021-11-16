KEDC names 2021 ‘Top 40’ award recipients

The Kerr Economic Development Corporation hosted an award ceremony Friday night honoring their selected “Top 40.”
The individuals were chosen from a host of nominations submitted over the KEDC’s nine-county service area.
At the awards ceremony, held at Arcadia Live theater, KEDC Deputy Director Theresa Metcalf noted that selections were made by evaluating the impact each invididual had on their respective communities.
The 2021 Top 40 award recipients are:
Bandera County
• Elisabeth Cox – Bandera Brewing, Event Coordinator.
Blanco County
• Heather Greene – Milan & Greene Distillery, CEO, Partner & Master Brewer.
Gillespie County
• Justin Hill – JusBetter, Director of Operations;
• Jessica Slay – Fullbrook Center, Founder;
• Josh Slay – Fullbrook Center, Founder, and;
• Kathleen Yosko – Liebeskind, Owner.
Kerr County
• Misty Aguilar – Owner, Rising Arrows Hill Country Ultrasound;
• Alyson Amestoy – Story Garden, Video Producer;
• Toby Appleton – Schreiner University, Marketing & Communication Manager;
• Dusty Block – Texas Business Buyers, COO & Show Ready Books, President;
• Ashlea Boyle – City of Kerrville, Director of Parks & Recreation;
• Rose Bradshaw – So Fast Printing, Office Manager & Graphic Design;
• Miranda Brand – Precision Dermatology, Office Manager;
• Pete Calderon – Kerrville State Hospital, Community Relations Assistant Director/Public Information Officer;
• Jairo Cruces – Cruces Cedar Clearing, CEO/Co-Founder & Tinsley Realty – Realtor;
• Kathryn Dover – Uniquely Kind Yoga, Yoga Instructor;
• Valerie Esparza – Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, Communications Coordinator;
• Raymond Gallego – Prime Metal Buildings & Components, General Manager;
• Andrew Gay – Texas Hill Country Advisors, Founder;
• Charlie Givens – Davidson, Freedle Espenhover & Overby, Principal;
• Kayte Graham – Zanzenberg Farm, Farmer & Entrepreneur;
• Sabrina Griggs Luck – Apothecary Shoppe, Owner/Pharmacist;
• Jarrett Jachade – Kerrville Independent School District, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services & Chief Financial Officer;
• Katie Milton Jordan – Texas Business Buyers, Broker & Personal Coach to Business Owners;
• Connor Odom – Wellborn Engineering, Civil Engineer;
• Jose Otero – Hill Country Youth Ranch Charter School & Najim High School: Social Studies Teacher;
• Ashley Phillips – Hill Country Youth Ranch, Development Coordinator;
• Caitlin Probant – Century 21 The Hill Realty, Realtor;
• Tammy Prout – Hill Country Community Journal, Owner/Publisher;
• Jennifer Smith – Kerr County Chiropractic, Chiropractic Assistant/Office Manager;
• Somer Tinsley – Tinsley Realty Group, Team Lead/Relator;
• Charvy Tork – City of Kerrville, Director of Information Technology;
• Albert Vasquez – Brookdale Senior Living, Resident Programs Director, and;
• Micah Wrase – Schreiner University, Alumni Relations Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.