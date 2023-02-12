The Knights of Columbus from Kemper Council 6409, in Kerrville, hosted a local competition for the “Knights of Columbus International Free Throw Championship.”
The competition took place Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Notre Dame Catholic School Gymnasium.
Advancing to the District 2 Competition, which was held Saturday, Feb. 4, at Bandera Middle School, were Alexander (Alex) Gonzales (age 9), and Andrew Gonzales (age 13), both from Notre Dame Catholic School.
Winners of the district competition will progress through district and state/province level competitions.
International champions, judged on scores from state competitions, are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters in New Haven, Conn.
