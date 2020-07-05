Peterson Health now offering new specialty therapy for Lymphedema

The Rehabilitation Department at Peterson Health’s Ambulatory Care Center recently began offering a new therapy program for patients with Lymphedema.
And two of their staff therapists were sent for extra training and certification, to work with referred patients from Kerrville and the Hill Country area who need aid for this condition.
Jim LaRue, outpatient rehabilitation supervisor at the Ambulatory Care Center at Peterson Health, directs trained and certified Lymphedema therapists Kyle Wimberley and Rona Barrozo to provide this new therapy in Kerrville.
This allows male patients to have a male therapist; and the women patients, a female therapist.
Lymphedema is an abnormal accumulation of protein-rich fluid in the muscle space or “interstitium,” which can cause chronic inflammation, reactive fibrosous, and varying amounts of fat proliferation in the affected area.
In America, the most common cause of lymphedema is cancer, which is usually treated with removal of and/or radiation of lymph nodes in the armpit and/or groin areas of the body. However, lymphedema can occur for other reasons, including vascular issues, genetic predisposition, insidious onset “out of nowhere,” and parasitic infections known as “filariasis.”
According to the Peterson Health staff, the common signs of lymphedema can include:
• Gradual onset of swelling which is progressive;
• “Pitting” or non-pitting edema;
• Increased risk of infection or history of cellulitis (inflammation if the cells);
• Distal to proximal swelling progression, hand to shoulder, or foot to thigh;
• Fibrosis (hardening) of the skin (in later stages);
• Adipose tissue proliferation;
• Discomfort including a heaviness or tightness or achiness in the swollen limb.
LaRue and Wimberley said that “heaviness” is one of the most reported symptoms patients mention when they seek treatment.
Unfortunately there is no cure for lymphedema, they said. However, treatment is available to subdue the symptoms to a minimum, and allow for a normal life without the burden that comes with this diagnosis.
Peterson Health recently began a Lymphedema Therapy Program at the ACC with two certified lymphedema therapists on staff, trained to treat and help patients who are dealing with a lymphedema diagnosis.
This treatment process is referred to as “Complete Decongestive Therapy.”
The therapy includes four components that each patient receives during their time in the program; followed by a continuation of the components at home to maximize results.
The components include:
• Manual Lymphatic Drainage ;
• Compression bandaging;
• Therapeutic exercises;
• Skin care; self-care.
Other information patients receive includes life tips for living with lymphedema; nutrition guidelines including divisions of food by anti-inflammatory criteria (no fried or greasy foods); insurance coverage information for the condition; and online resources.
They described the complete therapy regimen as a high-intensity and high-compliance process that requires high motivation from the patients to improve their condition.
Most therapy plans of care will require patients to be seen four to five days per week for at least three weeks. They will receive manual lymph drainage. And apply compression bandages on the affected limb, where they will need to keep them on for at least 22 hours at a time.
LaRue and the therapists say this allows just enough time for the patient to take a bath, clean the affected limb, and travel going to therapy.
Recent patient
Michelle Samuels of Medina was one of the first patients at the Ambulatory Care Center for the new Lymphedema treatment.
Samuels said she had breast cancer diagnosed in her left breast, and as part of her treatment had a double mastectomy.
Recovering from her surgery, she said she was having a lot of swelling and her arms hurt.
“I checked with my primary care doctor first; and then with Dr. Rebecca Barrington, my oncologist. I thought I needed to just keep going with my recovery from the surgery, but she said this physical therapy would help,” Samuels said.
“I first didn’t think so, but this has helped a lot.”
She said on June 18, the therapist at the ACC started by massaging her lymph nodes, and after the first day she could tell the difference.
“The pain was so much better and the swelling went down. They started with my left arm; and they used a foam covering that included the fingers on that hand.”
Samuels said one reason this was a new thing to include in her recovery was that she has a family history of breast cancer, but not all of those family members also had lymphedema.
Samuels went to the ACC four times a week for about a month, where she put on a hospital gown and in a private room had a therapy session for 30 minutes.
She said, in the beginning her arms were swollen so badly that she couldn’t move them straight up over her head. And now she can do that, to brush her own hair.
The therapists recommend now that she continues to wear specific stretchy sleeves on both arms.
They also gave her exercises to do every day at home.
“I like these guys a lot,” she said at the end of her four weeks of therapy, “but I’m ready to be done. I do have to go back to Dr. Barrington about mid-July.”
Therapy program
With compliance to the program, and self-care at home, therapists said patients can see limb volumes reduce up to 85-90 percent, many times returning to the same size, or almost the same size, as non-affected limbs.
At Peterson Health, patients will be treated with CDT by their therapists to reduce swelling in limbs; decrease sensitivity issues such as tightness, heaviness and/or achiness; and improve overall quality of life.
Additionally, at the end of each patient’s plan of care, he or she is fitted for a custom-made compression garment to use at home, to maintain progress made and reduce the chances of a relapse in their affected limb.
LaRue and Wimberley said edema can be caused by heart issues. But it mostly is seen in women who have had breast cancer; and in men with prostate cancer.
They said patients who notice symptoms including swelling of limbs should first tell their primary care doctor, to get a referral to the ACC for this treatment.
LaRue said before COVID-19 shut down many things, they expected about 20 patients.
He and Wimberley said each of their patients has to be diligent and committed to the rehab and to continuing their programs at home.
Therapists Wimberley and Barrozo were already working at the ACC, and agreed to do one month’s study online here before going out of state for 10 days of 12-hours of classes per day; followed by taking and passing an examination, to be certified.
Wimberley said an aunt of his recommended this to him; and LaRue said it was great that Peterson Health invested in the program by paying the training expenses for the two therapists. Now they are physical therapists and “CLTs.”
