Tivy Commons project gets P&Z approval

Tivy Commons took one major step toward the future last Thursday when the Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat of the development, which authorizes the developer to move forward and apply for approval of the construction plans.
The Dallas-based developer traveled to Kerrville two weeks ago to meet with the city to work out details on the project before it went before the planning and zoning group last week.
“We’ve had excellent meetings with Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes, Mayor Judy Eychner and other city officials. I am looking forward to continued discussions to finalize the infrastructure plans so the development can move forward,” said Pete Moore, the developer who speaks for the group of local investors in the project.
Once the construction plans are complete the developer is required to come back to the P&Z for approval of a final plat. The final plat of the development will then be submitted to city council for approval before construction can begin.
The preliminary plat mirrors details provided to the Hill Country Community Journal earlier this summer. The plan includes the two larger lots at the bottom of the 25.21-acre property the most distant from Sidney Baker St. and overlooking the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course to be developed into 320 multi-family apartment units that will include 80 parking spaces.
The upper portion of the property fronting on Sidney Baker, home to both Tivy High School and Hal Peterson Middle School for six decades, will be used for retail, restaurants, and other uses. Local architect Peter Lewis has worked with the developer to design a site plan that makes maximum use of the property in the “gateway district” of Kerrville.
“Our interest is strong. We’ve got more demand than we have real estate. We are excited because it’s great when you have the opportunity to pick and choose your tenant mix to allow the development to reach it’s maximum potential for the community,” Moore added Sunday after arriving in Kerrville to work out additional details on the project.
The plan allows for 16,000 sq. ft. of the property to be designated for restaurants, plus one designated larger 10,000 sq. ft. lot for a major restaurant chain location. The bulk of the retail space totaling 15,000 sq. ft. will be for smaller businesses, according to Moore, but one larger 10,000 sq. ft. lot is set aside for a major retailer.
Moore has said repeatedly in previous discussions that he and the other investors in the development want to be “a part of achieving the goals of the Kerrville 2050 plan." The 2050 Plan is a comprehensive long-term plan which was developed by the city to provide guidance in managing the expected growth in the Hill Country in the next quarter-century.
“We’ve had a strong interest from commercial, retail and restaurants and possibly a hotel developer that has a national blueprint, which addresses another goal of the city’s plan to bring more conventions and activities to the community. We want the highest and best use for Kerrville from the front of the property on Sidney Baker all the way to the golf course,” Moore said earlier.
The impact on the local tax structure will be significant once the development is completed. Moore pointed out that the property has been off all tax rolls for the past 60 years and will add significant property tax values to the tax rolls of the local taxing entities, including the previous owners of the property, the Kerrville Independent School District.
“The development will add up to $125 million in ad valorem tax value to the city, county, and other taxing entities. The combined retail sales tax and ad valorem tax increase is estimated to exceed $3 million annually and of that number, an estimated $1 million a year will be added to the school district’s tax revenue. We understand how important this project is to the community and want to create a win-win for the city, the developer and the retail tenants coming to open businesses,” Moore stressed in Sunday’s comments.
No timeline has been established for construction on the infrastructure portion of the development, but Moore said he is hopeful that the community will soon be able to see progress on the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.