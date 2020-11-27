KCSO search warrant nets arrest, drug seizure

The execution of a search warrant resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old Kerrville man and the seizure of drugs and money.
Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said his deputies executed a search warrent in the 700 block of Moore Street on Nov. 17 at 10:10 p.m., with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and Kerr County Constable Precinct 3 Kenneth Wilke.
Hierholzer said during the search two pounds of marijuana, 134 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), $1,180 in cash, a black Taurus nine millimeter handgun, several unused plastic baggies and a black cell phone were seized.
“Jeremy Garcia, age 23, admitted that he had been selling marijuana and Ecstasy and that he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm,” Hierholzer said.
Garcia was taken into custody and charged with possession with in intent to deliver a controlled substance, Pentalty Group 2, a first degree felony; possession of marijuana over four ounces and under five pounds, a state jail felony; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third degree felony.
“I am very proud of the tireless work that the Narcotics Unit has continued to accomplish through this pandemic. Unfortunately the drug dealers around the country and even in this community have taken the attitude that due to the pandemic they are free to deal all the drugs they want,” Hierholzer said. “Well, I have news for them. Our Narcotics Unit presented more than 30 cases last month to the Grand Jury for indictments and this month are scheduule to present more than 30 more cases, not including the one above. I stated after our last round-up that if you are going to deal illegal drugs in Kerr County then you need to look over your shoulder, because we are coming.”
Hierholzer will retire at the end of this year, but stated his confidence in Sheriff-elect Larry Leitha, a retired DPS Narcotics officer.
“I strongly believe the incoming sheriff, Larry Leitha, will also continue this stance on drug dealing in Kerr County,” Hierholzer said.
Garcia is being held at the Kerr County Jail pending bonds totalling $25,000.
