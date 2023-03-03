Tivy’s Marquardt honored by H-E-B

Greg Marquardt, Tivy High School’s German teacher and foreign language department chair, strives to give his students “Weltanschauung,” a view of the world, through his innovative and dedicated method of teaching, which extends far beyond the classroom, and earned him a spot as an H-E-B Excellence in Education finalist for 2023.
Marquardt is one of 30 educators across the state to receive the honor, which he learned about in a surprise visit by H-E-B officials in his classroom early Thursday morning. He received a check for $1,000, balloons, cookies and was told he will be competing for prizes ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Tivy High School was also presented with a check for $1,000. The surprise was carefully choreographed between H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Jill Reynolds and Tivy Principal Shelby Balser.
“A couple of weeks ago, I received an e-mail and was told that absolutely no one should know, so I kept it under wraps,” Balser said. “The only thing Mr. Marquardt knew was that I had some community members coming for a tour and I was going to bring them to all the department chair classrooms. That’s all he knew.”
So, at 7:45 a.m., Marquardt expected to see Balser and a group of citizens, but was not prepared for the barrage of photographers and videographers that followed her.
Despite the excitement, Marquardt continued with his lesson as the students began to whisper. Once the H-E-B officials entered with the ceremonial “big check,” Marquardt knew what was happening.
Once the announcement was made, his students applauded and cheered.
“Hundreds of applicants applied for the lifetime achievement, secondary category, and your teacher is one of the best teachers in Texas,” H-E-B’s representative, Jill Reynolds, said. “He is one of five teachers in this category.”
Marquardt majored in history and minored in German while in college. His masters degree is in history, but the interest in German at Tivy High School prompted him to shift his focus.
“I used to teach a lot of history and I loved it. That is what my masters (degree) is in. I majored in history and minored in German. I love teaching history,” Marquardt said. “I transitioned to teaching more German, almost because the program became popular. I actually have more students in just this class alone than when I first started at Tivy 28 years ago. At that time, I had two classes with about five students each.”
The popularity of the German language class at Tivy High School has a lot to do with Marquardt, who has tried to immerse his students not only in learning the language, but also finds ways to introduce them to the German culture and experience.
In 2000, he began taking small groups of students to Germany as a way to enhance their knowledge of the language and culture.
“I’ve taken students to Germany since 2000,” Marquardt said. “I started with a small little group for about seven days. I’ve enlarged that program. This summer, I’m taking nine students with two adults.”
Marquardt says he makes the journey to Germany every other year with students.
“It’s simply a trip that I do that allows students to really use their language, as well as explore the culture, language and history of what they are studying,” Marquardt said.
Students taking the trip range from freshmen to alumni graduates.
“It’s a fun way to get students to actually use what they are learning,” Marquardt said. “They rarely can at home, even with modern technology, it’s really difficult for them to find a situation where they are going to speak German.”
When the pandemic put a halt on travel, Marquardt reached out to friends in Germany to find teachers that would work with him on a pen-pal program for his students.
“I created a pen-pal program with a couple of schools in Germany,” Marquardt said. “It was my way of reaching out, specifically when the pandemic started, to get students to be able to use their German.”
Once he made contact with willing teachers in Germany, he coordinated with them to create the program.
“We wrote back and forth and set up a program where students could have a ‘pal’ that the other teachers and I put together,” Marquardt said. “We had them fill out a form and matched them up as best we could and then off they went. They were able to write letters back and forth.”
Marquardt explained that German students wanted to learn or improve their English, while he was hoping his American students would be able to improve their German.
“I told them to try to converse in 60 percent English and 40 percent German,” Marquardt said. “I have a student that started writing two years ago and is still communicating with his pen pal.”
Marquardt said he teaches four levels of German to Tivy students, ranging from German 1 to German 4.
“When you come to my class, it’s going to look kind of hectic. You will see students walking around, talking on devices, because they are all doing different things,” Marquardt said. “They are all trying to ascertain information to give to others, to give information to others and it should be majority in German.”
Marquardt’s students began reaching out to him on social media once the announcement was made, with most saying they looked forward to his class so much that it made them want to go to school each day.
Current freshman Maria Casillas agreed.
“He is the best teacher you could ever have. Every morning, I can’t wait to get into that class. He makes me smile and being in that class gives me the energy to get through the rest of the school day,” Casillas said. “He is funny and he is serious.”
Reynolds said this was her third day of making the surprise announcements on campuses in South Texas.
“It’s a lot of fun. We get to come in and surprise them, give them money and then invite them to the statewide competition,” Reynolds said. “I think it is very important to recognize these educators. They are going through some really tough times. They had to adjust their teaching styles through COVID and there are so many things going on in our society today and teachers work very hard. A lot of times they are not appreciated. This program is all about recognizing them and letting them know we appreciate them and are encouraging them to stay in the classroom and keep doing what they’re doing.”
Reynolds said she has worked for H-E-B for 34 years and is proud to work for a company that supports the communities they serve.
“H-E-B Grocery Company is all about community and giving back,” Reynolds said.
As for being able to honor a Kerrville teacher, Reynolds acknowledged the strong tie between H-E-B and the City of Kerrville, as the company began locally in 1905.
“Kerrville is home and it’s always great to come back to Kerrville,” Reynolds said.
Marquardt will now compete among the four other finalists for a chance at the grand prize.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held in April.
“This (being named a finalist) is well-deserved and I just want to say he is the winner,” Balser said. “He is a phenomenal man and a phenomenal teacher. His students absolutely love him.”
After the H-E-B entourage had left, Marquardt said he was very surprised and proud.
