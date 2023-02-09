Harris, Guerriero, Ferguson file for council

Three candidates have filed as candidates for Kerrville City Council as of Monday, Feb. 6, according to City Secretary Shelley McElhannon.
Positions that will be on the May 6 Municipal Election Ballot are Place 1, currently occupied by Roman Garcia and Place 2, currently filled by Kim Clarkson. Clarkson, who has served two terms, has announced she will not be seeking re-election.
“After long and careful deliberation, I’ve decided not to seek a third term on Kerrville City Council. Having been entrusted to make decisions on behalf of the citizens of Kerrville for the past four years has been a great honor. I am proud to be a member of councils who have prioritized the safety and welfare of our citizens while also seeking opportunities to protect and enhance the quality of life we enjoy. My decision-making has always been based on moving the city forward through thoughtful implementation of Kerrville’s citizen-led 2050 comprehensive plan,” Clarkson said. “I have been blessed to work with an extremely confident, intelligent, honest, and compassionate city staff and have been supported and encouraged by many. I want to thank my family, the city staff, co-workers, friends, and those fellow council members and citizens who have made themselves readily available and offered unconditional support. I will remain on council through the end of my second term in May, at which point, I will continue the roles of wife, mother, business professional, and promoter of the health and welfare of our special city.”
Candidate applications were accepted beginning Jan. 18. McElhannon announced the receipt of certified applications from Jeff Harris, Layng Guerriero and Barbara Dewell Ferguson.
Jeff Harris
Harris was the first to file on Jan. 18 and will be running to fill Clarkson’s vacated seat at Place 2 on council.
Harris, a Victoria, Texas native, relocated to Kerrville 17 years ago as a golf professional at Riverhill Country Club, coming from Georgetown.
Harris graduated from Victoria High School in June 1992 and started serving his country as a United States Marine in November of that same year.
Upon his honorable discharge he served as an assistant golf professional on St. Simons Island, Ga. After 9/11, Harris moved back to Victoria prior to accepting a position as an assistant golf professional at The Hills Country Club in Lakeway. Harris said he made his way as fast as he could to the “hidden gem” in the Texas Hill Country, Kerrville, where he worked at Riverhill Country Club, then with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office before he left to accept a position with Cecil Atkission Motors, where he progressed from sales to finance director to sales manager. Harris was offered a position as a mortgage loan officer with Community First National Bank, where he remained during the transitional purchase by SouthStar Bank, S.S.B. and now holds the position of Senior Vice President/ Branch Executive for the bank. Harris has been involved in the community serving on numerous boards and committees for law enforcement agencies, immediate past president for the Noon Rotary Club of Kerrville, president of the Hill Country Crisis Council, County Judge Rob Kelly’s appointee to the Kerr County Veterans Advisory Council, co-chair of the Veterans Breakfast as well as chairperson for the Kerr County Veterans Day Parade.
Harris’s personal time is spent serving the community, enjoying the company of his wife, whether that is traveling, going to theater, fishing, or kayaking on the Guadalupe. He also enjoys playing golf and taking in the beauty that Kerrville and the Hill Country have to offer us all.
Harris is a sitting commissioner with the City of Kerrville’s Planning and Zoning Commission, a position that is applied for and appointed by the City Council. Harris also recently served on the Kerr County Radio Commission as chairperson, securing a new public safety radio system for the county first responders, Sheriff’s Office, constables, and volunteer firefighters.
“I have decided to run for Kerrville City Council Place 2 since Mrs. Clarkson is not seeking to fill her position and I love this little city that has been so good to me, has provided a fulfilling life for me and is where I met my wife and best friend of the last 13 years, Kristy,” Harris said. “I feel that working together as a team with common courtesy and respect the city staff along with its elected persons will be much more effective, will provide a more positive impact and will allow everyone to work together to manage our growth, tackle tough issues and come together and make the best choices for our city. This of course is not possible without the leadership and guidance of our extremely talented and qualified city staff, common sense, the ability to rationalize and of course teamwork without. If I am fortunate enough to be elected, and am able to do one thing big or small to make Kerrville a little better than it is, then that is a win.”
Biggest campaign issue
“Nothing matters more than the safety, security, and well-being of the citizens of Kerrville. Our first responders should be held in high esteem for the jobs they do and duties they perform on a daily basis with staffing challenges that are faced by all,” Harris said. “One way that we can give back to our Kerrville heroes is to ensure that we continue building and maintaining the strong foundation of public safety and security for our community. Our well-being, quality of life and the future economic growth opportunities rely on strong public safety and security. Lastly, council needs to work together to ensure that the public safety facility is built on time and on budget.”
Veteran participation,
representation on council
“With the highest per capita veteran population in the state, I feel that it is paramount to have veteran representation for the citizens of Kerrville. Many of our veterans have chosen Kerrville as the most desirable place to retire, however we also have a numerous veterans who make up our highly competent city staff that chose to serve our nation with continued service to our community,” Harris said.
Affordable Housing.
“We have two socio-economic sectors here in Kerrville; one group consisting of the retired, wealthy and those who can live comfortably in our community. The other group we have are those citizens who are just starting out in Kerrville, have some other issues in their lives that allow them to just scrape by. Fixing this issue will take years, but we must start now. We must find a solution that bring home and rental costs down while also attracting new employers who offer higher-paying jobs. There needs to be a short-term goal with long-term results,” Harris said.
Managing growth
“Growth is inevitable, it is coming, and Kerrville is in “the Heart of the Hill Country” and this is a good thing. We need to work together as likeminded, levelheaded, competent adults to ensure that we preserve our small town feel while allowing new development to come in. If we cannot make these decisions, someone else will make them for us.
“The Kerrville 2050 plan serves as the guide for our future. Maintaining Kerrville’s natural beauty and protecting our largest natural attribute, the Guadalupe River, is a goal shared by all that had input on the plan. We must do everything in our ability to preserve the health and the integrity of the river including protecting the riparian buffer, our river’s natural filter. With growth also comes more light and I support Dark Skies in Kerrville. Like the river, our sky is unique to our area of Texas, and we need to keep it that way,” Harris said.
Streets
“Our city staff, past council and present council have worked diligently to maintain, repair, or resurface our city streets. There are still streets in Kerrville that require repairs and or upgrades in order to adapt to changing traffic patterns and lifestyles. The city possesses data necessary to implement these changes and should use it to frame the process of prioritization and funding.
“To me, is another attribute to our city, we have wonderful streets, and there is a strategic plan for those that require repair,” Harris said.
Water
“Through the diligent work of the city staff and the 2050 plan there is guidance for addressing water-related issues that will help Kerrville conserve this most important resource in the future and prepare for growth by planning for and improving its water supply, drainage, and wastewater systems. Easiest way put; water is fundamental to life. Being that Kerrville is a river city, water is of the utmost importance to the sustainability and cultural life in Kerrville. A depletion of physical resources, particularly our water, could be catastrophic to the sustenance and overall moral of our city. The City of Kerrville is fortunate to have our Aquifer Storage and Recharge (ASR) Systems. We have seven (7) stations that supply water sources to 13 pressure planes throughout the distribution system. With the forethought of the city and staff this attribute we have allows our citizens to enjoy the natural resource of water even during a drought,” Harris said.
Layng Guerriero
Layng Guerriero has submitted his packet to run for Kerrville City Council Place 1 on Jan. 23. Guerriero is seeking to replace Councilperson Roman Garcia, who has not yet filed for re-election.
“I voted for Roman Garcia. He has a very bright future ahead, but it’s time for a change,” Guerriero said.
Guerriero, a Houston native, relocated to Kerrville 10 years ago with his wife Karen and three children. Two of his children are Tivy HS alumni and one will graduate from Tivy HS this May.
Guerriero graduated from Southwestern University in 1991 with a degree in philosophy. He has a wealth of business experience, working as a corporate executive and as an independent entrepreneur. He served as the vice-president of Continental Computer Corporation, a board member of Directors Life Assurance, president of Davidson Software and director of Business Development and Marketing for Service Corporation International, (NYSE: SCI). Following relocation to Kerrville, Guerriero continued to develop his business relationships within the funeral industry. He is a thought-leader in the industry and advises the largest funeral service operators such as Legacy Funeral Group, Legacy.com, Park Lawn Corporation, Foundation Partners, NorthStar Memorial Group, Serenity Funeral Group and Anthem Partners.
Prior to attending college, Guerriero traveled to the Dominican Republic as a volunteer with Amigos De Las Americas to administer community health programs in rural areas that lacked basic sanitation. Grace, Guerriero’s middle daughter also participated in a similar Amigos program teaching entrepreneurism to villagers in Chimborazo, Ecuador.
Guerriero’s personal time is spent serving the community, enjoying the beauty of the Hill Country, fly fishing with his family, and supporting his wife Karen’s nonprofit, Kerrville Pets Alive. He also serves as vice-chairman of the Upper Guadalupe River Center Foundation which is currently raising private capital to build a new community center and river park on Nimitz Lake.
Guerriero served on the Public Safety Bond Committee and was instrumental in the successful passing of Proposition A for the new Public Safety Complex which will house a new police headquarters, fire administration offices, municipal courts, information technology offices and an emergency operations center to support Kerrville and Kerr County. He also recently served as the chairman of the City of Kerrville’s Short Term Rental Committee.
“I have decided to run for Kerrville City Council Place 1 because there has been too much divisive and unproductive discourse in our city council and county government. There’s more that unites us than divides us. By working together in a positive and respectful manner, the council and city staff will be more effective as they solve the real problems Kerrville families face today.” said Guerriero. “We have to manage our growth and tackle the tough issues. But it will take teamwork to make great things happen.”
Biggest campaign issue?
“Nothing matters more than building and maintaining a foundation of public safety and security for Kerrville. Our well-being, our quality of life and our economic growth opportunities rely on strong public safety and security. We should take a comprehensive look at safety measures for our parks and the river trail. Lastly, council needs to work together to ensure that the public safety facility is built on time and on budget,” Guerriero said.
Affordable Housing.
“We have two cities here in Kerrville; one city of people who are mostly wealthy and retired and the other of city of people who are just scraping by. Fixing this issue will take years, but we have to start now. We need innovative solutions that bring first-home and rental costs down while also attracting new employers who offer higher-paying jobs. We need to work together to develop a five-year plan,” Guerriero said.
Controlling Growth
“Kerrville is the capital of the Hill Country. We have to work together to preserve that small town feel while allowing new development to come in. If we don’t make those decisions, someone else will make them for us. Growth is accelerating and it needs be managed,” Guerriero said.
Homelessness, mental health
“With the rise in food and housing costs, we are seeing more people who are homeless or living in their cars. Homelessness is never a person’s first choice but rather their last choice. The few shelters we have are full and we need to work together address this issue preemptively. As with our homeless population, I am seeing a connection with our community pets. Kerrville Pets Alive provides free pet food for citizens in need. We started this initiative two years ago when forming KPA, and I am seeing more people and pets in need than ever before,” Guerriero said.
Animal services
“The county recently passed a bond to build a much-needed new pet shelter and adoption facility. However, we still need to make sure that the city and county work together to improve “animal services” for a healthy and safe animal population and not just rabies control. “Animal services” should also include collaboration between the city and county to openly share information regarding animal abuse. Animal cruelty is the reddest of red flags for spousal abuse, school shootings and mass shootings. The city and county must work together to identify potential bad guys before something happens. We don’t want to be the next Uvalde,” Guerriero said.
Civics engagement with youth
“We need more programs that encourage involvement with our youth as it relates to city, state and federal government. We need to have the kids participate in a mock city council meeting. Let’s teach them how engage with their community, to facilitate change, and work together. We can use their input to address issues important to the next generation,” Guerriero said.
Protecting the River
“The Kerrville 2050 plan serves as a beacon for the future. Maintaining Kerrville’s natural beauty and protecting our gem, the Guadalupe River, is a goal shared by all that had input on the plan. We need to do everything in our power to preserve the health and the integrity of the river including protecting the riparian buffer, our river’s edge that serves as a natural filter. I am also a supporter of Dark Skies. Like the river, our vast, uninterrupted sky is unique to our area of Texas and we need to keep it that way,” Guerriero said.
Barbara Dewell Ferguson
Ferguson turned in her paperwork on Jan. 27 for Place 2, in opposition of Harris.
Ferguson filed the appropriate forms for Kerrville City Council, place 2, and presented more than 140 citizen signatures to the City Secretary.
“After much prayer and consultation with family and friends, I am running to be a conservative voice for Kerrville residents. I want to protect our children, work to secure a sufficient and safe water supply, and put Kerrville citizens first. I look forward to working with citizens, city staff, and others on the council,” Ferguson said. “I led the petition drive requesting that City Council change the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library policies that prohibit any restrictions on access to books regardless of age. More than 1,400 signatures were collected and presented to council. The City Council referred the issue to the Library Advisory Board, scheduled to meet on Jan. 17. That meeting was cancelled citing a lack of quorum and rescheduled for Feb. 23. I have also spoken to the Council on numerous occasions about water and development issues.”
City Election
The City of Kerrville Election will be held May 6. Early voting in this election will begin on April 26 and run through May 2 on select times and dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.