Routine traffic stop yields two arrests, recovery of stolen items, drugs, weapons

A routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the confiscation of methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and stolen checks, as well as stolen identification and financial information for multiple individuals.
According to Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Johnathan Lamb, officers observed a traffic violation of a vehicle on Oct. 11 at 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 10, near Mile Marker 507.
“The vehicle exited the interstate and a traffic stop was conducted in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker,” Lamb said.
Lamb said the driver of the vehicle was Cecilia Anne Keefer, 32, of Charleroi, Pennsylvania. The passenger of the vehicle was Aubrey Dale Friar II, 26, of Spring Branch, Texas.
“The officer observed a container inside the vheicle with multiple packages of THC edibles, a felony,” Lamb said. “A probable cause search was conducted.”
According to Lamb, the search yielded multiple packages of THC edibles, which indicated contents to contain THC with a California warning label.
“The quantity of THC products were of a quantity indicating that the items were meant for distribution,” Lamb said. “Also found was $20,184 in US currency. The currency was found inside a computer bag which contained items reported to have been stolen out of Stafford County, Virginia.”
Officers also located methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, a loaded handgun, also reported stolen out of Stafford County, Virginia, Lamb said, in addition to a second loaded handgun, over 50 items of identifying information for three different individuals including twenty five $100 savings bonds, bank statements containing account numbers and account holder information, Virginia drivers licenses, a U.S. Passport belonging to the owner of the stolen handgun and personal checks belonging to an individual out of Virginia. All identifying information belonged to individuals who live in and around the Stafford County, Virginia area.
“KPD officers spoke with detectives from Stafford County, Virginia who confirmed that Friar and Keefer are suspects in multiple burglaries in that area as well as Hays County, Texas,” Lamb said. “KPD detectives are working with authorities in Virginia and Hays County. Additional charges may be pending from other jurisdictions.”
Both Friar and Keefer were arrested.
Friar was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2 or 2-A for the quantity of THC products, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, less than one gram for the methamphetamine, Theft of Firearm, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, 50 or More Items, and Unlawful Carrying Weapons, Lamb said.
Keefer was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, less than one gram for the methamphetamine, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, 50 or More Items, and Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than one gram but less than four grams for THC products in her possession, Lamb said.
Both Friar and Keefer were booked into the Kerr County jail and held pending bond.
