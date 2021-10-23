Girls’ fun with STEM goal of ‘Expanding Your Horizons’

The 2021 version of “Expanding Your Horizons” at Schreiner University, a career conference in math and science for sixth, seventh and eighth grade girls, was held again at Schreiner University last Saturday.
Dr. Diana Commuzzi, head of the Health Professions Programs at SU, planned this revival of the girls-only STEM conference after a year’s lapse due to COVID.
The one-day conference on Oct. 16 included, for each girl, three different labs of their choosing, all conference materials and a t-shirt.
When Commuzzi went for “exciting, fun-filled labs,” she ended up with this:
• “Cub-Boom - Gummy Bears Go Boom,” to explore chemical reactions, including why some things explode;
• “Chemistry Escape Room,” using chemistry to solve puzzles and escape;
• “Blobbin’ Goblin” Slime Lab, Halloween fun while learning to make icky, gooey slime;
• “Environmental Scientist for a Day – Understanding Your Watershed,” learn what a watershed is and how humans can impact their quality and function;
• “What’s Up, Frog” Dissection, to learn how to dissect real dead frogs using sharp instruments, and see how the parts fit together;
• “Fit for Life - Fitness and Wellness,” learn how to test for healthy bodies;
• “Girls Become Crime Scene Investigators,” discover the clues in a crime scene and determine who did it;
• “Lava Lamps,” discover the mystery and magic of a lava lamp and how it works;
• “DNA Divas,” learn how to get the DNA out of an organism and what it looks like.
• “Shell-shocked for Egg Drop,” learn about the physics of protecting eggs from breaking.
The Escape Room was designed and built by SU assistant chemistry Professor Pandora White.
The Slime Lab is Commuzzie’s nod to Halloween. “Cub-Boom” included flame tests.
“Crime Scene Investigation” included fingerprints, blood-typing and bullet analysis, led by a former SU student now working in the Federal Bureau of Investigation on “bullet analysis.”
The day of the event, the CSI lab “crime scene” included pictures on the wall of a male victim and the multiple suspects, a table displaying labeled items of evidence including sneakers that may (or may not) match footprints at the scene; crime scene photos; and a crime scene on the floor including two golf clubs and a blue tape outline of the body’s position.
After the labs started Saturday, Boerne Middle School eighth-grade student Samantha Sobczck said when she goes to high school, she’s already leaning toward choosing a “technology path.” And her fellow Boerne MS student Keira Mifford said she’s considering “engineering.”
Midway through the labs, they both said their favorite experiment so far was smashing strawberries to extract their DNA.
“It’s cool to see the DNA on the stick,” Sobczck said.
Maya Ong’era and Madison Morales said they tried every combination of color and glitter they could, when making handfuls of “slime.”
In the Dissection lab, there were exclamations of “Look what I found!” and questions to the leader like, “How do I cut this out of the inside?”
Each of the approximately 100 registrants was asked to pick three labs to attend; and come prepared to pick a “back-up” in case a lab they want is full. All labs were offered in each time slot, so if they couldn’t get in one the first time, they could try again.
The time slots for the day were 9-9:45 a.m. check-in, choosing labs and welcome; labs 10-11 a.m.; 11:15-12:15; and 1:15-2:30; with lunch at 12:15-1 p.m.
The girls each paid $25 for the day, and got lunch in the SU dining hall, for activities from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in multiple buildings on the SU campus.
The aim is that they would meet professional women and college students in STEM fields, who could talk to them about their paths to high school and college study possibilities and future careers.
“We were hoping for a bigger crowd – we previously had about 300 girls attend,’ Commuzzie said last week. “But we also usually start planning for this a year in advance. We got started late this year.”
She said to keep this event affordable for the girls to attend, it’s underwritten by donors and co-sponsored by the AAUW.
“We would like it to be self-sustaining, and the girls do pay to come. But without the donors, it would have to be more expensive. For $25, they get lunch, a t-shirt and all the lab supplies,” she said.
The students this year came from all over Kerr County, and Harper, Junction, Boerne and Bandera.
“Once we had the labs planned, we did presentations at some of the schools,” Commuzzi said.
“The point is, girls and women are under-represented in the sciences. And in high school, the girls start making decisions about fields or work they want to go into,” she said. “Our main message is, stay in math.”
And in the EYH labs, she planned for them to have fun with science.
“The difference here is, they learn to love science by doing science,” she said. “The last one we had was in 2019, but this has been going on here at Schreiner since 1992.”
The EYH labs used to be in the spring, starting in 1993. And since it’s been that long, she said, they should have the potential for girls attending whose mothers came to this in years past.
“We already know which of the labs are the most popular. And to make the choosing more fair, the girls all pick their labs starting at the same time, after they get here. They probably know before they come what they might want to choose, but sometimes they change their minds, or want to go to certain ones with their best friend or even a group of friends.”
Commuzzi said she’s told parents, over the years, to be prepared for their girls to talk all the way home; they get so excited about what they do and learn here.
She said on one past evaluation of EYH, one girl wrote, “Now I know my dreams really can come true.”
She said rural girls really need these opportunities.
“They are polite and earnest and charming; but they really need us, and more exposure to college.”
She said they have asked young people, especially girls, to describe what a scientist looks like. “And the answers always are someone in a lab coat and wearing glasses. And when asked if it’s a man or a woman, they always said, it’s a man,” Commuzzie said. “Just look at the list of Nobel Prize winners and the National Academy of Science. Women are way under-represented.”
Effect on SU
Commuzzie said this event has been important to her, but she didn’t understand at first how important this event was to Schreiner students, too.
“The female students here want to ‘pay it forward’ and help the younger students. And two of our former students said they’d back to help this year, in environmental science. We had labs led by college students.”
She said the “Expanding Your Horizons Network” is powered by “techbridge girls.” It was sponsored this year at SU by the American Association of University Women, and the Bandera County River Authority and Groundwater District.
For more information about “Expanding Your Horizons” and possible donations or support for future events, contact Commuzzie by email at commuzzie@schreiner. edu. See more about Schreiner at www.schreiner.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.