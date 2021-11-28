Peterson Health care at home

“Peterson Providers at Home” is a program offered through Peterson Health and Home Care that aims to connect patients and their families to needed home-based medical services and have friendly, knowledgeable professionals aid decision-making
Those professionals are led by Amy Ives, (R.N., B.S.N. and C.H.P.N.) as director of home-based services, and part of the administration at Peterson Health and Home Care.
Dr. James Young, M.D., is medical director of Home Based Services, and also of the Community Care Clinic and Hospital Care Coordination. Young is board-certified in internal medicine and in hospice and palliative care.
And Deepti Nagpal, MBA, MSN, ARPN and AGCNS-BC, is clinical director for the Home-Based Services, Community Care Clinic and Hospital Care Coordinatoion.
These three directors are working together on this coordinated program out of the Hospice and Home Health Care offices at 250 Cully Dr., part of Peterson Health.
Ives said their work to provide palliative care helps patients with life-threatening diseases such as cancer, and helps provide symptom management.
Primary care helps patients who need care while living at home or in an assisted living or nursing home.
“We’ve combined these services for those patients who can’t leave home for a doctor’s care,” Young said, “or they might live in a nursing home, where it’s difficult to go. And if the patient is in ‘memory care,’ it confuses them to go out to a doctor.
“This is part of our way to give back to the community,” he said.
He and Ives said this service is growing, and they’ve hired more nurse practitioners recently because of the need.
“With Peterson Health behind this, we can talk to families and work out ‘high-quality patient-centered care’,” Ives said.
Nagpal and the others said there is no change in Peterson Home Care procedures to set up such home care, but their continuing processes have been more streamlined.
“People understand that we are coming to where they are, to help them,” Nagpal said.
Ives said individualized plans are formed around the goals of the patient and family. The first step is to have conversations about their short and long-term goals; and use that information to form whatever each care plan needs to include.
That’s why they’re calling it “personalized care plans.”
Since they started this about 30-45 days ago, the number of patients in the program hasn’t changed, but with Young participating, they are expecting growth in patient/family numbers.
Nagpal said usually the patient or the family calls for information about this service.
Once connected to Home Based Services, they get an appointment with a nurse practitioner to visit wherever the patient calls “home.”
Decisions are collaborative, and sometimes include a separate meeting if the patient is very old or very sick and/or underserved, they said.
Young said because Peterson Health is a not-for-profit medical system, they can offer services of value to the patient and the community, with some management changes.
Nagpal said the Home Health and Hospice staff has added support from easy access to providers under the same roof.
“We have shared decision-making – if someone needs to make a move from home, the question is when and where?”
Young said the support is not only for the patient and family, but with the institutions and facilities.
“Sometimes the decision is necessary between going to the hospital or not,” he said, adding they strive to allow the patient and family to make that decision with dignity, grace and control.
Nagpal said they help educate each family and patient on whether their goals and preferred plans are realistic or not.
“And when a patient is very ill, we can help guide them down their paths, along with the reality of their illness.”
She said people also need help knowing what questions to ask.
Young said, “Patients appreciate having the time to discuss these matters with love and care.”
Ives said the reaction often is, that “somebody can help me understand.”
Program description
The newly organized “Peterson Providers at Home” includes several options of service the staff can provide to patients and their families. Those include:
• Transitioning a patient’s care from hospital to home;
• Primary care including preventative care/screening, medication management; ordering tests and others;
• Palliative care which includes support and symptom management related to chronic life-limiting illness;
• Advance care planning;
• And referrals to other providers, for example, home care, therapy and specialists, as appropriate.
The staff at PRMC Home Health Care said personalized care means patients have choice and control over the way one’s care is planned and delivered.
They work with each patient, the patient’s family and/or caregivers to develop a personalized care plan.
They described this as “personalized care at your private residence, assisted living facility or nursing home.”
Their team of professionals include James Young, an internal medicine and Hospice/Palliative Board-certified physician; advanced practice providers (nurse practitioners) specialized and experienced in adult and gerontology care; experienced nurses; masters’ prepared Medical Social Workers; chaplains and volunteers.
“We participate in shared decision-making,” they said. “We maintain close communication with you and your family/caregiver by calling you with any changes in your care plan.”
They said they are available “across the continuum,” ranging from hospital to skilled nursing facility to assisted living facility and home.
“We have nurse practitioners and/or physician on-call 24-7 with a local on-call support group. Our after-hours call response time is less than 30 minutes. We have exceptionally qualified and trained healthcare professionals,” said Ives.
Residents and families in the community who are unsure if they or their loved ones can benefit from these services can call the Peterson Providers at Home office, and they will help the callers navigate through.
Their business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 258-6300; or visit their website at www.pah@petersonhealth.com.
Who pays for the services?
Ives and Young said they accept Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurances. They also accept “self-pay.”
They bill the patients’ insurance like any other clinic provider or specialist; and the patient may or may not have a co-pay depending on his or her insurance plan.
