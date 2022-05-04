Rotarian's honor first responders

Local first responders from across the county were honored by the Rotary Club of Kerrville during their 11th Annual “Service Above Self” First Responders Luncheon held during their regular noon meeting on April 27.
President Jeff Harris and Secretary Jeff Wendling serve on the First Responder Committee and both welcomed members of police and fire departments to the event and thanked them for their service.
The luncheon followed the Rotary’s golf tournament, which raises money to provide training grants to local police and fire departments.
Special Presentation
Rotarian Kellie Early, representing State Representative Andrew Murr as his district director, honored retired Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jim Behrens.
“I’m really glad to be here today to honor Jim Behrens for his 25 years of dedication to the State of Texas,” Early said.
Early presented Behrens with a Texas House Resolution and a framed flag that has been flown over the State Capitol in Austin.
The resolution read:
“Whereas, Jim Behrens retired as a senior trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2022, after 25 years of dedicated service to the agency. He was born and raised in Kerrville. He graduated from Tivy High School and attended Tarleton State University, before enrolling at the Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Training Recruitment School in 1997. He then joined DPS and served in the Texas Hill Country for two decades of his career. During his tenure with the department, Trooper Behrens was assigned to the Texas Highway Patrol and the Criminal Investigations Division and to multiple tasks forces, including Travis County and South Texas Auto Theft Task Forces. He spent his last four years in the commercial vehicle enforcement service where he was federally trained and certified to conduct commercial motor vehicle inspections. He also provided education services for trucking companies and CDL licenses. Since retiring, he has started his own business, Berhens Services, and he has continued working as a U.S. Department of Transportation Safety Consultant for the commercial trucking industry. Trooper Behrens is a past president of the Mounted Police Officer’s Association and he has benefitted the community by conducting numerous safety programs for schools, universities, civic groups and child care centers. He also volunteered his time as a mentor and a coach for the Kerrville Little League Association, as well as a board member for the Hill Country Junior District Livestock Show. In his retirement, he looks forward to taveling with his wife, Julie, and spending more time with his children and grandchildren. Jim Behrens has help make his state a safer place through his commitment to the highest ideas of law enforcement and he has earned the deepest respect and admiration of all who have had the pleasure of working with him. So, now, therefore be it resolved that Trooper James Behrens be commended for his service within the Texas Department of Public Safety and that he be extended sincere best wishes for his future from State Representative Andrew Murr, District 53.”
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha presented Unit Citations to members of the KCSO Criminal Investigation Division, as well as to the KCSO Special Operations Division.
Leitha first thanked the Rotary Club of Kerrville for their support of law enforcement, saying that within the last year, Rotarians have provided more than $9,000 used for training of deputies.
“The training they (Rotarians) have provided us the capability to extend our leadership, gain leadership in administration and even our special response team,” Leitha said. “This club has had a direct affect on public safety.”
Leitha then said rather than an “Officer of the Year,” he is awarding to unit citations instead.
Citing three “significant cases,” Leitha said he felt compelled to select both units.
“Over the course of the past year, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Special Operations Division joined efforts to conduct three major investigations,” Leitha said. “These operations led to the successful apprehension of suspects with violent and multiple felony charges.”
He said on May 18, 2021, two suspects were arrested following a six-month investigation into narcotics diversion and mail theft.
Leitha said CID and SOD worked with state and federal agencies during the course of the investigation.
“During the course of the investigation, KCSO investigators conducted search warrants, which led to the seizure of a pound of marijuana and various other forms of illegal THC and amphetamines,” Leitha said. “Investigators also seized firearms and more than $2,000 in currency. One of the firearms was identified as stolen. As a result of the contraband and combined efforts, both suspects currently face five separate federal charges, which include theft of government property and felony possession of a firearm.”
The next case leading to the awards, Leitha said, dealt with a multi-day investigation into a June 2021 “crime spree” by a local citizen, who was arrested for multiple vehicle thefts, drug possession and evading arrest.
Leitha said the arrest of the suspect was the result of collaboration between CID and SOU, as well as the community.
In all, Leitha said the suspect was arrested on six felony charges and is currently in state prison.
The final case occurred in February 2022, Leitha said, when a suspect was arrested and charged with a “string of burglaries” in and around Kerr County.
During the course of the investigation, Leitha said, four other suspects were identified.
He said based on information obtained during the investigation, multiple search warrants were executed.
“They found firearms, ammunition, firearm suppressors, 7.7 grams of methamphetamine, along with various collectibles, including silver, rare coins, rare comic books and rare collectible figurines,” Leitha said. “In total, 12 firearms were recovered, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition. Each of these suspects participated in these criminal acts.
“Five arrests were made in the case and large amounts of property will be returned to the owners as a result of the efforts made by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office,” Leitha said. “These investigations, from the investigation division, worked diligently, utilizing many investigative techniques and tools to quickly bring the crime spree to an end.”
Accepting the awards were Capt. Carl Arredondo, on behalf of KCSO CID and Capt. Jason Waldrip, on behalf of KCSO SOD.
Corrections Officer of the Year
Leitha named Vanessa Schmidt as the “Corrections Officer of the Year” for her efforts in attempting to save the life of an inmate in crisis inside the Kerr County Jail.
Leitha said Schmidt has worked for KCSO since 2018, where she began as a dispatcher, became a corrections officer and now works as a clerk inside the Kerr County Jail.
“In March of 2021, Officer Schmidt was working with another female passing out lunch trays. When she approached a cell, an inmate was sitting by the door and told Officer Schmidt she was not feeling well,” Leitha said. “Officer Schmidt notified the jail nurse immediately and continued with her task. She was later asked for assistance to enter the cell. Upon entering, Officer Schmidt noticed the inmate was unresponsive and realized she needed to start life-saving measures until EMS could arrive.”
Leitha said the inmate was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center and her family was notified.
“Unfortunately, the inmate passed, but due to the measures taken by Officer Schmidt at the time, the family was able to make it to the hospital and be able to spend some time with their loved one before passing,” Leitha said. “We count Officer Schmidt’s dedication and professionalism as an asset to our office and recognize her for acting swiftly to assist the inmate.”
Firefighter of the Year
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney named Masen Lindner as the “Firefighter of the Year.”
Lindner began working at the KFD in March 2019, previously serving with Travis County ESD 1 as a firefighter since 2017, Maloney said.
Lindner is credentialed as a basic structure fireighter, Level 2 paramedic and recently joined the KFD Special Operations Unit as a tactical medic and has been named as a field training officer.
“Masen consistently reports for duty with a ‘can do’ attitude and a passion for this job. He accepts and welcomes challenges and strives to get better every day as a firefighter-paramedic,” Maloney said. “Masen has a great working knowledge of firefighting and loves to train and teach what he knows to new members. He can usually be found explaining something about an engine or around the drill tower running guys through a training evolution.”
Maloney said Lindner is a great host to families who bring children to visit the fire station and is sure to give them the “grand tour.”
“He is all go and no quit when it comes to this profession and everything done with a positive attitude and a team mindset,” Maloney said. “Masen is a stellar representative of what we should strive to be as a firefighter and paramedic. He believes in our mission of “Exceptional Team. Efficient Methods. And Excellent Service.” He truly cares about the citizens and genuinely wants to help people.”
KFD EMS Person of the Year
Maloney introduced Firefighter/ Paramedic Travis Huser as the KFD “EMS Person of the Year.”
Maloney said Huser began working with the KFD in September 2017 after first serving in the Killeen Fire Department since 2012 and is credentialed as a licensed Level 2 Paramedic, DSHA EMS instructor and is an advanced structure firefighter, advanced aircraft rescue firefighter, HAZMAT Tech, Fire Instructor I and driver-operator-pumper and serves in the KFD Critical Incident Stress Management Team.
“Travis has a positive attitude and is dedicated to the Kerrville Fire Department. He has responded to off-duty emergencies, assignments and to cover shifts when firefighters are sick,” Maloney said. “He continues to excel at his job as a paramedic and was recently accepted into nursing school.”
Maloney said Huser was also recognized by fellow firefighters for his “selfless acts during the tragic Airport Race Wars on Oct. 23, 2021.”
“Travis was attending his sister-in-law’s wedding when the call went out for additional personnel to respond to Central (station) for the mass casualty incident,” Maloney said. “Travis left the wedding just before the ceremony and staffed one of our ambulances to ensure we had continuous EMS coverage for our citizens during the incident. He extended his kindness when the 20 department members who responded to the incident needed to attend a critical incident stress defusing later that night. He continued to staff the ambulance until the defusing was completed around 9 o’clock. On top of this, his family brought us leftover barbecue, so the crews would not have to worry about dinner. Travis’ actions were selfless and went above and beyond the call of duty. His commitment and service to his fire family are a true testament of the brotherhood and team work.”
KFD Officer of the Year
Maloney then called forward Battalion Chief Mark Logue, who was named the “Officer of the Year.”
He said Logue was hired as a firefighter in September 1996, was promoted to driver-operator in 1999, promoted to lieutenant in 2002 and battalion chief in September 2015.
Maloney said Logue is credentialed as a licensed paramedic, master firefighter, basic fire investigator and earned his associates degree in applied science in fire administration, is a team leader for the KFD Technical Rescue Team and has deployed with Texas Task Force 1 for numerous natural disasters, to include Hurricane Harvey.
“Mark continues to dedicate his time in the fire department on and off duty. He leads by example for all firefighters as an approachable leader, willing to teach fellow firefighter members new techniques and strategies,” Maloney said. “He empowers his shift to be better and is always looking for opportunities to train and improve our response.”
As the leader of the technical rescue team, Maloney said Logue continues to improve the team through training, education and experience.
“He takes pride in his shifts and his crews, with high expectations as a professional. He is always engaged and willing to help off-duty with emergencies, backfill and tasks to improve the department,” Maloney said. “Mark continues to demonstrate the best qualities of a leader and upholds our core values of professionalism, commitment, integrity and teamwork.”
Kerr County First Responder
of the Year
Kerr County Precince 4 Commissioner Don Harris introduced Jimmy Dreiss, naming him the “Kerr County First Responder of the Year.”
“It’s my honor to recognize Jimmy Dreiss,” Harris said. “Jimmy Dreiss joined the Kerr County First Responders in 1997 to respond to the far western edge of Kerr County.”
Harris said Dreiss in the Divide Volunteer Fire Department Chief and has served with the DVFD since 1998.
“Jimmy gets to be chief over his mom, dad, wife and sometimes his brother, who is a fire marshal and other great members of the Divide Volunteer Fire Department,” Harris said.
Harris said Dreiss first joined the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 16.
“He grew up in Kerr County and is a team player, leader and is always willing to go the extra mile,” Harris said. “He is humble and one of the most honest men you would ever want to meet.”
Harris said Dreiss learned to weld from his father and still uses that skill as the owner of Jim Dandy Metal Construction, where he designs and builds metal buildings and roping arenas.
KPD Civilian Employee
of the Year
Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall said he would be making three presentations this year to include “Officer of the Year,” “Civilian Employee of the Year,” and “Supervisor of the Year.”
He began by calling forward Elizabeth Adame, who named the “Civilian Employee of the Year.”
“Elizabeth is our criminal investigations unit secretary. She takes care of ensuring all of our cases are put together and forwarded over to the district attorney’s office and all the boxes are checked on those cases,” McCall said. “Beyond that, she’s a big part of our family. She truly is the glue that holds our family together at the police department.”
McCall said nominations for awards were accepted throughout the department and Adame “by far” received the most nominations of all nominees.
“She spends much of her time making sure we remember special occasions. Cops sometimes get busy in the everyday grind and she is the one that reminds us that we have to be human and making sure we are taking care of each other and recognizing and celebrating each other events in life,” McCall said. “We appreciate her for that. She’s been decades long with our department and is truly part of what makes us who we are as the Kerrville Police Department.”
KPD Supervisor of the Year
While he was unable to attend the luncheon, McCall recognized KPD Sgt. Hal Degenhardt as the “Supervisor of the Year” for KPD.
“Sgt. Degenhardt was also nominated by his peers. He is one of those guys you can count on in the field to know what’s going on when you have an issue arise,” McCall said. “He has those relationships he has built throughout the community with our citizens and communicates well with those who are sometimes difficult to communicate with. He is definitely the person many shifts lean on to go out an talk to those folks and work people through their problems and issues in the community.”
McCall said Degenhadt has also taken over the KPD firearms program and has “done a fantastic job of growing that program.”
KPD Officer of the Year
McCall recognized Detective Ben Ledesma as the “Officer of the Year.”
McCall said Ledesma has been with KPD for five years and “had done almost everything a police officer can do in those five years.”
“Ben served as a patrolman first, a field training officer, an evidence technician, member of our Special Operations Unit and I’m forgetting about nine different things that he’s also done,” McCall said. “Multiple nominations also came in for Ben. He’s one of those folks that has a ‘can do’ attitude and will raise his hand any time we need help. Beyond that, he is engaged dramatically with our community. He is a proud, hometown young man that I know is making his family proud.”
McCall said Ledesma was recently promoted to the rank of detective.
“We are proud of his accomplishments and we look forward to where he is heading in his career,” McCall said.
Game Warden of the Year
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Capt. Javier Fuentes then took to the stage to recognize Game Warden II Brent Biggs as “Game Warden of the Year.”
“Brent grew up in Kerrville. He graduated from Tivy High School in 2009, he attended Hardin-Simmons University and started with Texas Parks & Wildlife in 2014,” Fuentes said.
Fuentes said Biggs’ first duty station was on the Texas border and he transferred to Aransas County and worked in the Gulf of Mexico until he returned to Kerr County in 2019.
“Brent is the ultimate team player,” Fuentes said. “He will volunteer to work any duty assignments, any saturation controls,” Fuentes said. “When we had vacancies in Gillespie County and Kimble County, Brent went over there and took care of business and had several arrests, trespassing, night hunters and drug arrests.”
Fuentes said Biggs assists TWPD around the state as a firearms instructor and is invited to teach at the Game Warden Academy.
“He’s a member of the Search and Rescue Team and also helps train other search and rescue teams,” Fuentes said. “Brent is also a drone operator. He’s also a rescue swimmer with the department.”
Fuentes said Biggs serves the citizens of Kerr County well.
IPD “Officer of the Year”
Ingram Police Department Chief Carol Twiss made two presentations for her department, recognizing Capt. Mike Baker as IPD “Officer of the Year and honoring Constable Precinct 4 Brad Rider with a Special Achievement Award.
“Mike started working with us in April last year and has become an intregal part of our team,” Twiss said. “He is a captain in charge of our operations. When I hired him, I told him our priority is to train the officers and train them well. He took on that challenge and brought more than 200 hours to Kerr County, not just for our office, but for every agency in Kerrville. In addition to that, he has taken on the duties of day-to-day operations.”
Twiss said Baker has done a commendable job with all of his duties.
“He has sacrificed a lot in doing that. He works nights and weekends and holidays so that the other guys can attend these trainings and we can have a well-rounded staff,” Twiss said.
After receiving his award, Baker thanked his wife, Allison, Twiss and IPD officers.
Special Achievement Award
Twiss took office in December 2020 and said she was not able to select an “Officer of the Year” last year, so she wanted to make a special recognition for Constable Precinct 4 Brad Rider.
“As probably everyone in this room knows, in December of 2020 every member of the Ingram Police Department from the chief to the reserve units walked out, leaving behind citizens who were afraid and worried about what was going to happen in Ingram,” Twiss said. “After that, I was given the call to come and join the process.
One man walked back in that department with me and that’s Brad Rider. He’s your duly-elected constable for Precinct 4. He really had no reason to walk back in that building. He had a job. He was going to take office in January. He could have just walked away and waited for his position to open, but because he is a true ‘Service Above Self’ human being, Brad walked back in there with me and worked seven days a week, 12 to 16 hours a day until we got the department staffed and back on track.”
She said during the time Rider assisted her, he solved a burglary and a robbery.
“He helped train the new officers and he took care of his constable responsibilities all at the same time,” Twiss said. “I don’t know anyone who has stepped up more and personifies ‘Service Above Self’.”
“Service Above Self” is the Rotary motto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.