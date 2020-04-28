Challenging times inspire amazing deed to help Schreiner students

Schreiner University remains committed to ensuring it meets its promises to the students that have entrusted the University to provide a premier education. In these challenging times, a Schreiner University alumnus and current member of Schreiner’s Board of Trustees, Karl Ransleben, has made a tremendous offer intended to help fulfill this promise and support these Hill Country students – a dollar for dollar match up to $250,000 between now and May 31.
“I will match dollar for dollar, up to $250,000, every donation made between now and May 31 that directly helps Schreiner students,” stated Ransleben. “I want to first support our Hill Country students through the Hill Country College Fund, but I’m willing for my challenge to support other programs that help students.”
The students have the University’s support and they need your support by May 31, 2020 to meet Ransleben’s match. Visit www.schreiner.edu/giving and make your best possible gift before May 31, 2020. You can choose to support a Hill Country student by supporting the nursing program, Campus Ministry, or the Learning Support Services program – whatever inspires you.
Or you may want to give to the general scholarship fund or support Schreiner’s greatest need through an unrestricted gift. Come together as a community, show these students that the community cares about them and supports these vital programs.
Schreiner faculty, staff and administration are leaving no stone unturned in an effort to deliver the premier education that is the promise to the students. The new online learning environment for many can be difficult. In the best of times, students at Schreiner have access to a variety of tutoring and academic support tools. Now, more than ever, they are utilizing student-centered services like tutoring, counseling, campus ministry, supplemental instruction and more as they live into the isolation caused by COVID-19.
Schreiner students have been living in a virtual world since Mar 23. They use video conference programs to attend classes. They meet with their professors by phone and email. They do group projects through chat applications. Many Schreiner students, who are “digital natives,” have said they miss being face to face with their teachers and friends.
According to Jessie Leal, Schreiner University student body president, “Online learning is not ideal, but it is amazing how everyone has adjusted to the current world situation. And it is amazing how Schreiner continues to help its students with academic and student support services even though we’re not on campus.”
“We will endure, and we remain committed to ensuring that we meet our promises to our students,” said Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president. “Everyone has been hard hit by business closures and job loss due to COVID-19. I know there is uncertainty, but I am asking you to give in these difficult times. Thank you for walking this untrodden path with us.”
The CARES Act provides an opportunity for Individuals to elect to deduct donations up to 100 percent of their 2020 AGI (up from 60 percent previously). Corporations may deduct up to 25 percent of taxable income, up from the previous limit of 10 percent.
