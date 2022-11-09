Coming in the Fall of 2025

Schreiner University officials allowed a distinguished alumna and former National Football League veteran to formally announce plans to return collegiate football to the community.
“I’m happy to report that Schreiner is bringing back football,” Charley Johnson, Class of 1956 and Athletic Hall of Honor Inductee, said. “Go Mountaineers.”
Johnson said he attended Schreiner Institute in 1956 on a football scholarship.
“I was so good they dropped the sport,” Johnson joked. “I went on to play 15 years in the National Football League for the Oilers, the Denver Broncos, and nine years for the St. Louis Cardinals.”
Johnson’s message was relayed via a pre-recorded message planned for the townhall meeting held Wednesday, Oct. 2, on campus at the Junkin Campus Ministry Center Chapel, prior to onsite comments by Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick, Athletic Director Bill Raleigh and Dean of Students Dr. Charlie Hueber.
McCormick said football was a successful athletic program on campus for many at Schreiner Institute and eventually Schreiner College, but low enrollment numbers forced the elimination of the sport under President Andrew Edington in 1957, after having a team on campus for 30 years.
“And my guess is that my fellow Schreiner presidents who followed Dr. Edington, like me, have been asked about when we’re bringing back football more than any other single question,” McCormick said. “ Dr. Junkin, Dr. Summerlin and I all developed the habit of laughing the question off, but that never quelled people’s curiosity, hope, and anticipation.”
McCormick said serious discussion begin in 2017 about the possibility of bringing football back to Schreiner University.
“We engaged in a process to determine what new athletic teams and varsity teams we should bring to campus,” McCormick said. “In fact, we surveyed students and faculty about what sports they would like to see us start, and students voted football in the number one spot and swimming in the number two spot, while faculty and staff voted swimming in the number one spot and football in the number two spot.”
He said there were several barriers to overcome, including the fact that the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference did not sponsor football and schools that chose to participate in collegiate football programs had to pay a sizable fee to join other sponsoring conferences as affiliate members in order to have a place to play.
“But then, one of our SCAC schools, Centenary College of Louisiana, made the announcement that they were re-starting football after a hiatus of several years and, in doing so, they put the SCAC conference in a position to now sponsor the sport,” McCormick said. “And all at once, we at Schreiner had a reason to seriously consider whether to bring back football.”
McCormick said an external analysis was commissioned to provide information to the Schreiner Board of Trustees in 2021 and details were provided relating to cost and benefits of hosting a Mountaineer football team.
“Candidly, it took me a while to warm up to the idea of football. Sure, I understood the argument that it aligned with the City of Kerrville’s 2050 Strategic Plan to develop itself as a college town and a sports destination. And I understood how football aligned with our Strategic Plan both to lean into our identity as a uniquely Texan institution and our commitment to reaching out to rural students where on Friday nights the community shuts down for football,” McCormick said. “But it was when I was pulled aside at a meeting this summer by a college president who had been a college football coach for most of his career, that I moved from being lukewarm about football to being an advocate. He reminded me that one of the crises being faced in American higher education is the reality that young men are attending and completing college at rates well below where they should be – and, he continued, football can be one way, and one of the most powerful ways, for some young men to find their way to college and to complete college. Football, he argued, must be seen as mission-centric work, especially at the Division III level. Based on the evidence I’ve looked at, I am convinced he’s right.”
While trustees were not initally convinced bringing back football was the right choice early in the discussions, McCormick said that on Oct. 21, the board voted unanimously to do so, although he said it will be large undertaking and a daunting task.
“So a few of us are absolutely giddy about bringing back football. More of us are cautiously enthusiastic,” McCormick said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do before we’re ready for our first competitive season in fall 2025.”
Dr. Charlie Hueber
Hueber said he is excited about the plans.
“I am unashamedly one of the individuals Dr. McCormick referred to as giddy about football,” Hueber said. “I played football in high school and while I didn’t play in college I was a college athlete and have a deep love for what this sport has done for me and what athletics can do for all college athletes.”
Looking through the lens of the Dean of Students, Hueber said he sees much value to the student body in re-instituting the sport on campus.
“Schreiner has long been committed to educating students holistically, and from the beginning we have been an institution of opportunity where students from a variety of backgrounds and experi- ences learn through educational programs - equipping them to achieve, excel, and lead,” Hueber said. “For years college football has offered a diverse range of young men an opportunity to leverage their desire to compete and participate in team sports as a connection to their educational goals.”
Both Hueber and McCormick recognize that challenges that will come with the added enrollment a football team will bring to the university, and said identifying solutions for expected growth is currently under way.
“Competition, discipline, hard work, how to lead and follow, accountability, teamwork, and sacrifice all to help cultivate young men who have ‘grit’ and embody what we are looking to develop in all of our students, and have since we started nearly 100 years ago in 1923,” Hueber said.
Hueber said he is ready to roll up his sleeves and join the effort to properly plan for the first year of football, slated for Fall of 2025.
“So Dr. McCormick is right, I am absolutely giddy about football and what I believe football can and will do for our campus,” Hueber said. “The image of this helmet gives me chills every time I see it and so, yes, I am giddy and I guess now I will be saying to everyone in the most uniquely Texan way possible it’s time to ‘Giddy up’.”
Bill Raleigh
Bill Raleigh said Schreiner University Football will compete at the Division III level, as it currently does with all other sports.
“Coaches actively recruit quality student athletes, the admissions office will admit the students, financial services will package financial aid for the all the students, and coaches will provide them the opportunity to continue to play their sports and earn an education,” Raleigh said.
He went on to add his philosphy of being a student athlete.
“It is a privilege and not a right to be a student-athlete. This is the foundation of the athletic department. It means that all student-athletes must take care of being a student, academically and on campus first, in order to represent the university in athletics,” Raleigh said. “This is something that we do every day, and it will continue with football.”
Raleigh said the goal is to host the first Mountaineer football game in the fall of 2025, with games being played at Antler Stadium.
There are plans, he said for building a Mountaineer Stadium and field house, as well, but that will take time.
“I am very passionate about collegiate athletics and as a coach, I always thought of myself as an educator first and sport coach second, and something our coaches understand,” Raleigh said. “The task of adding a football program to our campus is going to take a university-wide effort and a community that is willing to trust, work and achieve together.”
Raleigh vowed to consult with major constituent groups on campus, off campus, faculty, staff, students, alimni, donors and Kerrville residents to hear all concerns, answer questions, and document ideas.
“This endeavor is not mine, athletics or Dr. McCormick’s, it is Schreiner University’s and I am confident that this community can make this a positive experience for students, faculty, staff, alumni and the Kerrville community,” Raleigh said.
