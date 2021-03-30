Charley Crockett bringing ‘Road Show’ to Arcadia

South Texas native Charley Crockett and his band will make their Arcadia Live debut on April 16 in support of Crockett’s latest album, “Hard Times.”
Crockett was raised in the Rio Grande Valley by a single mother in a trailer surrounded by sugar cane and grapefruit fields. As a teenager, he was into free-styling and rapping. He spent his formative years living with his uncle in New Orleans where he first became a street performer who discovered a love for folk music. In New York City he played hip hop and blues on street corners and in subway cars. Crockett says that he has lived the songs he writes and sings which have founded his musical identity, “I’ve always had to work so damn hard to get any little bit of anything.”
Texas Monthly says of Crockett, “His life is a seemingly inexhaustible source of human interest material.”
Despite all his challenges, Crockett has remained consistently steadfast and persistent in his belief in his music. NPR Music wrote Crockett is “an artist who lives up to the hype.” He has also caught the attention of everyone from Billboard (“Crockett saddles up and plays the cowboy of his dreams”) to Rolling Stone (“Crockett has honed a colorful stage persona with a distinctly retro flair, complete with vintage pearl snap shirts, high-waisted slacks, and a homespun, irreverent sense of humor”). He has toured Europe and the U.S. extensively and gained a devoted grassroots young following who appreciate his varied travels and musical influences. Last year, Crockett made his debuts at the Grand Ole Opry and the Newport Folk Festival - all without the support from a major label or country radio.
“Real country music is for everyone.” He says that is what his audiences are craving. “If radio would play this kind of music, people would respond in a big way, just like they do at the live shows.” All of these experiences have led to his eighth album, “Hard Times,” and the finest record of his career. “It’s an album America can understand right now in these hard times,” he says.
Opening the show will be Jesse Daniel, whose songs mix the twang of classic country with greasy, roadhouse-worthy muscle.
“I called it with Sturgill [Simpson], I called it with Tyler [Childers], this dude’s the next one to blow up,” said Shooter Jennings.
Daniel’s debut album, “Rollin’ On,” has been described as “a country record for the 2020’s, with one boot planted in the same sonic territory that Buck Owens and Merle Haggard once occupied, and the other pointed in a direction that’s entirely Daniel’s own.” Tickets for Crockett/Daniel are on sale at thearcadialive.org.
