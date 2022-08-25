Campus safety and finding creative ways to fill vacant teaching slots topped Monday night’s Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting, as approval was given to construct fencing around elementary school campuses and to hire much-needed teaching staff utilizing “district teaching permits.”
Following a brief public hearing, trustees also approved a proposed tax rate.
Fencing
KISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust said the district posted a formal Request for Bids to provide 7-foot fencing around the district’s four elementary school campuses.
“This summer, we knew that some things needed to be done, so in July we sent out an RFP (Request for Proposal) for several hundreds of thousands of dollars for fencing work for elementary schools in particular,” Foust said.
He said the district received three responses to the RFP, although one did not qualify.
He said the bid from The Anchor Group, Inc., was deemed the best choice, based on value.
“We have not dealt with The Anchor Group directly in the past, but they did provide they did contract on fencing for Hal Peterson for fencing around the stadium. They did a nice job on that project. They have very good references and we feel like they will do a quality job for us,” Foust said.
He told trustees that the project will take time, as the lead time for materials is running 3-4 months, as most all school districts are installing fencing on their campuses.
“I think about Tom Daniels and those annexes on their own and for us to be able to fence those in and put them behind a gate is a vast improvement,” Foust said. “We know its going to harden our campuses a little bit and we know that fences can be overcome, but the 7-foot fence is the right thing to put out for our campuses.”
Trustees unanimously approved the selection of The Anchor Group, Inc., out of Dallas, Texas, to install fencing around KISD elementary campuses.
District Teaching Permits
“I bring to the board for consideration four District Teaching Permits,” Foust said.
He explained that the majority of the four teachers already worked within the school district.
“These are local teaching appointments,” Foust said. “I want to reiterate that. The district will push very hard on these folks to make their progress and get that statement of eligibility and take that mastery content test and obtain their TEA (Texas Education Agency certification).”
The District Teaching Permit process is allowed under TEA and requires that the applicant already have earned a college degree and will pursue the required TEA certification to become licensed by the state as an educator.
The board unanimously approved the distribution of the District Teaching Permits to the four individuals.
With regard to staffing, Foust also presented names of 10 certified teachers proposed as new hires and announced three resignations, which the board unanimously approved.
2022-23 budget, tax rate
KISD Chief Financial Officer Jarrett Jachade provided a detailed presentation on the proposed KISD budget and tax rate during a brief public hearing preceding the board’s regular meeting.
Jachade explained that 71 percent of the district’s estimated $44.9 million budget is derived from property tax revenue, 25 percent is provided by the State of Texas and 4 percent is distributed by the federal government.
He said that KISD budget is broken down into three catagories, explaining that Maintenance & Operation is the largest portion of the budget that funds personnel, materials and supplies, technology, equipment and utilities. He said the Interest & Sinking portion of the budget is designated for repayment of district debt. The third portion of the budget is allocated for Food Service.
Property tax appraisals have increased, which affects the tax rate, with Jachade saying that by state law, if property taxes increase to a certain percentage, the district’s tax rate must be decreased.
Jachade said the proposed 2022-23 tax rate is $1.0345 per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from last year’s rate of $1.052 per $100 valuation.
Based on the estimated revenue from the proposed tax rate, increased student enrollment and increased property tax revenue, Jachade said the proposed budget for the upcoming year includes enhancements to KISD’s compensation package, including a three percent minimum raise for all employees; adjustments to teacher pay scales (new starting salary is now $50,000), equity adjustments across the district, and increase in bilingual, athletics and some travel stipends.
In addition, Jachade said existing staff will receive $1,000 to $2,000 retention bonuses and recruitment bonuses will be offered to new hires.
Jachade said budget highlights also include increased special education staffing; a balanced budget that does not utilize reserves to meet daily operational expenses; added elementary teachers; added clerical support at Hal Peterson Middle School; and expanded technology and instructional support for staff and students.
No citizens or staff spoke during the public hearing.
After the board opened the regular meeting, trustees unanimously approved the adoption of the proposed budget and tax rate.
Financial report
With one month left in the KISD fiscal year, Jachade provided a positive financial report, saying property tax collections are at more than 99 percent and expenses remain under-budget.
Policy Update
Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy introduced proposed policy changes updating records management procedures, including how long records are retained and protection of those records.
Ivy said Senate Bill 9 requires the adoption of curriculum for prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and sex trafficking, explaining that the KISD Student Health Advisory Committee would be bringing proposed policy changes and explaining that public hearing would be necessary to enact such changes.
Other policy change proposals, Ivy said, will include selection of Gifted & Talented students, graduation requirements, crisis intervention training and procedures for student welfare concerns.
Consent agenda
With one vote, trustees unanimously approved a lengthy consent agenda, to include:
• Minutes of the regular July 18 Kerrville ISD Board meeting;
• Standard Operating Procedures for the Kerrville ISD Board;
• Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System Calendar and evaluation appraisers for the 2022-23 school year;
• The 2022-23 Student Code of Conduct, which noted that no changes were recommended by the Texas Association of School Boards from the previous year;
• As stakeholders, approved the 2022-23 Kerr Central Appraisal District proposed budget;
• Updated policies as required by TASB for the localized policy manual, which includes revisions to legal and local policies designed to incorporate recent changes to administrative and education codes. These include DMA (Local), dealing with professional development; EHB (Local) dealing with curriculum design special programs; and EHBAA (Local) addressing special education identification, evaluation and eligibility;
• Local Request for Proposal for a local food services vendor, Culligan Water;
• A resolution defining “hazardous traffic conditions;
• Resolutions in support of Kerr County 4-H, Gillespie County 4-H and Bandera County 4-H organizations;
• Upcoming events report.
