Sheriff: Chase ends in human smuggling charges

A 22-year-old Memphis, Texas, man faces multiple charges, including human smuggling, following multi-county high-speed pursuit that ended at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Sidney Baker.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said his office was notified Saturday morning that a pickup truck stolen from San Antonio was headed west on I-10 from Boerne.
“Our office had information that this vehicle and suspect were alleged to be involved in human smuggling, and this truck had recently evaded from Texas DPS Troopers as well,” Leitha said.
Leitha said Kerr County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies spotted the truck headed westbound near the 517 mile marker on the interstate and initiated a traffic stop.
“At that time, the driver failed to yield and evaded from KCSO deputies,” Leitha said. “The truck exited at Highway 16 at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate the intersection, crashing into the embankment on the west side of the intersection. The driver then evaded on foot and hopped over a fence into the USDA Knipling-Bushland Research Laboratory property.”
Leitha said KCSO deputies set up a perimeter with the assistance of officers with the Kerrville Police Department, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Texas Department of Public Safety, as well as a Kimble County deputy who responded with a canine to assist with the search.
“A Homeland Security Investigations helicopter was also called to assist and was able to locate the male subject,” Leitha said.
The driver was identified as Jaime Vicente Montes, 22, of Memphis, Texas, Leitha said.
“Upon interview, he admitted to smuggling humans and had dropped off two undocumented aliens in Austin before he was stopped,” Leitha said.
Montes was taken into custody and booked in the Kerr County Jail on two counts of human smuggling, two counts of evading arrest or detention and one count of criminal trespass. He is being held on bonds totaling $111,500.
Montes is also a subject of an immigration detainer form the Department of Homeland Security and is being held without bond on that detainer, Leitha said.
“We are pleased to have this suspect in custody,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “This was another strong interagency effort from the city, county, and federal level to stop human trafficking. Through the cooperative work between KCSO SIU and Patrol divisions, KPD, TPWD, Homeland Security, and Texas DPS, this suspect was taken into custody.
“With the dire situation on the border coming closer and closer to Kerrville, this kind of teamwork will be required to protect our communities.
“Our SIU and Patrol divisions will continue to pursue and arrest those who violate our laws and make millions for criminal cartels through human smuggling.”
