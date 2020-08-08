HPMS hosts summer algebra class

A “jump-start program” for Algebra I was offered at Hal Peterson Middle School in July, aimed at students who are signed up already to take that class for credit when school starts in August.
Assistant Principal Rick Sralla said the “Jumpstart” program precedes their regular class times this fall with the aim of acquainting the students with the algebra teachers.
Sralla said this time in the summer allows the students to begin to develop a relationship with the teachers; and more importantly gets them familiar with the terms and “language” in algebra. This will help their day-to-day understanding in class and in discussions with their teacher, Sralla said.
This year the Algebra I classes were planned as a blend of virtual and in-person classes, over three weeks, with Monday, Wednesday and Friday virtual learning at home; and Tuesday and Thursday in-person classes at HPMS.
The last classes are to be held Thursday, Aug. 6.
The in-person classes were 8-10 a.m.; 10:30-12:30 p.m.; and 1:30-3:30 p.m. two days a week.
Teachers for these two classes this summer were Hillary Swanner, and Tiffanee Nagy.
This summer, under the continuing threat of the COVID-19 virus and the accompanying restrictions, a little more than two dozen students were registered by their parents; and a series of transportation and check-in steps at the school were planned, for everyone’s safety and health, he said.
Bus transportation was offered, and accepted by some, but not all, the families.
Either way, students were expected to arrive a few minutes earlier than class time, wearing required masks in addition to having their textbooks, folders and/or notebooks; and then pass a temperature screening and health check-in with most of the usual questions being asked all over town.
Each student had to exit their family vehicle or the bus, and stop outside the HPMS cafeteria for the health check, before entering the cafeteria or going to the library.
“Those two places allowed us to split each class into two, and then socially distance the students in each section by six feet or more, at the tables in the two spaces,” Sralla said.
As for other cleanliness and safety precautions, Sralla said the library tables and the cafeteria seating was both wiped down and fogged with sanitizer between classes, by the custodial staff.
“They’re doing regular cleaning for everything,” Sralla said. “The logistics are daunting, and the custodians have been working around the clock.”
Some other “jump-start” sessions originally planned for this summer were canceled due to complications with the virus protection plans, he said.
He also said Tivy High School held “credit recovery classes” earlier in the summer, for students who needed to get credits they did not achieve in last spring’s classes.
KISD administration staff also said THS offered “original credit” classes in Art and Physical Education this summer for students to get ahead with some credits required for graduation.
The central office said 41 students signed up for summer art classes, and 14 students had signed up for the PE classes.
Both subjects were a mix between virtual and in-person classes and assignments.
For more information on Hal Peterson plans for future classes, call Sylvia Flannery, interim principal at Hal Peterson at 257-2204; or for high school, Principal Shelby Balser or the assistant principals at Tivy High School at 257-2212.
Parents also may check the Kerrville ISD website at www.kerrvilleisd.net for the district’s “Kerrville Commitment 2020” plan for re-opening, now scheduled on Aug. 24.
