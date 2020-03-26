COVID-19 misunderstanding leads to turmoil at courthouse

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelley issued a video public statement Thursday afternoon to address an untrue rumor of a presumptive positive COVID-19 case at the Kerr County Courthouse, which led to a reduction in on-site county staff and work-from-home order.
“Yesterday was a very stressful afternoon here at the courthouse,” Kelly said. “I sent out an e-mail yesterday afternoon to the entire county (staff) to clarify some things.”
Kelly said his email was sent to announce that there was no positive COVID-19 case at the courthouse.
“All we had was a self-isolate situation,” Kelly said. “But it caused a stir and I wanted to be able to explain that and put everybody’s concerns at ease. What happened yesterday was almost a comedy of errors, but there was nothing funny about it."
Kelly, who had attended an Alamo Council Of Governments meeting until noon, said a courthouse employee was feeling ill and went to the Peterson Regional Care Center emergency department and was treated and released.
“By the time I got here, there was a swirl of concerns,” Kelly said. “The employees that were exposed to the ill employee were properly self-quarantined.”
Kelly said the concerns continued to grow and began to include spouses and all people those spouses had interacted with.
“So this quarantine was growing exponentially bigger with each piece of misinformation,” Kelly said.
In order to sort through the details, Kelly said he contacted Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson and Infection Control Nurse Pam Burton.
“Boy did they save our bacon. What a great group of professionals,” Kelly said. “They were on top of this and it took us a little while to do it, but we managed to flesh out what the facts were.”
According to Kelly, the facts revealed that a miscommunication regarding the ill courthouse employee’s medical status had occurred.
“She thought she was presumptive positive,” Kelly said. “Turns out, she was not.”
Kelly said arrangements were made to have the employee screened at Peterson Urgent Care Clinic to confirm the courthouse employee’s medical status, which revealed no cause for COVID-19 concern.
As a result, Kelly ordered that all county offices operate on a “skeleton crew” and that as many staff as possible be able to work from home.
Kelly then addressed county employees, telling them that through all of the turmoil, they would continue to get paid as usual and county officials would work out the details of how any time off work would be coded in the county system.
“And when you get your paycheck, get down on your knees and be thankful you are getting a paycheck,” Kelly said. “Because many out in the real world are not getting paychecks and they don’t know where their next meal’s coming from and they don’t know how they are going to pay their rent. It’s pretty gruesome out there.”
Kelly then said county employees should remember they are public servants and “roll up our sleeves” and find a way to help citizens in any way they can.
