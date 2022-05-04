Rotarian's honor first responders

Award recipients at the Rotary Club of Kerrville’s 11th Annual First Responders lunch were, (top row) from left, KFD Battalion Chief Mark Logue, IPD Capt. Mike Baker, KFD’s Travis Huser, KCSO Capt. Carl Arredondo, KCSO Capt. Jason Waldrip and Pct. 4 Constable Brad Rider. Front row: Retired DPS Trooper Jim Behrens, TPWD Game Warden Brent Biggs, KCSO’s Vanessa Schmidt, KPD’s Elizabeth Adame, KPD Detective Ben Ledesma and Divide VFD Chief Jimmy Dreiss.