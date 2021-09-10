COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease slightly, another death recorded

Taking an optimistic stance, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas said today’s reports on the local COVID-19 situation show slight decreases in hospitalizations and confirmations of active cases.
“I know I’m being optimistic, but I’m really hoping we’re starting to see the beginning of the plateau in this latest surge,” Thomas said, adding that, as of today, Sept. 10, Peterson Health reported 36 hospitalizations (down from a high of as many as 43), while active cases have dropped to 18-25 cases per day. And those numbers have held close to those levels within the past couple of days.
“We will just have to see what the weekend brings,” Thomas added.
Hospitalizations
As of Friday, there were 36 patients in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville receiving treatment for COVID-19, Thomas confirmed. Of those 36 inpatients, 7 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit, with 5 individuals on ventilators, 1 patient is on high-flow oxygen and 1 person is on BiPAP (bilevel positive air pressure.) Of the 36, 4 patients had been previously vaccinated.
Across the region, the Regional Medical Operations Center notes that there were 1,285 patients in medical facilities across 28 counties (including Kerr County) receiving treatment for active COVID-19.
That figure is a 102-person reduction from the 1,387 regionwide patients reported across the region on Tuesday, Sept. 7. While that’s a move in the right direction, Thomas noted, more decreases are needed. The 1,285 patients still means that hospitals across our region are still seeing virus patients take up 17.9% of their capacity, impacting such things as elective procedures, emergency room wait times and more.
Other COVID-19 Data
According to the Texas Department of State Health Statistics, Kerr County has 236 active cases today (and 62 more than reported Tuesday, Sept. 7), but that figure includes the 76 new cases reported on Monday, Sept. 6, and still lags real-time numbers. There have only been 18-25 people test positive in the past several days that the county knows of, Thomas said. This does not, of course, include people who might home test or those who have tested at individual locations who haven’t had their reports manually entered into the state database yet.
Additionally, another fatality has been added to the county’s pandemic death toll since Tuesday, bringing the total to 107 permanent Kerr County residents who have perished from the virus.
On a brighter side, DSHS reports that Kerr County now has 5,404 in its COVID-19 recoveries column – up by 160 people who have “timed out” beyond the short-term drawbacks and suffering associated with the novel coronavirus. That figure, raised from Monday’s account of 5,244 in just 4 days could be the cusp of a significant trend for the better, Thomas noted.
See more complete numbers below.
Other Health Matters
Even though safety precautions for COVID-19 have already proven themselves effective at reducing the spread of the flu last season, there were 904 people turning up at the drive-through flu vaccination clinic held Wednesday, Sept. 8, to make sure they are protected against influenza.
Hosted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Hill County Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27 in Kerrville, the event neared last year’s 1,000-plus flu shot recipients. “The number of people using the convenience of a drive-through format has increased for the past two years,” Thomas said.
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Update
As of Sept. 10, 2021
• 236 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. (*A increase of 62 cases from the reported 174 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 7. (This number reflects the 76 cases confirmed positive by Peterson Regional Medical Center over last weekend, but does lack additional positives from home testing.)
• 5,404 recoveries (*Up 160 patients since the county’s last report on Tuesday, Sept. 7.)
• 107 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19 (*An increase of 1 more county resident since Tuesday.)
• 36 hospitalizations of patients currently receiving treatment for active COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville (*A decrease of 4 patients since the 40 reported Tuesday.)
• 1,285 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients across the 28-county region that includes Kerr County. (*This figure represents a decrease of 102 patients since Tuesday, meaning that COVID-19 patients are taking up 17.9% of the capacity of hospital facilities across the region.)
Vaccine Totals, Kerr County/Sept. 7, 2021
• 20,100 vaccines allotted to Kerr County, Texas
• 43,681 vaccine doses received by Kerr County residents (*Up 138 people since the report on Tuesday.)
• 24,854 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine (*Up 53 people since Tuesday.)
• 21,091 locals who have been “fully vaccinated” (defined by the Centers for Disease Control as both shots of the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the 1-shot Janssen vaccine.) This figure is up by 86 people since Sept. 7, and reflects slowing.
Kerr County Breakdown into Age Divisions of
People Considered Fully Vaccinated – Sept. 7, 2021
• 12-15 years old – 414 people fully vaccinated
• 16-49 years old – 6,087 people fully vaccinated
• 50-64 years old – 5,376 people fully vaccinated
• 65-79 years old – 6,777 people fully vaccinated
• 80+ years old – 2,432 people fully vaccinated
• UNKNOWN – 5 people fully vaccinated
TOTAL: 21,091 people in Kerr County, Texas, fully vaccinated
