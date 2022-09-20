Reminder of road closures for 11th Annual Kerrville Triathlon Festival

The 11th Annual Kerrville Triathlon Festival will be held this weekend, Sept. 24-25, 2022 in the beautiful hill country city of Kerrville, Texas. This special event was established in 2011 when High Five Events out of Austin partnered with the city of Kerrville to bring a long-course triathlon to the Texas Hill Country. This two-day event will consist of five races, a sports exposition, and a free Kids Fun Run. The Half Distance Triathlon will feature some of the most scenic cycling available in Texas.
High Five Events has worked closely with the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, and TxDOT throughout the planning process of this event to ensure the safety of participants and all citizens. During this event there will be various street and lane closures, the use of alternate routes is suggested.
Street closures this weekend will include: Water Street, parts of Highways 16 and 27, as well as the 534 bridge. See attached for details. Louise Hays Park will be closed to vehicular traffic while all events are in progress. It is estimated the park will re-open around noon on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Spectators and pedestrian traffic are still welcome in the park during the event. Additionally, the G Street Trailhead will be closed on Saturday until noon and Sunday until 5 p.m. The Kerrville-Schreiner Park Trailhead will remain open on Saturday but will be closed for the duration of the event on Sunday and will re-open at approximately 5 p.m.
Please expect traffic delays and drive with extreme caution as cyclists will be on the roads. The street closure plan can be found on the City website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/1347/Kerrville-Triathlon-Festival.
For more information, including full race routes, please visit the official event website at www.kerrvilletri.com or contact High Five Events at info@highfiveevents.com.
