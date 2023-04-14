Following in their footsteps

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha recently welcomed “family” to the Kerr County Sheriff’s office as the sons of two of his seasoned officers have chosen to follow in their father’s footsteps and look ahead to careers as KCSO deputies.
Trinton Piper, son of Sgt. Eric Piper, has been sponsored by Leitha to attend the Alamo Area Council of Governments Law Enforcement Academy in May. Andrew Waldrip, son of Capt. Jason Waldrip, began working as a corrections officer in the Kerr County Jail last week and is planning to use the experience to map out plans for his future in law enforcement.
Trinton Piper
Trinton is a 2013 graduate of Ingram Tom Moore High School and began working as a corrections officer in the Kerr County Jail immediately, where he served for more than two years.
After starting a family, Trinton enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for six years before being honorably discharged in January.
“I always wanted to be in law enforcement, but I also wanted to serve my country, so that was just something that I had to go and do (enlist in the U.S. Army). There were a lot of benefits that went along with the military as well, so I was looking at that for my family,” Trinton said.
To fulfill both of his goals, Trinton said he tried to take the military police route, but no positions were available to him at the time.
“So, I filled a position elsewhere in the Army and after six years decided I wanted to come back and this is what I wanted to do,” Trinton said.
His dad, Eric, has served as a KCSO deputy for 18 years, a career he began when Trinton was 10 years old.
Trinton said he remembers his dad coming home in uniform, but the patrol car and uniform were not what impressed him as a child.
“It was how he carried himself,” Trinton said. “He came home and talked to us about the do’s and don’t’s and how he wanted us to be whenever we grew up. He always wanted to better himself and better his family and the community and always worked very hard at doing that. So, I kind of just looked up to that and wanted to be that as well.”
Trinton said he associated his father’s character with his job as a police officer, which is why he chose a career in public service himself.
Eric said he is excited for his son and has mixed emotions.
“I have mixed emotions, but at the forefront is pride,” Eric said. “I worked three jobs so that my wife could stay home with our kids and I didn’t think I was much of a dad at the time, but he has validated my efforts as a parent and I just feel proud of him.”
Trinton is working as a utility staffer for Leitha, filling in where needed until he begins the police academy on May 1.
When Trinton applied to return to the jail, Leitha said he had another idea in mind.
“He (Trinton) applied to work in the jail, but he had to be re-certified as a corrections officer and our next school wasn’t for a few months. But, during that time, I got to thinking that his end goal is to be a deputy,” Leitha said. “My (cadet) program states an applicant must have worked in the jail for two years, which Trinton has, so I hired him.”
Leitha said due to the shortage of deputies and applicants to fill the open positions, he learned to “think outside of the box” and reached out to the Rotary Club of Kerrville, who partners with first responder agencies to provide unbudgeted training dollars.
“I would have found the money, some way, but it took one call to the Rotary Club and we had the funds we needed to send Trinton to the academy,” Leitha said. “I’m very grateful for what they have done for our office and what they do for other local police and fire departments.”
Ultimately, Leitha said, his decision is a win-win for both the KCSO and Trinton.
“If we get an opportunity to get a home-grown guy who’s going to stay here, more than likely, it’s worth it to me and this office,” Leitha said. “We know that deputies we hire with experience working in the jail are far more advanced and prepared when they are sworn in, and on patrol. Most of our longest-serving patrol deputies and investigators began their careers working as correction officers. That’s because they know the system, they know how to interact with suspects and they have that built-in confidence. That experience is valuable.”
Trinton said being so close to achieving his goal leaves him filled with mixed emotions.
“I’m nervous and excited,” Trinton said. “I am very much looking forward to the academy and grateful for everyone who has helped me get there. It feels almost like a dream.”
Andrew Waldrip
Andrew graduated from Ingram Tom Moore High School in 2021 and began working in another industry for a brief stint before joining the ranks of the KCSO.
His father, Jason, recently retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety Narcotics Division and now operates the Special Operations Division for the KCSO, an example Andrew took notice of at a young age.
“As a child, my father was always in law enforcement and I saw the success that it brought him and our family and I just want to follow in his footsteps,” Andrew said.
Andrew said he is aware of the many directions a career in law enforcement will take him and he is currently weighing his options while he begins to gain basic understanding of his chosen path.
Andrew is currently in training as a corrections officer and will be attending classroom certification training in the coming weeks.
“We (KCSO) put on our own certification schools for corrections officers,” Leitha said. “We do about three a year.”
Upon completion of the corrections officer certification course, Andrew will obtain his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certification and license.
At 20 years of age, Andrew is not eligible to attend the law enforcement academy for another year.
After three days on the job at KCSO, Andrew said he is enjoying the experience, so far.
“I didn’t really know what to expect. I’ve never been in a jail before,” The experience has been good and I’m liking it so far,” Andrew said. “I feel extra pressure, for sure. I’ve been told by so many people about my father’s success,” Andrew said. “So, you always want to do as good or better.”
Andrew’s experience growing up with a law enforcement father was a little different than most. Jason said by the time Andrew was born, he had worked his way up the ranks in DPS to the narcotics division.
“Andrew never saw me in uniform when I was a trooper, because I was already past all of that,” Jason said. “So it was different than seeing your dad get in a patrol car and go to work every day. It was me dressed in T-shirts and jeans going out the door. He really didn’t have much to relate to.”
Andrew, however, was aware that his dad was “keeping us safe.”
“As a little kid, I didn’t always understand what my father did. I just knew he was in law enforcement. I knew my dad was doing good things and I was proud of that.”
Jason said his role model was his grandfather, Harrison French, who began as a deputy in Grayson County, promoted to invesigator and promoted to Criminal Investigations Captain.
“He was the man I looked up to,” Jason said. “Everyone knew him and he had a great reputation as a law enforcement officer. I had a great career. I loved the experiences that I’ve had … good and bad, scared not scared.”
Jason said he cherishes his experiences and ultimately enjoys a sense of adventure.
“Andrew has expressed to me that he is kind of the same way,” Jason said. “But, I’ve always told him that I didn’t care what he chose to do, as long as in whatever he was doing, he was moving forward toward a greater goal.”
Jason said Andrew was working as a pest control technician prior to hiring on with KCSO and he supported his son in the same way, encouraging him to earn advanced certifications and move forward.
“I don’t care what he chooses to do, but I am proud of him and happy that he is here (KCSO),” Jason said.
Leitha said Andrew’s options are unlimited and he will support him in whatever direction he chooses to go.
“He may want to go the DPS route. He may want to go to the academy and become a deputy,” Leitha said. “The sky’s really the limit, not just for Andrew, but for all of our employees.”
Leitha said Andrew is a perfect example of how high school graduates can enter a career path right immediately upon graduation and announced he will be kicking off a local recruitment effort for local seniors.
“Working as a corrections officer is great for high school graduates and Andrew is a perfect example of how an 18 or 19-year-old can start his or her life off in a great career, with great pay and benefits,” Leitha said. “We will train them and get them certified, so there is no out-of-pocket expense and you begin earning a paycheck immediately. The job may not be for everyone, but it certainly is a great option for many high school seniors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.