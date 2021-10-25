KPD provides initial crash assessment, releases names of injured

The Kerrville Police Departments continues to provide updates on Saturday’s tragic vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two young boys and injured eight others at a drag racing event, today releasing names of the injured and an assessment of how the crash occurred.
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD public information officer, said that on Saturday, Oct. 23, at about 3:20 p.m., “a vehicle participating in an organized, sanctioned drag racing event, Airport Race Wars 2, which was taking place at Kerrville Aviation, 1875 Airport Loop at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races.”
The crash, Lamb said, resulted in two fatalities, a six-year-old male, who died at the scene; and an 8-year-old male, who was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
“We are not releasing the names of the deceased at this time,” Lamb said.
Lamb shared details of the KPD crash investigation.
“The initial crash assessment indicates the crash occurred after the 1990 Ford Mustang driven by Michael Gonzales began to lose control half way down the 1/8 mile track. The vehicle lost rear traction and began to slide to the left and the right on the track. The vehicle ultimately lost control, turning to the left and entering into a slide. The vehicle slid off of the runway being utilized as the raceway, and slid into the grassy area where spectators were observing the race. The vehicle struck multiple spectators before striking a trailer and coming to a stop,” Lamb said.
Lamb said emergency personnel on scene immediately responded to the crash and began assisting the injured. Four medical helicopters were requested to respond to the scene in an effort to transport the severely injured spectators to the appropriate medical facilities, he added.
According to Lamb, the following individuals were injured in the crash and transported by air ambulance for treatment:
• Chance Dean Jones, 26, of Taylor, Texas. Jones remains hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin;
• Mary Kate “Katy” Walls, 27, of Taylor, Texas. Walls remains hospitalized and is currently reported to be in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio;
• Rebecca Cedillo, 46, of Converse, Texas. Cedillo remains hospitalized and is reported to be in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas;
• Michael Gonzales, 34, of Fort Worth. Gonzales remains hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition at San Antonio Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Two people were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene. Two children, a 4-year-old male child and a 3-month-old female child, were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center by ambulance for precautionary evaluations and released.
“We would like to express our gratitude to the multiple first responders who assisted the Kerrville Police Department during this tragic event, Kerrville Fire and EMS, Kerr County Sheriff’s Department, Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, and other volunteers,” Lamb said. “Kerrville Police are conducting an investigation into the accident. This investigation is active and ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”
