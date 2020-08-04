KPD obtains video of reported assault

Surveillance video has been obtained by the Kerrville Police Department as part of an investigation into an alleged assault that took place early Saturday morning and left two local men injured.
According to KPD Sgt. Chuck Bocock, officers were dispatched to a conviencience store located in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. for a report of a “physical disburbance in progress.”
Upon arrival, Bocock said, officers were advised that the suspects had already fled the scene and witness statements were taken.
“One witness advised officers that one of the suspects made a negative comment about a political hat a female was wearing and a male acquaintance (of the female) said something in return,” Bocock said. “A physical altercation ensued.”
According to Bocock, the male reported then being attacked by multiple other parties. A second male witnessed what was occuring and intervened to aid the male being assaulted and was also injured.
Bocock said both injured males refused medical attention at the scene and did not want to press assalt charges against the suspects.
However, Bocock said, the KPD Criminal Investigations Unit is investating the incident, which includes video evidence from the convenience store.
More details will be provided when made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.