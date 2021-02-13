Sheriff declares "all roads be considered hazardous"

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha is reporting icy road conditions outside of the city limits, is encouraging all citizens to stay home and refrain from any travel, saying that at this point all roads should be considered hazardous.
"We’re asking everyone that does not have an absolute need to travel to STAY HOME and off Kerr County roads," Leitha said. "Both Interstate 10 and State Highway 16 are extremely hazardous right now, along with most city and rural streets and roads."
"Your public servants in the Sheriff’s Office, Ingram PD, Kerrville PD, DPS, Texas Department of Transportation, local VFDs, and other jurisdictions are working tirelessly to keep the public safe. Please show your support for our first responders by avoiding situations that put them, and yourself, in serious danger. With current road conditions, emergency crews may not be able to reach you quickly following an accident. At this point, all roads in Kerr County should be considered hazardous to travel."
Leitha repeated his plea, saying "stay home and tuned into news, rather than becoming part of it. We have seen many traffic incidents in the last 36 hours, and the worst of this winter blast is yet to come. Lows into Monday will be in the low single digits, with wind chills well below zero, along with more frozen and freezing precipitation. Being stranded in your vehicle in these conditions may easily become a life-threatening situation."
For the latest info about roads, directly from the state road authorities at TX DOT, please visit http://drivetexas.org . Please do not call law enforcement agencies, KCSO included, for road condition information. We are answering calls for life-threatening situations and cannot provide up-to-the-minute information on roads. Again, all roads in our region should be considered hazardous, with more precipitation coming and freezing temperatures not expected to break until Wednesday afternoon.
For latest weather information, get National Weather Service information at: https://bit.ly/3dijixI
