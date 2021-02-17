SU to honor local Alumnus with induction to Athletic Hall of Honor

Schreiner University will honor Roger Christopher Moralez on Feb 17 with a private ceremony where he will be inducted into the Schreiner University Athletic Hall of Honor. Moralez was selected for this honor at RECALL in spring 2020, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, the formal ceremony was delayed. Schreiner University will instead honor each recipient individually among family and friends.
Moralez was born in Port Lavaca, TX. In 1985, he graduated from Calhoun High School and played junior college tennis for Alvin Community College in Alvin, TX from 1985 - 1987. Chris played tennis and ran cross country for Schreiner College from 1987-1989 where he was a National Qualifier in cross country in 1987 and a National qualifier in tennis in 1988 and Conference Champion in 1988. Moralez graduated with a degree in Exercise Science and Education from Schreiner College in 1990.
Since graduation, Moralez has coached tennis and cross-country and taught at Ingram Tom Moore (ITM) High School in Ingram, TX. His tennis and cross-country coaching accomplishments include: 38 District Individual Champs, 66 Regional Qualifiers, 43 State Qualifiers, 3 State Champs, 2 State Silver Medalists, 12 State Bronze Medalists, 23 Boys Individual District Champion Titles, 15 Girls Individual District Champion Titles, 11 Boys Team District Champion Titles, 9 Girls Team District Champion Titles, 2010-2019 District Coach of the Year, 2014-2016 Texas 3A Regional Tennis Coach of the Year, 2017 Texas 3A State Tennis Coach of the Year and 2018 National Federation of High School (NFHS) & UIL Texas State Tennis Coach of the Year.
Moralez is a member of the Association of Professional Educators, Texas Girl’s Coaches Association, Texas High School Coaches Association, Texas Tennis Coaches Association, the Schreiner Former Students Association Board and serves on the Board of Directors for Texas High School Tennis.
According to the ITM principal, Justin Crittenden, “Chris inspires people around him to give more for the students of this community every day.” Moralez exemplifies this through his involvement with his students. He is the lead sponsor for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Student Council, the Spanish Club, the ITM junior class, and the homecoming coordinator among many other ways.
Please join us in congratulating this outstanding alumnus of Schreiner University and Athletic Hall of Honor inductee.
