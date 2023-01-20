Making a difference

Three Tom Daniels Elementary School students raised $1,000 in a private fundraiser over winter break for local nonprofit K’Star, which offers counseling and shelter services for youth and families in 14 Texas counties.
The students — Novalee Deaton, Isabella Escalera and Kinley Starr — are all 10 years old. Novalee and Kinley are in the 5th grade and Isabella is in 4th grade.
Kinley said she and Novalee first came up with the idea for a Christmas fundraiser while on the playground.
“We were going to sell cookies, lemonade, hot chocolate, pickles on a stick, and stickers,” said Kinley.
Kinley said they next asked their friend Isabella if they could use her stickers in their planning process, and instead she asked if she could help with the project, too.
The trio chose K’Star as the recipient of their fundraising efforts because Novalee’s uncle, Sergio Mennella, serves as operations director of the nonprofit.
“We thought it would be easiest to get (the money raised) to my uncle,” Novalee said.
The three girls decided to hold their fundraiser on Dec. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Novalee’s front yard.
“I live on an intersection, so it was best to do it in front of my house,” Novalee said.
The girls — and their parents — were shocked by the overwhelming response they received. Many people stopped to purchase items, with some simply donating freely without purchase.
“(The girls) were dancing, they were holding up a sign — they had a mission,” said one of Kinley’s mothers, Ambra Starr.
Her other mother, Sam Harrah, said all the parents were incredibly proud of the girls for their accomplishment and explained that the girls pulled off the project themselves with very little adult assistance.
“I was surprised by local generosity,” added Isabella’s mother, Adriana Escalera. “The girls led the way, but it was really the community that helped them.”
Novalee shared that one man even ran across the street and donated $300 in cash in an envelope. Overall, the girls raised $1,000 in just two days to support K’Star’s mission.
It’s not the first time the three students have worked on personal charitable projects. Earlier this year, an Ozobot — an expensive technology tool used to teach coding — went mysteriously missing from the Tom Daniels Elementary Challenge Lab. Kinley and Novalee stepped in with a plan to help.
Together, they baked 400 cookies and raised more than $500 to donate to the STEM lab.
Isabella, for her part, has worked tirelessly to raise money for Kerrville Pets Alive, said her mother.
Pets Alive is an organization that helps save adoptable animals impounded at Kerr County Animal Services and prevent them from being euthanized.
“I really like helping these nonprofit organizations,” said Isabella. “These people need a lot of help if something is missing for them or costs a lot of money. I like helping other people more than myself.”
Escalera said that when the girls gave the $1,000 to the team at K’Star, there were tears.
“They handed (Operations Director Sergio Mennella) this box, and everyone was very emotional,” she said. “It was very touching.”
The three girls said they hope to help K’Star at a future Kerrville event.
“People will always say, ‘Aren’t you so extraordinarily proud? You’ve done such a good job’ (as parents),” said Starr. “But the truth is they’re just three great kids who took the initiative themselves.”
And, she added, if she and the other parents have done something right, it was to encourage them to find good friends that bring out the best in each other.
Starr and Harrah recounted that the parents took the girls out to eat after the fundraiser ended.
“That night, at the table, they started planning their next fundraiser,” said Starr.
“We’re planning a new, different project,” explained Kinley. “We’re going to make care packages for homeless people in San Antonio.”
To learn more about K’Star’s mission and how to donate, visit www.kstar.org.
