DAR members commemorate Arbor Day by planting rose bush at VA

On Friday April 29, 2022 several members of the Major James Kerr Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution of Kerrville, Texas met at the Kerrville VA Hospital to plant a red rose bush in the hospital's "Never Forget Garden" in commemoration of Arbor Day.
The first American Arbor Day was initiated by J. Sterling Morton with the intention of planting trees in Nebraska, and by 1872 it is estimated one million trees had been planted.
By 1883 Arbor Day was celebrated nationwide and ever since individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees. In 1986 the rose was designated the official flower and floral emblem of the United States.
Also in attendance at the ceremony were representatives from the VA Hospital who planted the rose bush and will maintain it so that it can be enjoyed by visitors to the garden.
The VA representatives were Michael Tafoyr, Nathan D. Vick, Gabriel Garcia, Wade Toole and Melvin Hinds. The members of the Major James Kerr Chapter were Regent Lynn Chambers, Nanette Lund, Conservation Chair Judy Carswell, Marcy Dunn, Elaine Grabin, Roberta Himebrook, Catherine Gauldin, Karen S. Robertson, Suzanne Faught, Billie Nast, Gina Ireland, Lisa Williams and Dawn Collum.
