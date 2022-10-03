KPA! rents kennels to save lives

Kerrville Pets Alive! is on a mission to save lives.
The all-volunteer nonprofit group who focuses on saving impounded pets from Kerr County Animal Services, has been met with challenges involving large dogs unclaimed or surrendered by their owners to the KCAS shelter.
KCAS is forced to euthanize pets when kennel space runs out and the number of impounds is on the rise, with local shelters at capacity.
In the effort to remedy the situation, Kerrville Pets Alive! has partnered with VA Dogs of Texas to rent their former kennels in Mountain Home, where these pets will be moved before they are scheduled for mandated euthanasia.
The kennel property is currently for sale, so the lease is month to month at this point, KPA! President Karen Guerriero said.
“There are some wonderful, kind dogs at animal control and we want them to at least have the chance of finding a forever home. Large dogs are hard to adopt out due to their size and other area shelters rarely take them for that reason. KPA! wants to help the misfit and hard to adopt animals that get overlooked by most adopters. We hope that renting this facility saves lives,” Guerriero said. “KPA! is also hoping that Kerr County voters will vote “Yes” for a new and larger animal control facility in a November county bond election. The current animal control shelter was formerly a personal residence. The home and the outdoor kennel building were donated by a private citizen. The shelter is in bad condition, is too small and is unsafe for both pets and people.”
KPA! volunteers recently worked to clean up the rented kennel building that has been abandoned for months to get it ready to house dogs. The address is 1485 Thrill Hill Rd. in Mountain Home.
Kerrville Pets Alive! is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that operates from private donations. KPA!’s mission is to Save Kerr County pets from euthanasia. Tax-deductible donations may be made through the KPA! website at kerrvillepetsalive.com, via mail at 317 Sidney Baker S., Ste 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, Tx. Walk-in donations are received M to F from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the KPA! office at 414 Clay St.
