High School ‘pit bosses’

Whether you spell it barbeque or BBQ, it’s a part of the legacy of Texas. Five Tivy students and their teacher will be heading to Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock for the second year to compete in a statewide contest to choose the best in the state in the category of culinary arts.
Instructor for the culinary arts program at Tivy for the past four years is Mario Estrada, who the students call “chef” because of his extensive background in the food preparation and restaurant industry.
Members of the team are sisters, Jill and Leila Ramirez, Cole Patrick, Jaydon Busby and pitmaster, Wyatt Harmon. Harmon has plans to pursue a career in the culinary arts field after graduation, according to Patrick.
The team has already competed in three competitions this school year in Uvalde, Tilden and Big Lake and qualified to go to state for the second year in a row after the Tilden contest. There will be upwards of 100 teams at the state competition in Round Rock in May, according to Estrada. The BBQ team competition has a growing number of teams statewide in all the regions, he added.
The teams are judged in five different categories and each team member is responsible for a certain category. The categories are brisket, ribs and chicken plus beans and desserts.
Pitmaster Wyatt Harmon specializes in both ribs and brisket while teammate Jill Ramirez specializes in brisket and chicken. Leila Ramirez competes in the desserts category at contests.
“This was something new for me,” said Patrick who competes in the “beans category” at the competitions.
The team makes their own barbeque sauce, injections for the meat and seasonings that are used in the contests.
Last year’s team included an exchange student from Denmark, according to Estrada.
“I like doing a lot of activities at Tivy and I followed my sister’s footsteps and joined the team this year,” said Leila Ramirez. She is not actually in the culinary arts program, but takes the agriculture mechanics class that works with this program.
Estrada said the pitmaster Wyatt Harmon picks up all of the slack when extra things need to be done to get ready for competition and does a good job of “leading by example” with the team members.
This is the third year that Jill Ramirez has participated in the culinary arts program.
“Last year they needed an extra person for the team, so I stepped in and helped out wherever I could,” Jill Ramirez said. “It has helped my bond with other people with different interests. All of us have different views which is challenging and makes it more fun.”
Patrick echoed that participation in the program has helped him to learn to “work with a team.”
Estrada said a previous agricultural mechanics instructor had his students build a large BBQ pit on a trailer that could have been used for the contests, but he decided to use three smaller, more portable pits for the students to take to competition. They use mesquite charcoal in the competition.
He said he hopes to auction the larger pit to raise funds to defray costs of the culinary arts program sometime in the near future.
