Five days of free COVID-19 testing planned Feb. 1-5

Five days of free COVID-19 testing is coming to Kerr County next week, Monday through Friday, Feb. 1-5, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The drive-through testing will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day at the center, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville. The test is a lower-nasal swab (not the previous deep nasal version,) and participants will learn of their results within a few days. No symptoms, doctor’s orders or appointments are required.
Those interested should scan the QR code posted on the county’s Facebook page or in this link: www.facebook.com/kerrcountytexas/photos/a.579690385873943/1020296255146685/. Registering will allow the testing service to send results via text or email as soon as they are available. Any questions about results should be directed to the testing service, Spartan Medical Call Center at 1-888-998-3568.
Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas said he is pleased the Texas Department of Emergency Management is able to arrange the clinic in the county, since there were no such mobile clinics conducted in January.
“The testing comes at a good time to help us further gauge how we are doing in regard to active COVID-19 cases in our area,” Thomas said. “I encourage anyone who wants a test to make the most of this convenient drive-through format.”
In his end-of-week report on Friday, Thomas said the local count of active COVID-19 cases is still too high. “We’ve also received word of an additional 4 deaths of permanent Kerr County residents due to the novel coronavirus since the county’s last report just 3 days ago on Tuesday,” he added. The case numbers for today, Jan. 29, are as follows:
• 278 active cases
• 21 new cases reported Friday by Peterson Regional Medical Center
• 2,304 positive cases for the county since the pandemic’s start
• 24 hospitalizations of patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center
• 72 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents (Of 4 deaths added since Tuesday, 3 were reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, meaning they more than likely died somewhere outside the county, while 1 was reported by Peterson Regional Medical Center)
Call Center Assistance
Kerr County citizens who have questions about the vaccine may call the COVID-19 call center any time between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, at 1-830-315-5900.
Individuals calling the COVID-19 phone bank can receive help registering for the free CodeRed emergency notification system, the alert system that local public health officials plan to use to announce vaccine clinic dates and times, as well as which tier is being served and how they can register.
To sign up for CodeRed directly, visit the Kerr County website page at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/eservices/ or see the link under “Helpful Links” at the bottom of the City of Kerrville’s home page at https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/.
