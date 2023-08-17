Pursuit ends in Kerr

A nearly 30-minute police pursuit that originated in Fredericksburg ended in Kerrville in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker Friday shortly before 3 p.m., after the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles and finally came to rest immediately in front of Antler Stadium.
According to a statement from the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, a GCSO deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the red Dodge pickup truck for expired vehicle registration, which ran out in February 2022.
“The vehicle immediately sped up to purposely elude the deputy and eventually headed southbound on South Adams Street. The deputy pursued the vehicle while other law enforcement from the GCSO and the Fredericksburg Police Department assisted,” the statement read. “The vehicle continued traveling on South Adams Street and leading onto South SH 16 at speeds more than 100 mph, going into oncoming traffic, and disregarding all traffic devices.”
According to GCSO officials, one its deputies attempted to deploy spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle on Highway 16 south of Fredericksburg.
“The vehicle continued into Kerr County and avoided spike attempts by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Kerrville Police Department,” the GCSO statement read.
The vehicle reportedly entered the Kerrville city limits and crashed into a civilian vehicle and then finally crashed into a GCSO vehicle before the male driver exited the pickup and attempted to flee.
“The male was quickly apprehended a short distance away,” read the GCSO statement.
Witnesses on scene reported seeing the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Frank Martinez, of Harper, run through the parking lot of the shopping strip center, where police were able to subdue him and taken him into custody.
According to GCSO officials, Martinez was wanted on a parole warrant for murder and was transported back to Gillespie County.
Martinez was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest detention and reckless driving, as well as the Blue Warrant on the murder charge parole warrant.
In the public statement, GCSO officials offered appreciation to the Fredericksburg Police Department, Gillespie County Constable Pct. 3, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the Kerrville Police Department.
