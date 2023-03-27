The voting process and possible vulnerability of the system was discussed at a special workshop presented to an overflow crowd in the Kerr County Commissioners’ courtroom on Monday morning. No public comments were allowed during the meeting.
“I want to thank Commissioner Paces for bringing this to our attention, but we need to concentrate on Kerr County. We’re not interested in what’s happened in other counties. We are only interested in Kerr County,” said Commissioner Pct. 3 Jonathan Letz at the beginning of the workshop.
“Regardless of what we do in Kerr County, the systems are very comparable. We need to have an accurate and transparent system and insure our voters can trust the outcome of the elections. We need to know our vulnerabilities,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces added.
Kerr County Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves began the workshop with a presentation explaining the current process used by his office during elections.
“I don’t know what’s going on in Harris County or Loving County (the state’s largest and smallest counties), but my staff does the best we can for Kerr County,” Reeves said.
Last year for the 2022 off-year election Kerr County budgeted $442,000 to cover the costs of both primary and general election voting costs.
Prior to 2009 legislative changes at the state level, the county clerk and tax assessor shared the responsibilities for voter registration and conducting the elections. The elections office, including voter registration, is now located solely in the tax-assessor’s office.
Reeves said his office receives a fair amount of requests for ballots by mail, which requires staff to verify the voter’s eligibility and mail the ballots. Several valid reasons are available under the law to receive a ballot by mail, Reeves explained.
Included in those reasons are being over the age of 65, sick or disabled, plans to be out of the county both on election day and during the early voting period, or expecting to give birth three weeks prior to or three weeks after election day. Persons in jail are eligible for a mail-in ballot unless they are otherwise ineligible, persons who are civil commits to a mental facility, person’s who may be in the attorney general’s address confidentiality program, or military or dependent of military who live outside the county or state.
A person must apply for a mail-in ballot and the application must be received after Jan. 1 and before the 11th day before the election. They are not automatically mailed to anyone and only the person seeking the ballot can apply. A spouse cannot apply for their husband or wife and a mother or father cannot apply for an adult child.
“A new law requires that the voter’s driver license number or last four digits of their Social Security number must be submitted on the outside of the ballot which is placed inside an envelope and mailed to us. Without one of those numbers we cannot count the votes,” Reeves said.
Reeves said the Kerrville postmaster works very closely with his staff. If ballots are mailed after hours on the day of the deadline then the postmaster has actually delivered them himself to the courthouse.
He said his office has two committees to handle the ballots. The “early voting ballot board” and the “signature verification committee.” Sometimes they are required to go back to other signatures on file to verify applications to protect the integrity of the vote.
Reeves explained the process of securing the ballots, both early and election day ballots. Early ballots are secured in a locked safe in his office until election day.
“When we move ballots from the polls to the central ballot counting station the sheriff’s department provides deputies for a security escort,” Reeves said.
Reeves stressed also that the only time the internet is used in the process is during the use of E-poll books when people check in to vote at the polls. No internet is available in the counting facility at the end of the election day.
Reeves also told the commissioners that in next year’s budget he will be requesting funds for a mandated update of equipment which the state requires before the end of 2026. He said he hopes to have the updates done before the Nov. 2024 general election. He added that Kerr County has never received complaints on the process currently in place.
There are now approximately 38,000 registered voters in Kerr County and 70 percent of the registered voters at the time voted in the 2020 general election.
Kerr County has for many years contracted with Hart Interactive, an Austin-based company that provides equipment, software and other support for about half of the counties in the state of Texas, according to Peter Lichtenheld, senior vice president of Customer Services for Hart, who was present at the workshop.
Hart has been in business for 110 years, Lichtenheld told the court, and serves 850 plus customers in 20 states around the U.S.
“About half of the people of Texas vote on our machines,” Lichtenheld said.
He talked about the security measures that Hart has undertaken in the current election arena where “hacking” has become such a national issue.
“We do believe in the integrity and core values that we stick to,” Lichtenheld said, “so we pay people to have our system hacked so we can make the upgrades. Anybody who says a system can’t be hacked is a fool. We have glowing reports. We are a secure fortress.”
Lichtenheld explain that the Hart equipment has multiple security features that protect the equipment including locks, covers and seals though out the hardware, including encrypted hard drives, audit logs and multiple redundant data storage locations.
“There are claims that you can inject things into the devices, but you can’t do that on our devices. Everything we do is a real verifiable paper ballot,” he added.
Paces asked what the accuracy level is on the Hart equipment?
Lichtenfeld said “100 percent.” Lichtenheld also told the court that the upgrade can be done on existing equipment so the county will not need to purchase new equipment.
Mark Cook, a elections cyber-security expert from Colorado, took the podium for the last part of the workshop. Cook has done forensic investigations on electronic voting systems in several states around the country.
“I’m all about the truth and want all citizens to know about the security of our voting system,” Cook said.
“How do be smart about what we are doing and make a system that can’t be abused by anyone,” he said.
Cook said there was a need for a tabulation system that was rock solid. He pointed out that almost all of Texas has outsourced the validation component of elections to private companies. He said there were only two companies serving the whole state.
“Nothing is secure. It takes time, knowledge and access. Anything can be hacked,” Cook said.
He pointed out all of the agencies at the federal level including the Pentagon and others, plus hospital systems, schools and other entities around the country who have fallen prey to hackers in recent years.
Criticizing how many entities have outsourced the voting tabulation to outside sources, Cook said, “We are blindly trusting them and the media knows there are problems, especially after the 2020 election.”
Cook warned about imbedded items being placed in computer mother boards that are made in China which are used in the manufacture of election equipment in the U.S. He warned that people can get into the system and change the results of an election using their cell phones.
“The standards used today for testing voting machines were written in 2005. That’s frightening,” Cook said. “Bad actors can do whatever they want. We have lost the ability to verify our own elections. Everyone is beholden to the vendors.” Cook urged the commissioners to return to all paper ballots and count the votes by hand at the precinct level on election night. He suggested that the federal government is moving toward federalizing the elections at all levels by allowing people to vote on cell phones.
“Election Day should be a national paid holiday. Ballots should be counted under surveillance cameras and reporting should be done at the precinct level,” Cook said.
“I don’t disagree with what you are saying, but we don’t have the authority to overcome the state laws on elections,” Letz said at the end of Cook’s presentation.
