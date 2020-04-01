SU to suspend SAT/ACT scores for admission

Schreiner University officials announced Monday the temporary suspension of using SAT and/or ACT test scores as criteria for admission decisions for first-time freshmen for the Fall 2020 semester.
Schreiner’s temporary admissions criteria applies to first-time freshmen who have not yet taken either test for Fall 2020 admission consideration and goes into effect immediately.
“In an effort to reduce the disruption of college planning and preparation of many incoming freshmen for Fall 2020, and due to SAT and ACT tests not currently being administered due to COVID-19, Schreiner University has temporarily suspended using the SAT and ACT test scores for admission decisions for Fall 2020 first-time freshmen who have not yet taken the SAT or ACT,” said Danielle Jenschke, Director of Admissions and Educational Partnerships. “This change to Schreiner University admission criteria is effective immediately.”
Schreiner University criteria will now be based on a minimum high school GPA of 3.25 or above plus a qualitative evaluation of a student’s application and admission packet to assess student’s involvement in high school and community.
“We see our students more broadly than just test scores and GPA”, added Jenschke. “The suspension of the standardized test gives us the opportunity to look at involvement and find students who are exactly the right match for Schreiner and for whom Schreiner is a match for them.”
For more information, please contact Danielle Jenschke, Director of Admission and Educational Partnerships, at 830-792-7430 or drjenschke@schreiner.edu.
