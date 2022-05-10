DAR members commemorate Arbor Day by planting rose bush at VA

Members of the Major James Kerr Chapter, NSDAR met at the Kerrville VA Hospital and dedicated a red rose bush in commemoration of Arbor Day. Pictured are, from left, Elaine Grabin, Catherine Gauldin, Marcy Dunn, Karen Robertson, Regent Lynn Chambers, Roberta Himebrook, Suzanne Faught, Billie Nast, Nanette Lund, Gina Ireland and Lisa Williams. Conservation chair Judy Carswell took the picture.