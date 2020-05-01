Kerrville Tennis Complex, Scott Schreiner Golf Course open with modified services

The City of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce that the Kerrville Tennis Complex and Scott Schreiner Golf Course will have increased operations beginning today, May 1, under the guidance provided by Governor Abbott on essential exercise activities, and with strict measures in place to protect the health and safety of patrons, employees and the community. Those measures include:
Kerrville Tennis Complex
· Courts 1-4 are still closed due to construction completion and are planned to re-open next week;
· Reservations are required by using the “kourts” app or by calling Daniel Rubio, tennis pro, at (210) 421-0108. Reservations for members can be made up to five days in advance or three days for non-members;
· Court availability may be limited to encourage social distancing;
· Maximum of four players per group, with social distancing required among players; and
· Bring your own water bottle as water coolers will not be provided on court.
Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course
· Golf carts are for single riders only, unless within the same household;
· The pro shop will be limited to two customers at a time;
· All tee times are encouraged to be made in advance of arrival by calling 257-4982;
· Maximum of four players per group, with social distancing required among players;
· Tee times are spaced out at 15-minute intervals to prevent congregating around the tee box. Strict adherence to tee times will be observed. Once a player or group has arrived onsite, they must proceed directly to the No. 1 tee; and
· For more information, and to make advance reservations, call the course at 257-4982.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified mental and physical health as a top concern associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. The City of Kerrville recognizes that physical distancing may take a toll on mental health, especially during public health emergencies. Parks provide a connection to the outdoors and green space as well as opportunities for physical activity, which demonstrates reduced stress and improves mental health.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
